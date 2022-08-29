ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For some Lansing high school students, riding CATA buses is a new first

By Jared Weber, Lansing State Journal
LANSING — Monday didn't just mark the start of a new school year for the Lansing School District. It was also the first day without traditional bus routes for high school students.

For some students, that meant taking a Capital Area Transportation Authority bus to school.

The school district announced earlier this month that it would be dropping bus routes for high school students this year, opting instead to provide public transportation passes or gas cards. Dean Transportation continues to provide busing for K-8 students, special education programs and transportation to events for sports teams and other extracurricular activities.

The number of high school students riding public buses was lower than expected Monday morning, CATA spokesperson Lolo Robison said. She didn't have exact numbers.

The district told CATA officials that 1,000 to 1,200 students could potentially ride CATA buses on school days. Last year, about a third of the district’s high school students rode a bus to school, Lansing School Superintendent Benjamin Shuldiner has said.

"I'm not saying we're disappointed or anything. We were really just going in there and welcoming whoever chose to ride the bus," Robison said.

It was a rainy morning, which she suggested could have attributed to the low turnout.

"That often causes people to look at other transportation options as opposed to being out in the rain," Robison said.

Frequently asked questions: What Lansing high school students, parents should know about CATA busing

From Aug. 5: Lansing School District dropping school bus routes for high schoolers, opting for CATA

A handful of Everett High School students boarded a CATA bus on South Cedar Street route.

Junior Amaya Ross said Monday morning was her first time riding a public bus alone. She woke herself up at 5 a.m. and caught two buses to make it for Everett's 8 a.m. start time.

All in all, Ross said Monday wasn't very different from commuting on a school bus in past years. She wakes up earlier, but she also has two options for when to get on her first bus.

"Before I had to get up earlier because the only bus came at 6:20 a.m.," Ross said.

Other students, like senior Wilmer Valladares, had been riding a CATA bus to school before the district dropped traditional busing.

Senior Harry Jackson Jr., who carried a trombone for band rehearsal, noted that the public bus was more spacious for transporting a large instrument.

"I've been doing it for the whole summer for marching band practice," Jackson said.

CATA and the Lansing School District have put together a map with specific routes for students, which can be found on the school district’s website. It shows routes 1 — downtown Lansing to the Meridian Mall — through 18 — Capital City Crosstown.

On Monday, Robison said five people served as “amBUSsadors” — responsible adults who board some routes in pairs and ride to the district's three high schools. They were stationed at the downtown CATA Transportation Center — located at 420 South Grand Avenue — as well as Meijer stores and on buses.

"That number is growing and I anticipate that over the next couple of weeks, we'll have a full complement of folks that are out there helping students understand the system," Robison said.

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: For some Lansing high school students, riding CATA buses is a new first

Lansing State Journal

