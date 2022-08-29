ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Police investigating one car crash in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash along Elm Street in East Longmeadow. Police were called the one-vehicle crash around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. We’re told that one person has been taken to Baystate Medical Center and their condition is not immediately known.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Debra Lavallee, 62, of Brimfield ID'd as pedestrian struck, killed Aug. 26 by motor vehicle on Route 20

STURBRIDGE — Debra A. Lavallee, 62, of Brimfield, has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck and killed Aug. 26 by a motor vehicle on Route 20. Lavallee was in the breakdown lane when she was struck about 1 a.m. in the vicinity of G&F Industries at 709 Main St. (Route 20), according to police. She was a quality assurance inspector at G&F Industries for 30 years. ...
BRIMFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person injured after car hits tree on Wilbraham Road in Springfield

1 person injured after car hits tree on Wilbraham Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police respond after car crashes into pole on Burnett Road in Chicopee

Police respond after car crashes into pole on Burnett Road in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA
Daily Voice

Boy Ran Over Crossing Mill Street In Worcester: Police

A car hit a minor as he crossed the street in Worcester on Tuesday, Aug. 30, authorities said. Worcester police said boy was crossing Mill Street when a car crashed into him around 4 p.m. Responders rushed him to a hospital for treatment. A Worcester police spokesperson did not release the boy's age or an update on his condition on Wednesday.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested in connection with arson fire at Springfield pharmacy

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fire at a Springfield pharmacy. Springfield fire officials said that police were called to Walgreens on Sumner Avenue on Monday for a suspected arson fire that was allegedly set in a bathroom. The fire caused approximately $550,000...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Police identify man who died in Middletown fire

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – One man died in a house fire on Pine Street in Middletown on Thursday, police said. Middletown Fire Department responded to the blaze just before 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy flames erupting from the first floor of the building, which spread to the second floor and attic. Two […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police warning residents to local cars after recent break-ins

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police are reminding people to lock their cars after a recent uptick in car break-ins in the city. “It happened Sunday night, Monday morning, possibly around 1:30, 2 in the morning. Everybody was asleep. It’s a dead-end street with barely some light,” said Ashley Haas of Chicopee.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials: body found in Lee believed to be missing New York woman

LEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities say that a body found last night in Berkshire County appears to be that of a missing woman. Andrew McKeever, spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, said that someone found human remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee on Thursday night.
LEE, MA
Car strikes pole on River Road in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to the area of 745 River Road Tuesday afternoon for reports of a car having crashed into a utility pole. According to Agawam Police Lieutenant Jennifer Blanchette, the accident only involved one vehicle. She added that no serious injuries have been reported.
AGAWAM, MA
sheltonherald.com

Vehicle crashes into barrier on I-91 in Enfield, police say

ENFIELD — State Police say they’re investigating after a vehicle crashed into a barrier on Interstate 91 north in the area of exit 47. The crash occurred around 2:56 p.m. on I-91 north in Enfield, according to police. An EMS and the local fire department responded for a possible medical issue, police said.
ENFIELD, CT

