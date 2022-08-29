STURBRIDGE — Debra A. Lavallee, 62, of Brimfield, has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck and killed Aug. 26 by a motor vehicle on Route 20. Lavallee was in the breakdown lane when she was struck about 1 a.m. in the vicinity of G&F Industries at 709 Main St. (Route 20), according to police. She was a quality assurance inspector at G&F Industries for 30 years. ...

BRIMFIELD, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO