Elkhart County, IN

Police: Baby among three dead in Elkhart County over weekend

By Marek Mazurek, South Bend Tribune
 8 days ago

ELKHART — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is looking into two separate death investigations after three people — including one baby — died over the weekend.

On Sunday, homicide investigators arrived at a house in the 200 block of North Drive after dispatchers received a call stating two people inside a residence there appeared dead. According to police, a man and a woman were found dead inside the house and both had gunshot wounds.

Officials have not named the individuals as of Monday but said in a release that the incident is "isolated" and there does not appear to be a threat to the general public.

Sunday's investigation comes after a separate incident on Friday where a 4-month-old baby died in Goshen. First responders were called to Conifer Lane when the child was reportedly not breathing.

According to a spokeswoman for the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office, the homicide unit is investigating the case per protocol involving deaths of young children and the incident has not been classified as a homicide.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com . Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Police: Baby among three dead in Elkhart County over weekend

abc57.com

