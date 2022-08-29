ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Upstate radio station switches to Christmas music this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate radio station is starting the Christmas celebration early this year. Magic 98.9 is switching to all-holiday music through Labor Day weekend. The change is just temporary, though. On Sep. 6, they will switch back to adult contemporary music until closer to the holiday...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Upstate Beat: Spiritfest brings uplifting gospel greats to Bon Secours Wellness Arena

For the past 30 years, Spiritfest has brought some of the finest gospel music in the country to the Upstate. Working in partnership with the Greenville Memorial Auditorium, the Bi-Lo Center and now Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Spiritfest founder Elijah Ray and his company, Eray Promotions, have put platinum-selling, Grammy-award-winning artists like Kirk Franklin, The Rance Allen Group, The Canton Spirituals, The Gospel Legends and many more onstage in front of thousands of fans since 1991.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

LIST: Where to catch a $3 movie in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For just one day and one day only, all tickets, all movies, all formats, all showtimes are only $3. The deal was created by the Cinema Foundation to celebrate National Cinema Day which is Saturday, Sept. 3.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Pets & Animals
thejournalonline.com

Hot Air Affair bringing balloons back to Williamston

The Cancer Association of Anderson will hold their 2022 Hot Air Affair: Rising Above Cancer event in Williamston this weekend, Sept 2 – 5. This is the fifth year for the balloon event which offers a fun weekend of activities, raises awareness of cancer and honors cancer patients. Once...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Spartanburg, SC (with Photos & Maps)

Spartanburg may be a small town, but it sure knows how to pack a punch when it comes to good food. From Southern comfort cuisine to international flavor, the following are the best restaurants in Spartanburg, SC. They are definitely worth trying out the next time you’re in Spartanburg. Bon appetit!
SPARTANBURG, SC
Garden & Gun

My Town: Tyler Florence’s Perfect Day in Greenville, South Carolina

The chef Tyler Florence has opened multiple restaurants, garnered two James Beard Award semifinalist nods, written more than ten books, and starred in a slew of Food Network shows, including Food 911 and The Great Food Truck Race—a highly decorated career that, he says, traces in part to his hometown of Greenville, South Carolina. The piedmont city has become known for its bustling downtown and growing culinary scene, but when Florence was young, staples that made an impression included Carolina-style barbeque and Southern classics such as fried chicken. “I love the fact that I grew up in the South,” Florence says. “I love that that is where I learned how to cook. It is one of the greatest authentic, real food cultures in the world.”
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
biltmorebeacon.com

Hendersonville's Apple Festival celebrates region's core

Nothing could be finer than to live in Carolina in September when fall festivals start to kick in, filling the air and taunting our senses with more mouth-watering, memory-triggering stimulants than a body can handle. Funnel cakes? Fried pies? Corn dogs? Kettle corn? Gyros?. Bring. It. On. (Oh, and the...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
cityofgreer.org

Upstate Renaissance Faire returns to Greer City Park on September 10

The Faire and Medieval Market debuted in Greer last year to large crowds and returns this year from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. with costumed performers and vendors, food booths, and activities for all ages. Admission to the Faire is free. The market includes items for sale from blacksmiths, weavers,...
GREER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium

Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Warehouse at Midtown, Greenville's newest food hall, is now open

GREENVILLE — "Eat. Drink. Be Local." You wouldn't necessarily not be local if you traveled from Greenville to Simpsonville to visit Warehouse at Vaughn's, but owners Thomas and Angela Wirthlin are making it easier to be more local in Greenville. The new Warehouse at Midtown has brought a similar...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Dog abandoned on Greenville County road

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was found abandoned on the side of a Greenville Co. road. Surveillance video shared with FOX Carolina appears to show a white SUV stopping along a road off of New Easley Hwy, let a dog out of the car, and then drive away. That dog can be seen running after the car.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

Extinquish car fire – Rehobeth School Road

Piedmont firefighters work to extinguish a car fire Monday night. The driver was traveling on Rehobeth School Road when the car caught fire. No one was injured. It happened near Old Pelzer Road.
PIEDMONT, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy