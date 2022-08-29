Return to normalcy: Beaver County Sports Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2022

HOPEWELL TWP. — Like many other organizations, the COVID pandemic wrought havoc on the plans of the Beaver County Sports Hall of Fame. But the group took a big step back towards normalcy Sunday night at The Fez banquet hall in the township.

Traditionally held in April, the 45 th annual banquet was held before a crowd of 327 supporters this time as the world tries to return to a level of normalcy once again. Plans now are for the banquet to return to April again – and for good reason.

“Legacy is important,” inductee Charles Fisher told the crowd. Fisher won state titles at Aliquippa in both football and basketball, setting the receiving record for the Quips at the time before a college football career at WVU. A second-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, his career was cut short by a devastating knee injury, but he remains in the business.

He learned about that legacy early in life.

“I was at the dome at CCBC with my mom for a basketball game,” Fisher told the crowd. “I don’t remember the game but my mom went to the concession stand at halftime and I was looking at the plaques on the wall of people in the Hall of Fame.

“My mom said that the one I was looking at was for Ernie Pitts and that he was my grandfather.”

Pitts was a 1980 inductee after a long, impressive career in the Canadian Football League. The plaques are no longer at a central location at CCBC but are at the appropriate alma maters. Fisher’s will, appropriately, now be at Aliquippa.

“From a young age, I can remember Friday nights were Friday night lights with my grandmother,” Fisher said. “I still use the principles I learned at Aliquippa as an agent.”

Nearly every inductee referenced a legacy of some sort as the theme of family came up time and again. To some, it may seem a surprise that these inductees - used to performing at high levels in some very stressful situations – will still need to pause and gather their composure as voices crack when talking about family.

That was especially true for four members who were inducted posthumously – Gene Epley (accepted by former player and assistant coach Ethan Jaros) and John Mehno (accepted by his sister Linda Mehno Soldressen). The Hall also added a Pioneers class this year of athletes who competed professionally before 1945 (the end of World War II). Of those inductees, Art Haley (Beaver Falls football) and Hugh Mulcahy (Beaver baseball), both had grandsons who accepted on their behalf.

The rest of the Pioneers Class was Herb Bonn (Aliquippa basketball), Ray Carnelly (Beaver Falls football), Sam Cooper (Geneva College football), Red Davis (Geneva football), Rip DePascal (Aliquippa football), Rube Dessau (New Galilee baseball), Mack Flenniken (Geneva football), Casey Hageman (Beaver Falls baseball), Max Hicks (Beaver Falls football), Bill Laughlin (Hookstown basketball), Al Maglisceau (Geneva football), Ernie Meyer (West Bridgewater football), Ted Reed (Beaver baseball), Pop Rising (Industry baseball), Joe Schepner (Aliquippa baseball), Jak Stirling (Beaver Falls basketball), and Ren Wylie (Geneva baseball).

The rest of the 2022 class was Sam Bechtel (Beaver journalism), Ron Brown (Midland basketball), Barry Cox (Center football), Dr. Jason DeLuigi (Beaver, medicine), Anthony Dorsett, Jr. (Aliquippa football), Verquan Kimbrough (Aliquippa boxing), and Burt Lauren (Riverside, media).

Bechtel honored: Former Times' sports editor Sam Bechtel headed to Beaver County Sports Hall of Fame

Complete bios on the inductees, as well as past inductees, are available on the Beaver County Sports Hall of Fame website.

The hall also recognizes high school seniors with scholarships and two groups were also recognized. The 2020 group was Sara Almasy of Central Valley, Kara DiNardo of Hopewell, Ryan Heckathorn of Blackhawk, and Ben Laderer of Beaver Falls. The 2022 group was Mikia Lawrence of Beaver Falls, Jillian Mannarino of Blackhawk, Tom Webster of Western Beaver, and Megan Zelch of Riverside.

Trying to make team: Beaver Falls' Donovan Jeter looks to make final push for Steelers 53-man roster

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Return to normalcy: Beaver County Sports Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2022