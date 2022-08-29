ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Somerset County golf, soccer, tennis and volleyball top performers for Aug. 22 to Sept. 1

By Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 4 days ago

Athlete of the Week

Conemaugh Township senior quarterback Tanner Shirley was voted Somerset County Football Athlete of the Week for Aug. 26-27. Shirley completed 20 of 24 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over North Star.

Week 2 previews and picks Week 2 high school football | Three Somerset County teams seek 2-0 starts

Football Athlete of the Week Shirley selected Somerset County Football Athlete of the Week for Aug. 26-27

---

Thursday

Golf

Rockwood's Maddox Sanner shot a 42 as the Rockets edged North Star 216-223 at Oakbrook Golf Club.

The Cougars topped Shanksville-Stonycreek 223-243. Parker Scherer shot a 40 to lead North Star. Alec Thiele earned medalist honors with a 38 for the Vikings.

Boys soccer

Bedford 5, Conemaugh Township 2: Dylan Giffin and Jackson Sotosky each tallied a goal in Conemaugh Township's setback to Bedford.

Berlin Brothersvalley 5, Northern Cambria 1: Connor Montgomery netted a hat trick to guide the Mountaineers past the Colts. Caden Montgomery added two goals and an assist. Noah Walker had two assists.

Altoona 3, Somerset 2: In Somerset, Liam Egal recorded a goal and an assist in a setback to the Mountain Lions. Kahne Foltz had a goal.

Girls soccer

Berlin Brothersvalley 4, Ligonier Valley 1: In Ligonier, Ashley Brant provided a goal and two assists to lead the Mountaineers past the Rams. Mikaela Huston added a goal and an assist for Berlin.

Windber 11, Bishop Carroll 0: In Windber, Anna Steinbeck produced four goals and two assists to pace the Ramblers past the Huskies. Riley Brubaker contributed three goals and four assists. Mariah Andrews netted two goals while Kaylee Dowdell tallied a goal and two assists.

Tennis

Somerset 5, Chestnut Ridge 0: In New Paris, Mia Rosman, Violet Lopaze and Sara Jacobs earned singles victories to guide the Golden Eagles.

In doubles, Corrine Johnston and Anna Harris along with the team of Nevaeh Upton and Chloe Miller picked up straight-set wins.

Volleyball

Somerset 3, Conemaugh Township 1: In Somerset, Shawna Walker delivered 13 kills, 12 digs and five blocks as the Golden Eagles opened the season with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-27, 25-15 non-conference victory.

Gracie Bowers dished out a whopping 49 assists for Somerset. Shandi Walker had 23 service points.

Hannah Swank led Conemaugh Township with 20 kills and two blocks. Hannah Sodano added 14 digs.

North Star 3, Ferndale 1 : In Johnstown, Suzy Walker tallied nine kills to lead the Cougars past the Yellow Jackets 25-18, 13-25, 25-23, 20-25. Kora Warta delivered seven aces for North Star.

Shade 3, Meyersdale 0: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha pounded down 25 kills to pace the Panthers in a sweep of the Red Raiders 25-21, 25-17, 25-18.

Jadeyn Gross had 23 assists and four aces for Shade. Kori Boozer and Jaedyn Krupper combined for 30 digs.

Zoe Hetz tallied six blocks and four kills for Meyersdale while Amelia Kretchman chipped in five kills and three blocks.

Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, Jenny Countryman recorded 10 kills to lead the Mountaineers past the Elks 25-8, 25-9, 25-6. Regan Lauer tallied six kills, five aces and six assists for Berlin.

---

Wednesday

Golf

North Star's Ethan Ash earned medalist honors as the Cougars bested Conemaugh Valley 221-239 at Oakbrook Golf Club.

Conemaugh Township's Jack Ankeny and Sam Sharbaugh each shot a 37 to share medalist honors as the team upended Ferndale 200-303 at Berkley Hills Golf Course. Ben Steinbeck shot a 38 for Conemaugh Township.

Rockwood's Ian Reilly fired a 41 to lead the Rockets past Shanksville-Stonycreek 222-244 at Northwinds Golf Course. Alec Thiele shot a 44 for the Vikings.

Girls soccer

Conemaugh Township 9, Everett 1: In Davidsville, Izzy Slezak recorded a hat trick and an assist in a commanding victory. Ashlyn Fetterman provided two goals and three assists. Olivia Mauzy added two goals while Emilee Roman chipped in a goal and an assist.

Tennis

Somerset 4, Central 1: In Somerset, the Golden Eagles moved to 3-0 with a triumph over the Dragons.

Mia Rosman and the doubles team of Corrine Johnston and Anna Harris battled back from a set down to win in three sets while Violet Lopaze and Sara Jacobs picked up straight set victories in singles.

---

Tuesday

Boys soccer

Conemaugh Township 3, Somerset 0: In Somerset, Dylan Giffin netted two goals to lead Conemaugh Township past the Golden Eagles. Austin Elliot tallied a goal while Declan Mainhart pitched the shutout in net.

United 4, Windber 1: Jacob Hill scored the lone goal in the Ramblers' setback to the Lions. Bryson Costa made 16 saves for Windber.

Bishop Walsh 3, Berlin Brothersvalley 2: In Berlin, Connor Montgomery tallied both goals in the Mountaineers' setback.

Girls soccer

Rockwood 6, Ligonier Valley 0: In Rockwood, Mollie Wheatley and Finnleigh Gould each recorded two goals and an assist in a non-conference victory.

Addie Barkman netted two goals and Ally Harrold dished out two assists.

Bishop Walsh 6, Berlin Brothersvalley 1: In Berlin, Morgan Twombly tallied the lone goal in the Mountaineers' non-conference setback.

Somerset 4, Conemaugh Township 1: In Somerset, Willa Sharbaugh tallied a goal and two assists to guide the Golden Eagles. Kylee Chabol and Josie Steele each had a goal and an assist.

Izzy Slezak netted a goal for Conemaugh Township.

Volleyball

Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Meyersdale 0: In Berlin, Lynndee Ickes delivered 15 kills as the Mountaineers bested the Red Raiders 25-15, 25-18, 25-21. Regan Lauer contributed 20 assists and four aces.

Zoe Hetz led Meyersdale with seven kills while Regan Gindlesperger tallied 13 assists.

Conemaugh Township 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Davidsville, Hannah Swank provided 18 kills as Conemaugh Township swept Conemaugh Valley 25-11, 25-9, 25-17. Alison Matera dished out 29 assists while Kendra Huber had five kills for Conemaugh Township.

Richland 3, North Star 0: In Richland Township, the Cougars fell to the Rams 25-14, 25-15, 25-20.

---

Monday

Golf

Conemaugh Township's Ben Steinbeck earned medalist honors as the team bested Conemaugh Valley 203-236 at Berkley Hills Golf Course. Jack Ankeny shot a 39.

Girls soccer

Rockwood 8, Greater Johnstown 0 : In Johnstown, Finnleigh Gould netted two goals in a non-conference triumph. Chloe Streczywilk had a goal and two assists while Taylor Demchak pitched a shutout in goal.

Volleyball

Conemaugh Township 3, Ferndale 0 : In Johnstown, Alison Matera dished out 25 assists as Conemaugh Township topped Ferndale 25-17, 25-9, 25-7. Hannah Swank had eight kills and seven digs while Hannah Sodano chipped in seven kills and five aces.

Shade 3, McConnellsburg 0: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha delivered 24 kills and seven blocks as the Panthers bested the Spartans 25-22, 25-12, 25-10. Kori Boozer tallied 19 digs and five aces while Jaedyn Gross dished out 23 assists.

Ligonier Valley 3, Rockwood 1: In Ligonier, Emily Rankin and Lacy Sosko each tallied nine kills as the Rams bested the Rockets 22-25, 25-10, 25-9, 25-18.

---

Friday

Girls soccer

Rockwood 7, Southern Fulton 0 : In Rockwood, Mollie Wheatley recorded a hat trick to pace the Rockets. Finnleigh Gould added two goals while Taylor Demchak pitched a shutout.

---

Aug. 25

Golf

Conemaugh Township's Jack Ankeny recorded the low round with a 36 to lead the team past Rockwood 206-220 at Middlecreek Golf Course.

Rockwood bested Conemaugh Valley 220-241. Johnathan Felesky shot a 37 for the Rockets.

Tennis

Somerset 5, Bishop Guilfoyle 0 : In Somerset, Mia Rosman and Sara Jacobs, along with the doubles team of Corrine Johnston and Anna Harris earned 6-0, 6-0 wins to lead the Golden Eagles.

---

Aug. 24

Golf

Rockwood's Jonathan Felesky fired a 39 to capture medalist honors, leading the Rockets past Ferndale 211-266 at Berkley Hills Golf Course.

Conemaugh Township's Jack Ankeny shot a 38 to help the team to victories over North Star 209-258, and Shanksville-Stonycreek 209-269 at Oakbrook Golf Club. Sam Sharbaugh shot a 39 for Conemaugh Township.

Tennis

Somerset 4, Westmont Hilltop 1 : In Somerset, Mia Rosman, Violet Lopaze and Sara Jacobs earned singles wins to lead the Golden Eagles. Corrine Johnston and Anna Harris won in doubles.

---

Aug. 22

Golf

North Star's Ethan Ash and Parker Scherer each shot a 44 to guide the Cougars past Shanksville-Stonycreek 239-260 at Northwinds Golf Course.

Shanksville topped Ferndale 260-307. Alec Thiele led the Vikings with a 45.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Somerset County golf, soccer, tennis and volleyball top performers for Aug. 22 to Sept. 1

Comments / 0

