wtoc.com
Statesboro Police make arrest in May homicide
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro Police have arrested a suspect connected to a homicide that happened on May 9. On May 9 officers were called to an apartment in Cone Homes off Northside Drive East in Statesboro. Once there, they found the body of 31-year-old Keturah Lee Mobley. The 911...
Statesboro Police arrest man accused in girlfriend’s homicide
Man charged in murder and aggravated assault of girlfriend in Statesboro
Statesboro Police arrested a suspect on Thursday in connection to a May homicide.
Boyfriend of May homicide victim charged with murder
On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 1:53 a.m. Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers responded to an apartment in Cone Homes off Northside Drive East in Statesboro for an unresponsive female. Upon their arrival, officers found the female deceased. Various factors regarding the death were noted by officers as suspicious...
Attorneys for Georgia man convicted of shooting 17-year-old girl claim self-defense
STATESBORO, Ga. — There are new developments in the case of a man convicted of shooting a 17-year-old girl on a Georgia bypass. Marc Wilson was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday for killing Haley Hutcheson in Statesboro in 2020. On Thursday, Wilson’s attorneys stood by their claim...
11-year-old Ga. boy steals truck, leads officers on high-speed chase topping 100mph, police say
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — A 11-year-old Georgia boy led police on a high-speed chase topping 100 mph before crashing the car, according to WTOC. Hinesville police said a boy took a black Dodge Ram pickup truck from an address in Fort Stewart and drove into Hinesville Wednesday morning. [DOWNLOAD:...
Newnan Times-Herald
Sharpsburg man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Statesboro shooting death
A Sharpsburg man accused of murder in Statesboro was found guilty on lesser charges. William Marcus “Marc” Wilson, 23, the son of former Coweta County Fire Chief Pat Wilson, faced charges of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Police: 11-year-old led officers on high-speed chase in stolen truck
MIDWAY, Ga. — A young boy is facing charges after police said he stole his stepfather’s truck and drove 100 miles per hour trying to flee from officers. The 11-year-old boy, whose name was not released, is accused of taking the pickup truck Wednesday morning, The Associated Press reported.
wtoc.com
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A missing 3-year-old in Beaufort County has been found dead. Mason Henley was last seen before 7 p.m. Wednesday night on Cedar Creek Circle in the Shadow Moss community. Port Royal Police Department officers began searching the area around the house with the assistance of...
WJCL
'Eighteen month old's aren’t supposed to die:' Savannah mayor talks toddler shooting
yourislandnews.com
A toddler who was reported missing in Port Royal Wednesday night, Aug. 31, was found dead, the apparent victim of an accidental drowning. Mason Henley, 3, was reported missing around 7:25 p.m. According to the Port Royal Police Department, he had wandered off from his home on Cedar Creek Circle in the Shadow Moss community about 40 minutes earlier.
WJCL
Chatham Co. Sheriff's Office creates memorial for fallen deputy
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one its employees this week. Cpl. Ava Lucas died on Aug. 28, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Lucas’ cause of death is unknown, according to a spokesperson CCSO. Officials confirmed...
WJCL
GSP: 3 people injured following police chase and crash in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Three people are hurt after a police chase ended with a bad crash in Savannah early Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol says troopers were helping local police in the chase that started around midnight. They say the trooper hit the other car, then hit a tree, at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Victory Drive.
Teen arrested in shooting death of toddler in Savannah
SAVANNAH — Savannah Police detectives have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Aug. 29 shooting death of a 2-year-old girl at a home on Alaska Street. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to a residence on Alaska Street at about 4:30 p.m. and discovered 2-year-old Lauren Barton suffering from a gunshot wound.
WJCL
Young Georgia Officer Killed in Collision With Tractor Trailer, ‘He Was Just Starting His Career’
An early morning tractor-trailer accident has taken the life of a 23-year-old police officer in Savannah, Georgia who was just getting his law enforcement career started. Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, was on his way home just before midnight on Monday when his car collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City, The Telegraph reports. The officer died from his injuries.
wtoc.com
‘I feel bad for them’: Neighbors react to fatal shooting of 2-year-old
WJCL
Jury to decide fate of Georgia man who says victim yelling racial slurs led to deadly shooting
STATESBORO, Ga. — A jury began deliberating murder charges Tuesday in the trial of a biracial man who says he was trying to fend off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired a gun into a pickup truck and fatally shot a 17-year-old girl riding in the back seat.
WJCL
Police : Drunk driver crashes into Broughton Street business
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police have arrested a 42-year-old Savannah man after he crashed a car into a downtown business. Savannah Police responded to a hit and run at the Kendra Scott store on Broughton Street around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police discovered the front of the store had sustained damage after being struck by a vehicle. A truck that was parked in the area and a light pole were also damaged.
