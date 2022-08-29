Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Related
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna High honors Vernon Moon for football contributions
Gretna High School recently recognized longtime football supporter Vernon Moon. Moon was presented with a plaque Friday night during a halftime ceremony by fellow longtime booster club member and former president Pete Fulper. Principal Eric Moon and head football coach Shaun Miller were also present during the ceremony. The school's...
chathamstartribune.com
Peace officers create Peace Pantries to serve city's hungry
Nine newly minted Danville Police officers have added a new tool to their repertoire - Peace Pantries. The bright blue Peace Pantries, to be located in the city’s four quadrants, are designed to address food insecurity in Danville. The pantries were also the capstone project as part of the...
chathamstartribune.com
Tick borne disease could impact cattle in Pittsylvania County
Cattle owners in Pittsylvania County are invited to an informational meeting about the Asian Longhorned Tick, which carries bovine anemia, or Theileria orientalis. The disease can cause late term abortions, still borne calves and cow deaths. Cattle owners should take note that by the time symptoms show, it is a...
chathamstartribune.com
Local jobless rates inch downward
Jobless rates in Southside Virginia are a bit lower than a month ago, but much lower than a year ago. The June report from the Virginia Employment Commission shows Danville with a 4.8% jobless rate. That’s down from 5% in May, and 2.5% from a year ago. Danville’s rate is the sixth-highest in Virginia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chathamstartribune.com
It took a village to get stolen truck returned
The truck’s paint is faded and splotchy and the engine needs work. The 1950 Ford pickup had sat in the garage for years after James Reagan’s house burnt down. The plan was to move it to a new garage in Alton once that was finished. Reagan had dreams of fixing it up with his son and grandson. After all, they are all named James. With a history that went back 50 years, Reagan considered the old truck a family heirloom. He wanted to do right by it.
chathamstartribune.com
Hurt Council appoints Majure as interim council member
Hurt Town Council held a called meeting on Aug. 11 to select someone to fulfill the empty council seat vacated by Collin Adams at the beginning of the month. One individual eyed the seat – Bob Majure. Majure, 28, was present at the meeting to answer questions from each...
chathamstartribune.com
PCCA continues to deliver services to citizens of its service areas
Pittsylvania County Community Action Inc. (PCCA) continues to remain busy as a vital asset to those in need, and I wanted to share some of the ways in which the organization has been helping the citizens tackle some of the most pressing issues, and therefore strengthening the communities that encompass and surround them.
chathamstartribune.com
Vote yes to support 1% sales tax referendum
We are residents of the Dan River District and fully support the 1% sales tax referendum, which will be on the ballot on Nov. 8 for this one basic reason:. •We are citizens of Pittsylvania County, not just the Dan River District, and it is our duty as citizens to support maintaining our schools in the entire county for the children that attend.
RELATED PEOPLE
chathamstartribune.com
Former Danville resident murdered in North Carolina
A former Danville resident was murdered last week in North Carolina, and a suspect is in custody. It happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Surf City. Margaret Nicole Bracey, 42, was found dead inside the Exotic Hemp store. Bracey was a Danville native who studied at Danville Community College and Averett, according to her Facebook page. She moved to Surf City back in January. She was born in South Carolina.
chathamstartribune.com
Youngkin address teacher shortages, launches Bridging the Gap Initiative
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced new measures to address teacher shortages and recover learning loss. Joined by local superintendents, school board members, state legislators, students, teachers, and parents, Governor Youngkin signed Executive Directive Three: Addressing Teacher Shortages in Virginia Schools and launched the Bridging the Gap Initiative at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville to seek grant for White Mill development
Danville officials are ready to ask the state for a little help in getting the White Mill renovations underway. The Danville Office of Economic Development is asking City Council to apply to the state Department of Housing and Community Development for a $5,000,000 grant through the Industrial Revitalization Fund. That fund helps communities redevelop blighted and/or abandoned non-residential buildings. It includes an emphasis on ready-to-go projects that provide job creation, capital investment and could potentially transform a community's downtown. City officials say the White Mill checks off all of those boxes.
chathamstartribune.com
From matted, starved to forever homes
The dogs arrived at the Pittsylvania Pet Center in April matted, starved, afflicted with numerous ailments and unaccustomed to human contact. Initial reports and photos were grim, but through the work of the Pet Center staff, as well as an outpouring of community support, all 68 dogs have found new homes, according to Pet Center Director Brent Weinkauf.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chathamstartribune.com
PACE celebrates six years in Gretna with block party
Gretna PACE, Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, hosted a Community Block Party on Aug. 25 to celebrate six years in the Gretna community. To celebrate there was hot dogs, Sunset Slush Italian Ice, cotton candy, popcorn, games with prizes, door prizes, photo booth, dunking booth and more. Folks came for lunch or an early dinner, games, to learn more about services in the community and a bunch of fun. Community members and PACE participants tried their luck at corn hole, darts, ring toss, lollipop game, clown toss, duck game and more. Local vendors shared information and answered questions. Vendors included Gretna Health and Rehabilitation Center, Pittsylvania County Community Action, L & G Support Services, Gretna CMG, Gretna Radiology and Mammography, Centra Home Health, Danville Life Saving Community Paramedics, Reach Partnership, Danville Institute for Advanced Learning and Research and AmeriCorps. Door prizes were donated by the vendors and the Hampton Inn, Artist Way Café and Western Auto and Hardware. Attendees were able to met the PACE team and tour the PACE Center. PACE supports seniors and their families in the community by providing healthcare and the wrap around services needed to help seniors stay in their home. Some of the services PACE provides are personal care aides, medical care and oversight, physical and occupational therapy, medical equipment, prescription medicines, 24 x 7 physician access, mental health support, activities, transportation and more. Learn what PACE can do for you or a family member. PACE is located at 1220 W. Gretna Road and is currently enrolling new participants, call 434-656-4800 to learn more or for a tour.
chathamstartribune.com
Death upgraded to homicide in Campbell County
A Rustburg man has been identified as a suspect for a homicide in Campbell County, but has not been formally charged with the crime. Matthew McNeil, 54, was charged Sept. 1 with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and grand larceny of a motor vehicle, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
chathamstartribune.com
Wildcats whip Trojans, 46-20
The Dan River Wildcats started the regular season last Friday night with a bang as they defeated cross-county rival Tunstall 46-20. The Wildcats’ offense, despite some miscues and turnovers, amassed 452 total offensive yards; DR’s defense and special teams forced four turnovers and accounted for a score as they avenged last season’s loss to the Trojans in Dry Fork.
chathamstartribune.com
Few turn out for public input on zoning
It was a small group that met to discuss revising Pittsylvania County's zoning ordinances, but a couple of priorities did rise to the surface — avoiding over regulation for small businesses and farmers and enforcing regulations on solar farms. Other concerns centered on conserving open spaces, encouraging agritourism, considering...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chathamstartribune.com
Hawks drop season opener, honor Moon at halftime
The Gretna Hawks fell to the Jefferson Forest Cavaliers, 33-12, in their first game of the season. Head coach Shaun Miller and the Gretna High administration honored Gretna Football Booster Club founder Vernon Moon in a halftime ceremony. “He has been the backbone of our football program for over 20...
chathamstartribune.com
Solar company seeks special use permit for 2,578 acres
The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission is scheduled to review an application, Tuesday, Sept. 6, for a special use permit for a 2,578 acre utility scale solar farm. The public is invited to speak on the project and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The project is located along Hopewell Road,...
chathamstartribune.com
Hurt Council to hold public hearing on updated water policy
During a recent called Hurt Town Council meeting, the Council discussed an updated water policy and put a ban on abusive and threatening people coming to town hall. The Council has already discussed this updated policy previously. The council did not vote on the policy, instead tabling it until the next council business meeting on Aug. 1.
Comments / 0