The Funny Business of Parenting: Don't lose hope. Slack-offs can surprise you

The thing about young works-in-progress is that some of them turn into upstanding citizens and scholars in turtle time. A parent may have lost three inches in height and need a walker by the time a kid does something necessitating a show-off social media post.

A friend of mine raising a sloth well into her high school years is a prime example of a parent who must cultivate the sort of patience you’d expect from the Dalai Lama. In fact, she missed several years of the child’s life because she couldn’t find her underneath all of the undone assignments littering her bedroom.

Post college, the kid is now a budding biochemist with a real job, a clean-as-a-whistle apartment and by lord, she actually speaks in full sentences. Here is one of them, in case you don’t believe me: “The analysis of blah blah enzymes or ribozymes blah blah molecular mechanisms blah blah genome editing blah blah blah.”

Finally, solid proof that her parents possibly may have done something right that could directly lead to her being a Nobel Prize-winning genius. The most important thing is that they can now take all the credit and be smug about it: “We always knew she had it in her – it was just a matter of time.”

Meanwhile, I recently learned that my do-the-bare-minimum-at-the-last-minute 20-year-old has never even read an entire book. Not one, he says. Well, maybe one. He thinks maybe it was a picture book about a bed and a moon.

He then asked if we could each read the same novel and discuss it so he could “see what it feels like to actually finish a whole entire book, the kind with a lot of words in it.”

Perhaps I should have paid more attention to his school reading assignments.

But the main point is, after nearly fainting from shock, I have come to the conclusion that I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes on to read every other book in the library and write a best-seller.

Or who knows – maybe even become a biochemist who also picks his stuff up off the bedroom floor.

Pam J. Hecht is a writer, instructor and mother of two (but not necessarily in that order). Reach her at pamjh8@gmail.com or pamjhecht.com.