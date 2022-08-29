Priscilla Presley Steps Out In LBD At SoCal Soirée

mega

Forever in our hearts … and on our fashion inspiration boards!

Businesswoman Priscilla Presley spent her weekend in style, making a red carpet appearance at the Festival of Arts Wonderful World Soirée in Laguna Beach, Calif. on Saturday, August 27.

Presley, who also participated in the star-studded event by introducing a performance during the evening, kept her style simple and chic in black. The 73-year-old mogul paired a lacy long-sleeved gown with matching black stilettos. She completed the look with a black clutch, her signature red tresses caressing her shoulders.

mega

Presley’s appearance comes months after the businesswoman, who was famously married to musician Elvis Presley from 1967 until 1973, got candid about her lasting love for the King of Rock n’ Roll ahead of his biopic, which was released earlier this summer.

ALWAYS HER KING: PRISCILLA PRESLEY REFLECTS ON HER TUMULTUOUS RELATIONSHIP WITH ELVIS PRESLEY

“​​ I’ve seen Elvis the film , I watched the trailer over a dozen times,” Presley revealed in an emotional Instagram post shared on May 6. “But the words I heard from my daughter on how much she loved the film and that Riley will love it too when she sees it brought tears,” she continued, referencing her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley and her granddaughter, actress Riley Keough .

mega

“I relived every moment in this film. It took me a few days to overcome the emotions as it did with Lisa,” she added.

The eponymous flick, directed by Baz Luhrmann , hit theaters in late June .

Part of this emotional reaction, it seems, stems from Presley's close bond with her late husband, one that reportedly continued after their divorce until his death in 1977.

mega

" Priscilla knew Elvis better than anyone," an unnamed insider explained in a recent print edition of Star magazine, adding that the “Can’t Help Falling in Love” crooner was the “love of her life.”

MICHAEL LOCKWOOD QUESTIONS EX LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S FINANCIAL STATE OVER ELVIS BIOPIC PAYDAY, REQUESTS COURT DATE POSTPONEMENT TO INVESTIGATE

“She's made it her mission to keep his memory alive,” they continued.

The Daily Mail was the first news outlet to report on Presley’s recent red carpet outing.