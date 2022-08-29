ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at the Week 1 high school football schedule for the Monroe area

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 4 days ago

Jamborees are over and high school football competition in northeast Louisiana is getting hot.

In Class 3A, Sterlington is defending the 2021 state title and Union Parish's Trey Holly is on the verge of breaking the Louisiana high school career rushing yards record. West Monroe is battling inexperience and Neville is loaded on both sides of the ball with Zalance Heard and Matthew Fobbs-White while Oak Grove and Kam Franklin try to dominate Class 2A.

Here's the week one schedule for Monroe-area schools. All games begin at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Cedar Creek at Glenbrook

Ouachita Parish at Archbishop Rummel

Friday, Sept. 2

Sterlington at West Monroe

Neville at Evangel Christian

Ruston vs. Warren Easton

Ouachita Christian vs. Watson Chapel (Ark.)

Ferriday at Richwood

Union Parish at Homer

Lincoln Prep at Madison

Mangham vs. Jena

Jonesboro-Hodge at General Trass

Caldwell Parish at West Ouachita

Rayville at Delhi Charter

Franklin Parish at Bastrop

Beekman Charter at River Oaks

Delta Charter at Plain Dealing

Oak Grove at Opelousas Catholic

Tensas at LaSalle

D'Arbonne Woods Charter at Lakeview

Wossman at B.T. Washington

Vidalia at Sicily Island

Saturday, Sept. 3

Delhi at Carroll

