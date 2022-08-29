ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

wallstreetwindow.com

Check Out This Nice Home For Sale In Eden, North Carolina (Rockingham County, NC Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

I was looking at the real estate listings for Eden, North Carolina and this new listing caught my eye. It’s in a super convenient location and in a really nice peaceful neighborhood. It’s also in a great spot in the neighborhood too. It’s convenient to Wal-Mart, but you wouldn’t know it from the spot the house is at in Eden. We take a look at it in this video tour.
EDEN, NC
WRAL

Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for new facility worth billions

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for new facility worth billions. Wolfspeed, formerly Cree, is leading a project that could bring 1,800 jobs with an investment of...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
forsythwoman.com

Thrifty Finds in Forsyth: A Roundup of Popular Second Hand Shops

“Thrifting is more than shopping, it’s an adventure!” – unknown. As you drive through the community every week you may be passing some of the coolest second hand shops you didn’t even know existed! What’s special about thrift stores is you never know what you’ll find, especially if you visit at different times since the inventory changes almost daily. Whether you’re looking for apparel, home decor, entertainment, or antiques Forsyth County offers an array of different style shops that cover a variety of tastes, decades, budgets and more.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Duke Energy increasing home energy rates by 9.5% starting in September

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Sept.1, Duke Energy Carolinas will be increasing residential energy rates, affecting approximately 2 million households in western and central North Carolina. In March, Duke Energy released a statement first proposing the increase; however, due to rising fuel costs since March, the initial increase was slightly...
GREENSBORO, NC
My Fox 8

BeachBUB offers a safe way to enjoy the sand

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This summer, quite a few families made a trip to the beach. While we often focus on the danger associated with getting into the ocean, not as many people are watching out for something else. A Greensboro man has made it his mission to develop...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfdd.org

Thousands of gallons of raw sewage were released into Peter's Creek last week

Nearly 80,000 gallons of raw sewage was released in Peter’s Creek in Winston-Salem last week, and the public wasn’t notified until days later. The spill occurred on Tuesday near 415 Northwest Boulevard in Winston-Salem. Gale Ketteler, with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, says 79,500 gallons of wastewater were discharged into the creek in the Yadkin-Pee Dee River Basin.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

You 'won' but you have to pay fees or taxes? Nope.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the last two years, the government has given out stimulus checks, and money to help pay rent and utilities, and provided extra unemployment money. So, it's not crazy to think there could be something more. Recently, a 2 Wants To Know viewer sent me this:
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Utility worker killed in accident in Winston-Salem /Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An equipment operator died while driving a sewer wash truck on the way to a service call in Winston-Salem Monday night. 59-year-old Russell L. Cutrell was driving his work truck with his co-worker James L. Glisson Jr. in the passenger seat before it flipped over on Friedberg Church Road near Candlewood Drive, outside the Winston-Salem city limits around 11:34 p.m.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

EPA advisory determines Burlington water toxic to residents

PFAS contamination in Burlington’s water treatment plants and tap water is no longer within levels deemed safe by the Environmental Protection Agency, after it revised its health advisory for the chemicals in June. Burlington supplies water to approximately 23,000 customer accounts and 57,000 residents across Alamance and Guilford Counties,...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth Utilities worker killed in truck accident

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County utilities operator died Monday night after his truck flipped. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, an equipment operator with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, was driving a sewer wash truck when it left the road and turned over en route to a service call. Cutrell worked...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Downed power line closes I-85 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A downed power line brought traffic to a screeching halt on Interstate 85 Northbound in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The North Carolina Department of Transportation first reported the closure at 10:42 a.m. The closure is at Mile Marker 103, near Exit 103 for Randolph Street. […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 crash closes right lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 195 near Exit 195 for Thomasville Road. The closure began at 3:54 p.m. and lasted until 4:20 p.m. Maps still show a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

