Taste of Madison brings flavor in 40th year
MADISON, Wis. — Taste of Madison was back and better than ever on Sunday. With 70 different restaurants on-site, with a massive variety, 26 bars and beverage stands all run by volunteer groups, and three massive stages with free performances from headline acts such as Daughtry and Yung Gravy, attendees got a taste of what Madison has to offer. “We...
nbc15.com
Taste of Madison celebrates its 40th year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 70 vendors brought their food, wine, and art products to share what the city and state of Wisconsin has to offer at the 40th annual Taste of Madison. Elmaro Vineyard co-owner and winemaker Laura Roessler was nearly speechless when describing how it felt to bring...
captimes.com
Hodge Podge brings custom-crafted coffee and cocktails to Verona
As the population of Verona flourished in recent years, residents Katie and Kevin Gibbons noticed much of the commercial growth and nightlife was limited to local watering holes and sports bars. When they wanted to go out on a date night, there weren’t options for specialty drinks or craft cocktails...
Channel 3000
Letesha Nelson is growing community at Goodman
Letesha Nelson was sitting in the kitchen of her home in Mississippi — just over the state line from Memphis, where she worked — when a phone call from Madison changed her life. It was December 2020. The caller was Souphaphone Maddox, president of the board of directors...
State Cow Chip throw shows best parts of the state through its “dairy air”
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Saturday marked the return of the Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw, a Dairyland tradition that’s been around since 1975. Competitors gathered in Prairie Du Sac to hurl dried cow manure. Yes, you read that right. For some, the competition might not make much sense, but in Wisconsin, it’s just one more way for a community...
LaborFest returns after two-year hiatus
MADISON – Another event has returned to the capital city after taking a pause during the pandemic. On Monday afternoon, LaborFest ended its two-year hiatus, as hundreds showed up to enjoy live music, local food, and lawn games. However, organizers said that while fun and festive, the event holds a deeper meaning.
captimes.com
Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer
Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin: Land of plenty includes plenty of ‘food deserts’
Tony Moore, executive director of mental health clinic Birds of a Feather, talks while preparing lunch for residents at his group home in Kenosha, Wis. Moore says two large grocery stores in his neighborhood have closed since 2017, and in January, a small grocery there burned down — removing one more source of fresh meat and produce in an already deprived community. Photo taken April 10, 2022. (Joe States / Wisconsin Watch)
captimes.com
Opinion | Harris’ commitment to labor rights goes back to the grape boycotts of the 1960s
In December of 1965, the National Farmworkers Organizing Committee launched one of the most significant labor solidarity initiatives in American history: a boycott of grapes grown by companies that refused to bargain fair contracts with Mexican-American and Filipino-American farmworkers in California’s Central Valley. The boycott grew over time, and...
WIFR
Bites of Beloit returns for third year
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - If you didn’t get your fill of foods from all the Labor Day weekend events and barbecues, no need to worry. You can go a little bit north to get great meals and great deals in Wisconsin’s gateway city. It’s the third year of ‘Bites of Beloit’ downtown restaurant week. The event goes Tuesday, September 6 through Sunday, September 11. During that time, you can enjoy a fixed price specialty menu at six different Beloit eateries with prices ranging from $14 to $40.
Channel 3000
Welcome autumn with these 32 events in September
The hit Broadway musical from writer Tina Fey is on stage at The Overture Center For the Arts for six days as a part of a national tour. Sept. 1-4, matinee and evening showings, Overture Center for the Arts, overture.org/tickets-events/2021-22-season/mean-girls/. El Mercadito de Centro. After two years off due to...
captimes.com
Finding fur-ever homes: 7 Envigo beagles adopted in Dane County
In July, 4,000 beagles were rescued from a Virginia breeding facility that had violated dozens of federal regulations while authorities scrambled to find them new homes — and seven have ended up in Dane County. Thanks to Dane4Dogs, a grassroots organization with a mission to end the breeding, sale...
hhhistory.com
The Milton House--Wisconsin's Only Certified Stop on the Underground Railroad
Growing up in Wisconsin, I learned about the underground railroad in school, but I didn't realize that a strategic stopping point for escaped slaves was very near to my home. As the escaped slaves traveled farther and farther north, they needed assistance from abolitionists along the way to get to Canada. One stop along the route was a stagecoach inn in Wisconsin called the Milton House.
fortatkinsononline.com
Michels is running to ‘turn Madison upside down’
Now that the Wisconsin GOP has decided on the Trump-endorsed millionaire construction executive Tim Michels, our choice for Governor is clear. Do not elect someone who wants to turn the clock back on workers’ rights and is running to “turn Madison upside down.” Governor Tony Evers is a man of decency who is leading the fight for everything that we hold dear. This is no time for chaos. The Wisconsin legislature is still controlled by the do-nothing Republicans who have shown their disdain for working people and women’s rights – refusing to expand affordable health care, advocating for an 1849 law that criminalized abortion, saying no to sensible gun safety measures backed by strong majorities of people, and decimating voting rights and environmental protections that assure clean air and water for Wisconsinites. Gov. Tony Evers is the people’s champion, standing up to the GOP’s divisive agenda. Vote for Tony in November.
gleasonfamilyadventure.com
Things to Do in Janesville, WI
Have you ever gone somewhere without fully knowing what you will encounter? I came to Janesville, WI, on a hosted trip and was introduced to a beautiful place. It wasn’t just one thing that drew me in and captured my heart. I think it was like a puzzle; when all the pieces of the community fit together, it’s perfect. Words that came to mind as I explored this area and still reverberate are revitalized, strong, relaxing, inviting, and adventure.
nbc15.com
Ironman Triathlon impacts Madison economy
The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to locate a suspect. One of the people who was stabbed suffered life-threatening injuries, a police spokesperson said. State Superintendent 1:1 addresses concerns for schools around the state. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. NBC15's Leigh Mills sat down with the State Superintendent...
Hilarious Tripadvisor Review of Wisconsin Hotel, ‘Drug Dealer Paradise’
Looking for a little getaway in Madison, Wi? There's one location where taking the kids and grandma, might not be a great idea. I stumbled across this hotel review on Tripadvisor and it was too good not to share. Apparently Aundrea R. stayed at this location and the atmosphere, the people and the goings on...not so nice.
themadent.com
Witnesses Knocking on Doors Again
MADISON, WIS., JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES RETURN TO DOOR-TO-DOOR MINISTRY AFTER 30-MONTH PANDEMIC PAUSE. Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning Sept. 1 when a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program.
captimes.com
New app lets Monona residents order dinner and pay bills in one place
A new smartphone app from the folks behind Monona’s hilariously boastful Facebook page lets Monona residents call in takeout orders, pay bills and get important city announcements, all in one place. Released in late July for iOS and Android, the free Discover Monona app includes information on more than...
UPMATTERS
137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
