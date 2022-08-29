ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, MO

General Motors halts production at second plant due to chip shortage

By Wwj Newsroom
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMenL_0hZeYM6100

General Motors announced that production has halted at its pickup plant in Mexico. This follows last week's stoppage at the company's Bowling Green Corvette plant.

WWJ's Auto Beat Reporter Jeff Gilbert said the decision stems from the current chip shortage.

While this week's downtime is an unfortunate necessity, GM said it maintains that its production schedule has been stable throughout the third quarter.

Both the Mexico and Bowling Green plants are expected to resume production next week.

This news comes a few weeks after President Joe Biden signed a new law designed to address the chip shortage . The $280 billion Creating Helpful Incentives for the Production of Semiconductors for America (CHIPS) and Science Act into law aims to boost high-tech manufacturing in the U.S., with auto manufacturing among the biggest industries impacted by the recent shortage of chips.

The bill will, among other investments, provide $52 billion in subsidies for domestic semiconductor production and research. The new law will provide money for the construction of up to a dozen microchip “fabrication” centers across the country.

All new vehicle are built with a variety of microchips to control electronics systems, including everything from window, to seat adjustments to navigation systems.

Down the Audacy app and follow 97.1 FM Talk.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.1 FM Talk

10 rare pennies sell for $1.1M

When you factor in inflation, a collection of 10 pennies sold at auction this week would have had the buying power of $3.02 in today’s dollars back when they were minted at the turn of the 20th century.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, MO
Local
Missouri Business
City
Mexico, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Plant#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Bowling Green Corvette#Wwj#Microchips#Audacy
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy