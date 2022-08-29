An early morning tractor-trailer accident has taken the life of a 23-year-old police officer in Savannah, Georgia who was just getting his law enforcement career started. Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, was on his way home just before midnight on Monday when his car collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City, The Telegraph reports. The officer died from his injuries.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO