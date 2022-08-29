A better start is first objective for Missouri Tigers defense under new coordinator

Missouri will start a new quarterback and replace one of the most productive running backs in school history. But when the Tigers take on Louisiana Tech in Thursday’s opener on Faurot Field in Columbia, the defense could top the list of team unknowns.

Not because of experience. Mizzou has plenty of that. The curiosity factor is based on last year’s performance.

The defense got off to a lousy start with such low lights as surrendering 458 rushing yards in a game and firing the defensive line coach by midseason. Enough was managed to reach a bowl game but the situation called for a fresh approach.

“What we did last year clearly wasn’t good enough,” Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said.

Enter Blake Baker, the program’s third defensive coordinator in three years. After spending last season as LSU’s linebackers coach, Baker was hired in January to coach Mizzou’s safeties. A month later, he was promoted to defensive coordinator after Steve Wilks left for an NFL position.

That gave Baker a few months to learn the entire defense and implement a plan just as spring practice was starting..

“The sense of urgency has been there since day 1,” Baker said. “We had two 20-minute walk-throughs after I got announced as coordinator. It’s been non-stop but I think we’ve come a long way in a short period of time.”

Urgency is also what Baker wants to see from his players on Thursday. The Tigers catch a bit of tricky opening opponent. Louisiana Tech is coming off a 3-9 season and projected to finish ninth in the 11-team Conference USA.

But the Bulldogs have a new coach in Sonny Cumbie, a former quarterback under Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech during the height of the Air Raid offense days. He’s brought that philosophy to the new job and will unveil it against the Tigers.

“Their tempo is the No. 1 thing,” Baker said. “They’ll go fast, spread you out with short, perimeter throws. That’s going to be the first question we have to answer.”

Another opponent twist: Baker spent four seasons (2015-18) as Louisiana Tech’s defensive coordinator before taking the same position at Miami (Florida). He knows and recruited some of the Bulldogs’ roster. But he’s 0-1 against Tech, which beat Baker’s Miami team in the 2019 Independence Bowl.

“I still kind of owe them for that one,” Baker said.

Settling that score in impressive fashion would be an encouraging start to a team that is leaning on quarterback Brady Cook, making his second career start, and a running game that won’t include All-SEC back Tyler Badie. The defense has fewer questions when it comes to returning players.

Based on the depth chart, eight players who have been starters for the Tigers over the past two seasons should open Thursday’s game. That includes Trajan Jeffcoat, a former All-SEC defensive end two years ago, and cornerback Ennis Rakeshaw, who missed most of last season with an injury.

From the transfer portal comes defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan from Oklahoma State and linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper from Florida. Another possible starter is safety Joseph Charleston from Clemson.

But experience alone doesn’t guarantee results. The Tigers believed they had good pieces last season and wound up surrendering 33.8 points per game.

Baker wasn’t around last season, so he begs off comparisons. He simply wants Mizzou to play with aggression.

“Our whole philosophy is to create tackles for loss, force turnovers and get the offense behind the chains,” Blake said. “When you continually apply pressure, not necessarily by blitzing with with an attacking front, it should give fans something to look forward to.”