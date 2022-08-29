Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Excessive heat continues into Labor Day Weekend
High pressure continues to build over the Great Basin, shooting temperatures up across the region and cycling in additional moisture locally. Most of California and Nevada remain under Excessive Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories from the National Weather Service. In the Coachella Valley, we'll continue to see a warning until next Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Hot overnight temperatures to make heat wave more miserable
Overnight temperatures are going to make it harder for residents to cool down after baking in triple-digit weather."You need that relief for sure and there definitely is more of a risk when you don't have that cooling off period," said medical director Dr. Steve Ernst.Ernst said his emergency room at San Antonio Hospital has seen a recent uptick in heat-related illnesses as the heat wave drives temperatures across Southern California above 100 degrees."Could be an athlete at a football game, could be a construction worker involved in something," he said. "And they're not really paying attention to their body. Next...
Flex Alert issued for 3rd consecutive day in SoCal
Southern California residents were asked to conserve energy again on Thursday and Friday as the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a Flex Alert for the second and third consecutive days.
NBC San Diego
Temps Break Triple-Digits in San Diego But Worst of Heat Wave Yet to Come
Temperatures soared into the triple digits Wednesday in parts of San Diego County but the worst of a long and grueling heat wave was yet to come, according to forecasters. No records were set in San Diego County but inland areas of the region saw temperatures in the 100s. Highs in Valley Center were 105 degrees, at the Ramona Airport were 104, in Alpine were 103 and in El Cajon, Santee and Poway were 101.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KESQ
The heat wave has arrived
High pressure is building over the Southwest, and it's making itself comfortable with no plans to leave before the holiday weekend. This dome of hot air will bring afternoon temperatures up to 10° above the seasonal average. Overnight lows will only cool into the upper 80s and low 90s.
KESQ
Excessive Heat Warning issued September 2 at 2:45AM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 112. through the weekend, then up to 115 for Monday and Tuesday. * WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts. * WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the. potential for heat related illnesses,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella Valley Under “Ozone Advisory,” Causes and How to Prepare
As the sweltering heat settles into Southern California, so is one summertime pollutant: ground-level ozone. Dr. Scott Epstein: “Unfortunately, Southern California happens at the worst ozone levels in the country,” Dr. Scott Epstein, Program Supervisor for South Coast Air Quality Management District, said. “On days that are especially hot like we have coming this week, ozone is extra high.”
Flex Alert issued for Wednesday; Heat wave will push power grid to the limit
Power grid managers issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday as an extended heat wave developed in Southern California which will last through Labor Day weekend. California Independent System Operator, the non-profit which oversees the state’s power grid, has issued a Heat Bulletin beginning Wednesday and extending through the weekend, urging customers to take steps to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Evacuations ordered as brush fire spreads to 4,600 acres in Castaic area, closes 5 Freeway
Evacuations were being ordered as a brush fire spread to at least 4,600 acres in the Castaic area, shutting down the 5 Freeway.
foxla.com
Tens of thousands of SoCal Edison customers could lose power amid heat wave
Tens of thousands of Southern California Edison customers may lose power during the electric supply company's scheduled outages, with some of the customers being left in the dark during this week's heat wave. According to SoCal Edison's power outage awareness map, more than 1,300 outages are scheduled across Southern California,...
foxla.com
Map: All the wildfires burning in California
LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
Hikers warned of danger near popular waterfall site in San Bernardino Mountains
Southern Californians who are heading to the San Bernardino Mountains for relief from the heat wave are being warned to stay away from a dangerous spot at Forest Falls.
SFGate
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
How to keep your pets safe during Southern California heat wave
Lila Pelgone has been volunteering at the Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley while studying to become a veterinarian. But on a day like Tuesday, with temperatures reaching triple digits, it’s not just about giving pets some time to play — but keeping them cool. “Usually I walk them around in the shade. I […]
CA power grid declares Flex Alert for Wednesday and Thursday, asks for electricity conservation
The manager of California's power grid extended a statewide Flex Alert for Thursday, asking residents and businesses to cut back on power usage to prevent strain on the system.
Brutal heat wave coming to Southern California
A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday, but will spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
Porterville Recorder
California governor declares heat wave state of emergency
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday to increase power production and he urged residents to reduce electricity use as a heat wave spread over the West and officials warned there could possible outages if conditions worsen. Gov. Gavin Newsom's declaration followed a “Flex...
Southern California schools brace for extreme heat, announce changes to student activities
School districts across Southern California are taking steps to protect students ahead of a blast of extreme heat that will hit the region this week. The Hart School District in the Santa Clarita Valley told KTLA Monday that it will shift afternoon sports practices to mornings and postpone some school events. Recess will also be […]
foxla.com
4-year-old left in car in Echo Park as SoCal braces for triple-digit temps
LOS ANGELES - A four-year-old child was left in a car in Echo Park Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as Southern California braces for one of the biggest heat waves of the season. Radio calls came in just after 2 p.m. Monday for a child left in...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Cadiz Water Project Promises Free Water For Salton Sea Area
As California’s water crisis deepens, a new project aims to help conserve resources and ensure disadvantaged communities are not left behind. Cadiz Inc. is hanging onto its years-long goal of storing water before it evaporates and then selling or giving it away to communities in Southern California. “We cannot...
Comments / 0