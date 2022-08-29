ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KESQ

Excessive heat continues into Labor Day Weekend

High pressure continues to build over the Great Basin, shooting temperatures up across the region and cycling in additional moisture locally. Most of California and Nevada remain under Excessive Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories from the National Weather Service. In the Coachella Valley, we'll continue to see a warning until next Tuesday at 8 p.m.
CBS LA

Hot overnight temperatures to make heat wave more miserable

Overnight temperatures are going to make it harder for residents to cool down after baking in triple-digit weather."You need that relief for sure and there definitely is more of a risk when you don't have that cooling off period," said medical director Dr. Steve Ernst.Ernst said his emergency room at San Antonio Hospital has seen a recent uptick in heat-related illnesses as the heat wave drives temperatures across Southern California above 100 degrees."Could be an athlete at a football game, could be a construction worker involved in something," he said. "And they're not really paying attention to their body. Next...
NBC San Diego

Temps Break Triple-Digits in San Diego But Worst of Heat Wave Yet to Come

Temperatures soared into the triple digits Wednesday in parts of San Diego County but the worst of a long and grueling heat wave was yet to come, according to forecasters. No records were set in San Diego County but inland areas of the region saw temperatures in the 100s. Highs in Valley Center were 105 degrees, at the Ramona Airport were 104, in Alpine were 103 and in El Cajon, Santee and Poway were 101.
KESQ

The heat wave has arrived

High pressure is building over the Southwest, and it's making itself comfortable with no plans to leave before the holiday weekend. This dome of hot air will bring afternoon temperatures up to 10° above the seasonal average. Overnight lows will only cool into the upper 80s and low 90s.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella Valley Under “Ozone Advisory,” Causes and How to Prepare

As the sweltering heat settles into Southern California, so is one summertime pollutant: ground-level ozone. Dr. Scott Epstein: “Unfortunately, Southern California happens at the worst ozone levels in the country,” Dr. Scott Epstein, Program Supervisor for South Coast Air Quality Management District, said. “On days that are especially hot like we have coming this week, ozone is extra high.”
KTLA

Flex Alert issued for Wednesday; Heat wave will push power grid to the limit

Power grid managers issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday as an extended heat wave developed in Southern California which will last through Labor Day weekend. California Independent System Operator, the non-profit which oversees the state’s power grid, has issued a Heat Bulletin beginning Wednesday and extending through the weekend, urging customers to take steps to […]
foxla.com

Map: All the wildfires burning in California

LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
SFGate

California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
KTLA

How to keep your pets safe during Southern California heat wave

Lila Pelgone has been volunteering at the Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley while studying to become a veterinarian. But on a day like Tuesday, with temperatures reaching triple digits, it’s not just about giving pets some time to play — but keeping them cool. “Usually I walk them around in the shade. I […]
HeySoCal

Brutal heat wave coming to Southern California

A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday, but will spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
Porterville Recorder

California governor declares heat wave state of emergency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday to increase power production and he urged residents to reduce electricity use as a heat wave spread over the West and officials warned there could possible outages if conditions worsen. Gov. Gavin Newsom's declaration followed a “Flex...
nbcpalmsprings.com

Cadiz Water Project Promises Free Water For Salton Sea Area

As California’s water crisis deepens, a new project aims to help conserve resources and ensure disadvantaged communities are not left behind. Cadiz Inc. is hanging onto its years-long goal of storing water before it evaporates and then selling or giving it away to communities in Southern California. “We cannot...
