Tax credit 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just two weeks away

The first batch of $3,200 direct payments will go out to eligible Alaska residents in two weeks. Earlier this year, the Alaska legislature approved a budget that includes payments of $3,200 to eligible residents by the end of the year. The first round of direct payments is set to start hitting bank accounts on Sept. 20, according to Alaska's Department of Revenue. Paper checks will then be sent out in early October.

ALASKA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO