Somerset County Fair hosts Supreme Showman, Pet Parade

While the many livestock contests at this week's Somerset County Fair centers on the animal species' structure and form, the showmanship contests that usually run after or during the actual competition evaluate the exhibitor's abilities.

And, after a week of showing market goats, lambs, steers, pigs, dairy cows, dairy goats and horses, a special showmanship contest culminates the best of the best as a group of young exhibitors come out every Thursday evening at the fair to vie for Supreme Showman.

These exhibitors aren't showing their own animals for competition but are individually showing seven species, including market lambs, pigs, goats, steers, dairy goats, dairy cows and horses, in order to demonstrate their ability as a showman.

This year, Abby Shuck, 19, of Garrett, and Lydia Sheeler, 15, of Somerset, won the Supreme Showman contest at the Somerset County Fair on Thursday evening in the senior and junior divisions, respectively.

And, the competition was stiff. Each of the competitors had to win a showmanship title beforehand in their species in order to qualify.

Abby Shuck is the daughter of Dale and Tonya Shuck and a member of Meyersdale FFA. She currently is a sophomore at Delaware Valley studying animal science pre-veterinary. She wants to be a veterinarian or a reproduction specialist for dairy goats.

She has her own dairy goat herd of registered Alpine dairy goats and makes products for sale under tha name AHS Farms Goat Milk Products. In addition to showing dairy goats, Shuck also shows sheep and pigs.

"One of the biggest challenges of the whole competition was drawing animals that didn't know me," said Shuck. "It's all about handling it and powering through it and looking forward to the next species."

Lydie Sheeler is the daughter of Jason and Julie Sheeler. She is a member of Steaks and Chops 4-H Club and Somerset FFA. She is going into 10th grade at Somerset.

"For the longest time I felt like I was in a slump and then I started winning showmanship awards in 2019," said Sheeler. "I encourage others to strive for the best. Sometimes you can have the best animal but be a bad shower and then you can have the worst animal and be the best shower."

On Friday, the pet parade in the Decker Barn entertained many exhibitors who relaxed after a week of showing. They dressed in various costumes, like military, search and rescue, pirates, outdoorsmen and movie characters.