westernmassnews.com
Police investigating one car crash in East Longmeadow
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash along Elm Street in East Longmeadow. Police were called the one-vehicle crash around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. We’re told that one person has been taken to Baystate Medical Center and their condition is not immediately known.
Springfield police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
Debra Lavallee, 62, of Brimfield ID'd as pedestrian struck, killed Aug. 26 by motor vehicle on Route 20
STURBRIDGE — Debra A. Lavallee, 62, of Brimfield, has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck and killed Aug. 26 by a motor vehicle on Route 20. Lavallee was in the breakdown lane when she was struck about 1 a.m. in the vicinity of G&F Industries at 709 Main St. (Route 20), according to police. She was a quality assurance inspector at G&F Industries for 30 years. ...
westernmassnews.com
1 person injured after car hits tree on Wilbraham Road in Springfield
1 person injured after car hits tree on Wilbraham Road in Springfield
westernmassnews.com
Police respond after car crashes into pole on Burnett Road in Chicopee
Police respond after car crashes into pole on Burnett Road in Chicopee
Wanted man arrested after disturbance call in West Springfield
A West Springfield man wanted on several charges was arrested after police were called to reports of a disturbance.
Car crashed into tree on Wilbraham Rd. in Springfield
One person was taken to the hospital, following a single-car crash in Springfield's Sixteen Acres neighborhood late Tuesday night.
Boy Ran Over Crossing Mill Street In Worcester: Police
A car hit a minor as he crossed the street in Worcester on Tuesday, Aug. 30, authorities said. Worcester police said boy was crossing Mill Street when a car crashed into him around 4 p.m. Responders rushed him to a hospital for treatment. A Worcester police spokesperson did not release the boy's age or an update on his condition on Wednesday.
westernmassnews.com
Suspect arrested in connection with arson fire at Springfield pharmacy
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fire at a Springfield pharmacy. Springfield fire officials said that police were called to Walgreens on Sumner Avenue on Monday for a suspected arson fire that was allegedly set in a bathroom. The fire caused approximately $550,000...
Police identify man who died in Middletown fire
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died in a house fire on Pine Street in Middletown on Thursday, police said. Middletown Fire Department responded to the blaze just before 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy flames erupting from the first floor of the building, which spread to the second floor and attic. Two […]
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police warning residents to local cars after recent break-ins
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police are reminding people to lock their cars after a recent uptick in car break-ins in the city. “It happened Sunday night, Monday morning, possibly around 1:30, 2 in the morning. Everybody was asleep. It’s a dead-end street with barely some light,” said Ashley Haas of Chicopee.
Man charged with arson of Walgreens on Sumner Ave in Springfield
A Springfield man is being charged with arson after a fire caused damage to pharmacy medication at Walgreens on Monday.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police arrest man accused of breaking into vacant apartment
West Springfield Police arrest man accused of breaking into vacant apartment
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Springfield
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Springfield Saturday night.
westernmassnews.com
Officials: body found in Lee believed to be missing New York woman
LEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities say that a body found last night in Berkshire County appears to be that of a missing woman. Andrew McKeever, spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, said that someone found human remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee on Thursday night.
theharlemvalleynews.net
NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION OF A SPRINGFIELD MASSACHUSETTS MAN LEADS TO SEARCH WARRANT AND ARREST
NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION OF A SPRINGFIELD MASSACHUSETTS MAN LEADS TO SEARCH. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Stefon Graham, age 32 of Springfield,. Massachusetts, on 08/31/2022. Mr. Graham was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled. Substance 3rd Degree with Intent To Sell, a class B Felony....
westernmassnews.com
Car strikes pole on River Road in Agawam
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to the area of 745 River Road Tuesday afternoon for reports of a car having crashed into a utility pole. According to Agawam Police Lieutenant Jennifer Blanchette, the accident only involved one vehicle. She added that no serious injuries have been reported.
westernmassnews.com
Lawmakers call for action after pedestrians hit along busy Springfield road
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders have stepped up their calls for action to address safety concerns after two women in a crosswalk were hit by a car outside American International College. The incident was just the latest in a string of accidents at the Wilbraham Road crosswalk. An AIC...
sheltonherald.com
Vehicle crashes into barrier on I-91 in Enfield, police say
ENFIELD — State Police say they’re investigating after a vehicle crashed into a barrier on Interstate 91 north in the area of exit 47. The crash occurred around 2:56 p.m. on I-91 north in Enfield, according to police. An EMS and the local fire department responded for a possible medical issue, police said.
Warren police searching for missing man
Warren police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
