FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
Here's the Arts, Beats & Eats music schedule as fest gets underway in Royal Oak
In 1998, the Arts, Beats & Eats festival came to life with three music stages, free admission and $375,000 in sponsorship support. This weekend, the Oakland County fixture will notch its 25th edition, bringing more than 200 performers, 150 artists and 50 food vendors to downtown Royal Oak, with a four-day weather outlook that — at the moment — is mercifully free of rain.
An entitled letter from Detroit’s suburbs
Yes, we are metro Detroit, but Detroit hustles harder
metroparent.com
Southeast Michigan Oktoberfests Families Will Love
Every fall, families in southeast Michigan come together to celebrate the rich culture of Germany at a local Oktoberfest. These cultural events, which date back to the celebration of a royal wedding in Bavaria in 1810, are typically held in September and feature everything from delicious bratwursts and pretzels to good beer, Oompah music and plenty of fun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Abandoned Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This fourteen-story mammoth was built in the early 1970s and opened in 1974 as the Michigan Inn. It was a 410-room, 14-story hotel was also a convention center with numerous meeting rooms, a bar, pool area, and restaurant.
You can catch viral Detroit rapper Gmac Cash at the Henny & Hamburgers fest Labor Day weekend
Performers also include Snap Dogg, Rocky Badd, Stack Boi Ty, and more
Detroit’s Eastern Market After Dark returns with annual event after two years off
Featured artists include Philip Simpson, Donna Jackson, Bryce Detroit, and more
ClickOnDetroit.com
New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul
A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Grand Traverse Pie Co. Re-opens Rochester Hills Shop, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Grand Traverse Pie Co. Re-opens Rochester Hills Shop. Grand Traverse Pie Co. has re-opened its Rochester Hills shop (6920...
Detroit News
Detroit is losing a cop nearly every day: 'A lot of officers are saying: Screw it'
Detroit — During a summer of multiple mass shootings, an explosion in carjackings and random gun violence, dozens of Detroit cops are leaving the police force for neighboring agencies, despite the city's efforts to stem the blue flight to the suburbs. The Detroit Police Department has lost 223 sworn...
thelivingstonpost.com
Under the Radar Michigan hosts set for Brighton event
Tom Dalton and Jim Edelman of the popular PBS television show “Under the Radar Michigan” will be signing books and taking pictures with fans from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 Dandelions Bookshop, 428 W. Main St. in downtown Brighton. “Under the Radar Michigan” is an Emmy...
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
One of the largest events in the D, returns this Friday
Believe it or not, Labor Day weekend is on the horizon, and we’re just days from one of the largest events in the D! The Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats and Eats presented by Flagstar Bank is back for its 25th year. The event, happening in Downtown Royal Oak, will...
msn.com
There’s Only One Remaining Authentic Log Cabin In All Of Detroit And You Need To Visit
Ready to take a step back in time? While we can’t quite seem to nail down authentic time machine technology, we can appreciate glimpses of our city’s fascinating past – and one historic site in the Motor City offers the opportunity to do just that. When you’re searching for a fun spot to explore during your next family day trip, head to this authentic log cabin in Detroit.
deadlinedetroit.com
Starkman: Spectrum Taps Chicago Bank HR Executive to Stem Massive Beaumont Nurse Resignations Expected in January
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Grand Rapids-based BHSH, the corporate entity for the combined hospital operations of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, announced that Tracie Morris, former HR chief at BMO Financial Group, has been named “Chief People Officer” – a position formerly known as head of human resources.
Ann Arbor official braves Detroit’s Belle Isle giant slide, suggests city should have one
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor City Council Member Elizabeth Nelson acknowledged she was initially nervous about going down the giant slide on Detroit’s Belle Isle. But after three trips down the 40-foot tall, bumpy ride in a potato sack along with her son Henry last Friday, Aug. 26, she’s now wondering if Ann Arbor should have a slide similar to the one attracting national attention for its post-pandemic comeback.
Must-See Detroit Artists at the 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival
Continuing the tradition of featuring artists and performances that reflect the talent and roots of Detroit’s rich jazz heritage, the Detroit Jazz Festival presented a roster of hometown artists that will hit the stages of the Festival. The largest free jazz festival in the world runs through Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-5, in downtown Detroit […] The post Must-See Detroit Artists at the 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Movie tickets are returning to 1980s prices for one-day event
The last time that movie tickets cost $3 on average, the 1982 hit "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" ruled the box office. But this Saturday, that 40-year-old price will once again be the going rate thanks to National Cinema Day, a one-day promotion aimed at getting people back into theaters. More than...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police break down how 2 women, 2 men in Metro Detroit helped move trash bags of drugs sold on dark web
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Officials said two women and two men were part of a dark web operation in Metro Detroit that involved moving garbage bags full of drugs and mailing orders individually from a post office. ‘Large-scale dark web drug vendor’. Officials said they began an investigation in...
wrif.com
Oldest Bowling Ally in Michigan?
You might not have noticed, but bowling is making a huge comeback. Many bowling alleys around the area are noticing a surge of new bowlers! My youth started off bowling in many leagues, and throughout the years, I enjoyed bowling alleys like Pampa Lanes, Continental Lanes, Apollo Lanes, Micelli’s, Shores, The Rec Bowl, Bonanza, Ark Sterling and many others.
