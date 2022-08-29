Gretna PACE, Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, hosted a Community Block Party on Aug. 25 to celebrate six years in the Gretna community. To celebrate there was hot dogs, Sunset Slush Italian Ice, cotton candy, popcorn, games with prizes, door prizes, photo booth, dunking booth and more. Folks came for lunch or an early dinner, games, to learn more about services in the community and a bunch of fun. Community members and PACE participants tried their luck at corn hole, darts, ring toss, lollipop game, clown toss, duck game and more. Local vendors shared information and answered questions. Vendors included Gretna Health and Rehabilitation Center, Pittsylvania County Community Action, L & G Support Services, Gretna CMG, Gretna Radiology and Mammography, Centra Home Health, Danville Life Saving Community Paramedics, Reach Partnership, Danville Institute for Advanced Learning and Research and AmeriCorps. Door prizes were donated by the vendors and the Hampton Inn, Artist Way Café and Western Auto and Hardware. Attendees were able to met the PACE team and tour the PACE Center. PACE supports seniors and their families in the community by providing healthcare and the wrap around services needed to help seniors stay in their home. Some of the services PACE provides are personal care aides, medical care and oversight, physical and occupational therapy, medical equipment, prescription medicines, 24 x 7 physician access, mental health support, activities, transportation and more. Learn what PACE can do for you or a family member. PACE is located at 1220 W. Gretna Road and is currently enrolling new participants, call 434-656-4800 to learn more or for a tour.

GRETNA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO