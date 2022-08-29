ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large El Paso cancer treatment provider investing $34.5 million in expansion, renovation

By Vic Kolenc, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago

El Paso’s largest adult cancer treatment provider is in the midst of a $34.5 million expansion and renovation project.

“El Paso has a need for more (cancer) care” capacity now and in the future, said Scott Orjada, director of practice operations for Texas Oncology’s El Paso market.

The number of El Paso cancer patients is increasing due to a growing and aging population, Orjada said.

That’s why the cancer treatment provider has upgraded equipment technology and is expanding and renovating its two largest facilities in East and West-Central El Paso, Orjada said. It’s also adding a fourth facility acquired in June from Del Sol Medical Center. The $34.5 million investment includes that acquisition, but no purchase price was divulged.

Details of the project were announced Monday.

Texas Oncology’s three El Paso facilities have seen 3,000 patients so far this year in 45,000 office visits, and they have provided 65,000 chemotherapy infusions, according to its data.

Texas Oncology is a 35-year-old, Dallas-based, doctor-owned medical practice with facilities throughout Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. It's been in business in El Paso for 25 years.

The renovation and expansion plans were in the works for several years and are not a reaction to El Paso County-owned University Medical Center of El Paso’s recently announced proposal to build a $79 million comprehensive cancer treatment center, Orjada said.

The proposed center is part of UMC’s $346 million medical facilities expansion proposal tied to a controversial property-tax funded financing plan that requires El Paso County Commissioners Court’s approval.

"Texas Oncology strongly favors the continued advancement of cancer treatment opportunities for patients in El Paso – and improving health care overall in our community," Texas Oncology officials said in a written statement. "We support a thorough, critical analysis of actual patient-impacting needs into the future and a collaborative approach that includes input from all stakeholders."

Here’s what’s in the works for Texas Oncology's El Paso facilities:

Gateway treatment center , 7848 Gateway East Blvd., in East El Paso: The 35,000-square-foot facility is being expanded by 5,000 square feet to add more exam rooms, a larger chemotherapy and immunotherapy infusion suite, upgrade nursing stations and other interior areas, remake its pharmacy, and add a parking garage. About half the project is completed, with the other half to be completed by December.

Grandview treatment center , 1901 Grandview Ave., in West-Central El Paso: The 36,500-square-foot facility will be expanded by 3,500 square feet to add more exam rooms, a larger infusion suite, remake its pharmacy, and add a parking garage. The center’s exterior will have a new look. Part of the center will temporarily close from December until August or September 2023, when the project is expected to be completed. However, the center will continue to provide radiation treatment and diagnostic services during construction.

Vista Del Sol treatment center , 10460 Vista Del Sol Drive, in East El Paso: Radiation and imaging equipment is being switched to Texas Oncology’s system after the 7,000-square-foot facility was acquired in June from Del Sol Medical Center for an unreported price. It’s expected to reopen in December.

Texas Oncology’s newest facility at 3270 Joe Battle Blvd., in far East El Paso, completed a $500,000 expansion project in March 2019 that added 2,400 square feet to the treatment center, which now has 10,000 square feet of space.

Texas Oncology's El Paso facilities provide radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and drug treatments for cancer patients, as well as diagnostic services.

It has 12 doctors and 180 other staff members in El Paso.

It's part of Texas Oncology’s network of 525 doctors in 220 locations in Texas and southeastern Oklahoma.

The El Paso improvements are part of Texas Oncology’s $150 million worth of improvements throughout its network in the last five years, officials said.

Vic Kolenc may be reached at 915-546-6421; vkolenc@elpasotimes.com ; @vickolenc on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Large El Paso cancer treatment provider investing $34.5 million in expansion, renovation

