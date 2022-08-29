Read full article on original website
‘The community needs answers’: Protest held for OJ French Jr., man killed by Alabama police officer
Protesters gathered Thursday night at the Baldwin County Courthouse to protest the death of Otis “OJ” French, Jr., who was killed by police in Bay Minette following a traffic stop less than two weeks ago. “He was the best of me,” French’s sister told the crowd. “My brother’s...
Shooting victim found at Krystal parking lot: Mobile Police
UPDATE: Mobile man dies from gunshot wounds MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed one was shot late Thursday night at the Krystal parking lot off of Government Boulevard (4110 Government Blvd.). The victim was sent to the hospital. There are no other details at this time. WKRG is working to learn […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Overnight shooting sends Mobile man to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say one man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday night. According to police, officers got word of a reported shooting at about 9:30 P.M. at the Krystals on Government Blvd. near Azalea Rd. Police say the unidentified man was shot inside a car in the drive-thru.
utv44.com
Person killed in shooting on McVay Dr. and Navco Rd. in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police confirm one person is dead after a shooting Thursday night on McVay Drive and Navco Road. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. The victim managed to get over to the Krystal on Government Street where they later died. No names so far...
Man shot near DeVilliers and Jackson Streets in Pensacola
The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night that sent a man to the hospital.
Pensacola gas station shooting suspect arrested
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man Thursday afternoon for the gas station shooting Aug. 30, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Shannon Lee Wheat Jr., 22, was arrested in connection to the Tuesday shooting at a gas station on the 4100 block of […]
WEAR
Suspect charged with murder in crash death of Mt Vernon officer
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 has learned new details in the tragic crash that killed a Mount Vernon Police officer two weeks ago. At a press conference on Thursday, investigators told NBC 15 news Officer Ivan Lopez was driving southbound on Highway 59 in Summerdale when his police cruiser was struck by an alleged drunk driver.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Looking for a Killer on Two Wheels
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -He calls himself, “Billy the Kid”, even though he’s 54 years old. Mobile Police say “Billy the Kid”, also known as Billy Norwood, recently made a “two wheel getaway” after gunning down another man in broad daylight. MPD wants Norwood behind bars-now.
Four kids, ages 11 and 16, arrested for threatening to blow up Mobile school
Four juveniles were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for threats against Grand Bay Middle School in South Alabama on Tuesday. The arrests occurred after the school’s principal contacted the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office about the students threatening on social media to blow up the school. All the threats were made over Snapchat.
Reader tips leads to fugitive arrest: US Marshals
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the United States Marshal Services said they have captured a fugitive who was previously featured on WKRG as a Fugitive of the Week. Anthony Carter, 33, was featured as the Fugitive of the Week on Aug. 1, 2022. He was captured on Thursday, Sept. 1 in Muscle Shoals. Carter […]
WEAR
Escambia County woman rescues stolen kitten after finding it in her front yard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A stolen kitten was reunited with their owner Wednesday night after a good Samaritan who saw the animal in the front yard of her Escambia County home and was able to bring it to safety. The good Samaritan, who wished to remain anonymous, says she spotted...
US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
wdhn.com
US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in Mobile area sweep
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US...
utv44.com
Cheer coach viciously attacked in front of children at Mobile park
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A vicious attack took place at a Mobile park in front of children. Several adults, women and men, allegedly ganged up and beat up on one woman. The victim claims it was all over a volunteer cheer coach position. The cuts and bruises tell some...
Arrest made in Mt. Vernon officer death investigation
(UPDATE) 5:25 P.M.: Investigators say Tyler Henderson of Orange Beach was speeding and drunk when the 2017 GMC Pickup he was driving slammed into the side of Officer Ivan Lopez’s patrol car almost two weeks ago, killing the officer on impact. “The truck approached the stop sign at Highway 59 and never slowed down. He […]
Mobile man on probation for murder faces automatic life sentence for gas station robbery
A Mobile man who was on probation for a murder conviction at the time he robbed a CEFCO gas station in 2020, faces a mandatory life sentence in prison after a jury found him guilty Monday of felony robbery and assault. Reginald Blevins, 36, was convicted of robbery first degree...
WALA-TV FOX10
Foley Police - suspects steal pickup before trying to break into ATM
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Foley Police are investigating two related crimes from early Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022. First, investigators said a pickup was stolen from a local car dealer and then driven to a credit union where someone tried to break into the ATM. The pickup was left at the scene, but police have no suspects or witnesses.
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Prichard train crash
NTSB investigators determined train engineer James Elder was distracted by a video conversation on a personal device when the train he was operating struck equipment on the tracks, killing a contract worker.
WEAR
Man injured in shooting at Sunrise Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was injured after a shooting at an apartment complex near Fairfield Drive Tuesday night. The shooting took place around 8:04 p.m. at the Sunrise Apartment complex on Fairfield Drive and Mobile Highway. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man suffered a gunshot...
