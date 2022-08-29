ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Statesboro Police make arrest in May homicide

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro Police have arrested a suspect connected to a homicide that happened on May 9. On May 9 officers were called to an apartment in Cone Homes off Northside Drive East in Statesboro. Once there, they found the body of 31-year-old Keturah Lee Mobley. The 911...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro Police arrest man accused in girlfriend’s homicide

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro Police arrested a suspect on Thursday in connection to a May homicide. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) charged Alonzo Stewart, 35, with murder and aggravated assault. Police say Stewart’s girlfriend, Keturah Mobley was found unresponsive at a Cone Homes apartment on May 9 around 1:53 a.m. Mobley’s body was taken […]
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Boyfriend of May homicide victim charged with murder

On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 1:53 a.m. Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers responded to an apartment in Cone Homes off Northside Drive East in Statesboro for an unresponsive female. Upon their arrival, officers found the female deceased. Various factors regarding the death were noted by officers as suspicious...
STATESBORO, GA
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
yourislandnews.com

Missing toddler found dead in neighborhood pond

A toddler who was reported missing in Port Royal Wednesday night, Aug. 31, was found dead, the apparent victim of an accidental drowning. Mason Henley, 3, was reported missing around 7:25 p.m. According to the Port Royal Police Department, he had wandered off from his home on Cedar Creek Circle in the Shadow Moss community about 40 minutes earlier.
PORT ROYAL, SC
WJCL

Chatham Co. Sheriff's Office creates memorial for fallen deputy

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one its employees this week. Cpl. Ava Lucas died on Aug. 28, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Lucas’ cause of death is unknown, according to a spokesperson CCSO. Officials confirmed...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJCL

GSP: 3 people injured following police chase and crash in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Three people are hurt after a police chase ended with a bad crash in Savannah early Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol says troopers were helping local police in the chase that started around midnight. They say the trooper hit the other car, then hit a tree, at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Victory Drive.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Georgia Sun

Teen arrested in shooting death of toddler in Savannah

SAVANNAH — Savannah Police detectives have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Aug. 29 shooting death of a 2-year-old girl at a home on Alaska Street. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to a residence on Alaska Street at about 4:30 p.m. and discovered 2-year-old Lauren Barton suffering from a gunshot wound.
SAVANNAH, GA
Black Enterprise

Young Georgia Officer Killed in Collision With Tractor Trailer, ‘He Was Just Starting His Career’

An early morning tractor-trailer accident has taken the life of a 23-year-old police officer in Savannah, Georgia who was just getting his law enforcement career started. Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, was on his way home just before midnight on Monday when his car collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City, The Telegraph reports. The officer died from his injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

‘I feel bad for them’: Neighbors react to fatal shooting of 2-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 16-year-old was arrested after a toddler was shot and killed in East Savannah on Monday evening. Many neighbors and local business owners declined to do an interview, but the consensus is clear - this is a tragic situation all around. For the toddler who died, her family, and the 16-year-old who’s now charged with second-degree murder.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Police arrest teenager in connection to shooting death of 2-year-old girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police detectives have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Aug. 29 shooting death of a 2-year-old girl at a home on Alaska Street. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital, where she died.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police : Drunk driver crashes into Broughton Street business

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police have arrested a 42-year-old Savannah man after he crashed a car into a downtown business. Savannah Police responded to a hit and run at the Kendra Scott store on Broughton Street around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police discovered the front of the store had sustained damage after being struck by a vehicle. A truck that was parked in the area and a light pole were also damaged.
SAVANNAH, GA

