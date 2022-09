The aptly named Martini brothers called on "Bar Rescue" to help revive their struggling Youngstown, Ohio bar. Martini Brothers Burger Bar began as a sports bar and a relatively successful one at that. The second bar venture for the Martini brothers, Dan and Joey, went from making $60,000 a month to $600,000 in debt (via RealityTVRevisited). The brothers revealed to Jon Taffer that the burger bar was in disarray as their landlord Jacob, who has a stake in the business, wanted to turn it into an artistic hub. The bar-turned-art-gallery was on the brink of closing by the time Jon Taffer arrived on the scene in episode 32 of the 4th season entitled "Sour Lemons and Bitter Business" (via IMDb). With only six months left until they have to close, the Martini brothers are a little more than shaken.

