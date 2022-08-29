ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Shooting victim found at Krystal parking lot: Mobile Police

UPDATE: Mobile man dies from gunshot wounds MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed one was shot late Thursday night at the Krystal parking lot off of Government Boulevard (4110 Government Blvd.). The victim was sent to the hospital. There are no other details at this time. WKRG is working to learn […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Overnight shooting sends Mobile man to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say one man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday night. According to police, officers got word of a reported shooting at about 9:30 P.M. at the Krystals on Government Blvd. near Azalea Rd. Police say the unidentified man was shot inside a car in the drive-thru.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Person killed in shooting on McVay Dr. and Navco Rd. in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police confirm one person is dead after a shooting Thursday night on McVay Drive and Navco Road. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. The victim managed to get over to the Krystal on Government Street where they later died. No names so far...
MOBILE, AL
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola gas station shooting suspect arrested

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man Thursday afternoon for the gas station shooting Aug. 30, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Shannon Lee Wheat Jr., 22, was arrested in connection to the Tuesday shooting at a gas station on the 4100 block of […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Suspect charged with murder in crash death of Mt Vernon officer

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 has learned new details in the tragic crash that killed a Mount Vernon Police officer two weeks ago. At a press conference on Thursday, investigators told NBC 15 news Officer Ivan Lopez was driving southbound on Highway 59 in Summerdale when his police cruiser was struck by an alleged drunk driver.
SUMMERDALE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Looking for a Killer on Two Wheels

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -He calls himself, “Billy the Kid”, even though he’s 54 years old. Mobile Police say “Billy the Kid”, also known as Billy Norwood, recently made a “two wheel getaway” after gunning down another man in broad daylight. MPD wants Norwood behind bars-now.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Four kids, ages 11 and 16, arrested for threatening to blow up Mobile school

Four juveniles were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for threats against Grand Bay Middle School in South Alabama on Tuesday. The arrests occurred after the school’s principal contacted the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office about the students threatening on social media to blow up the school. All the threats were made over Snapchat.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Reader tips leads to fugitive arrest: US Marshals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the United States Marshal Services said they have captured a fugitive who was previously featured on WKRG as a Fugitive of the Week. Anthony Carter, 33, was featured as the Fugitive of the Week on Aug. 1, 2022. He was captured on Thursday, Sept. 1 in Muscle Shoals. Carter […]
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
MOBILE, AL
wdhn.com

US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in Mobile area sweep

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Arrest made in Mt. Vernon officer death investigation

(UPDATE) 5:25 P.M.: Investigators say Tyler Henderson of Orange Beach was speeding and drunk when the 2017 GMC Pickup he was driving slammed into the side of Officer Ivan Lopez’s patrol car almost two weeks ago, killing the officer on impact. “The truck approached the stop sign at Highway 59 and never slowed down. He […]
MOUNT VERNON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Foley Police - suspects steal pickup before trying to break into ATM

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Foley Police are investigating two related crimes from early Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022. First, investigators said a pickup was stolen from a local car dealer and then driven to a credit union where someone tried to break into the ATM. The pickup was left at the scene, but police have no suspects or witnesses.
FOLEY, AL
WEAR

Man injured in shooting at Sunrise Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was injured after a shooting at an apartment complex near Fairfield Drive Tuesday night. The shooting took place around 8:04 p.m. at the Sunrise Apartment complex on Fairfield Drive and Mobile Highway. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man suffered a gunshot...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

