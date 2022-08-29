Tax credit 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just two weeks away

Read full article on original website
Tax credit 2022: Deadline for Marylanders to claim $1,000 student debt relief just 10 days away
The deadline for Marylanders to claim a tax credit for student loan debt relief of up to $1000 is approaching in less than two weeks.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Direct check payments worth up to $3,200 to be sent in 14 days
The first batch of $3,200 direct payments will go out to eligible Alaska residents in two weeks. Earlier this year, the Alaska legislature approved a budget that includes payments of $3,200 to eligible residents by the end of the year. The first round of direct payments is set to start hitting bank accounts on Sept. 20, according to Alaska's Department of Revenue. Paper checks will then be sent out in early October.
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for September 2022
SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services and automatic deposits...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Low-income homeowners and renters have one month left to apply for Maryland’s tax relief programs
Marylanders have one month left to apply for the state’s property tax credit for low-income homeowners and renters. Individuals can submit an application through Oct. 1 on the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation’s (SDAT) website. “SDAT is pleased to offer these tax relief programs to assist...
State Board of Elections files petition asking courts to speed up November mail ballot counts
In a petition filed Friday, the board is seeking a judicial order to permit local election boards to begin processing mail ballots on Oct. 1. The post State Board of Elections files petition asking courts to speed up November mail ballot counts appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Stimulus update 2022: Massive $2,000 direct one-time payments could be sent out
Pennsylvanian leaders are asking the state's General Assembly to provide $2,000 direct one-time payments using money the state already has in the bank.
Maryland serves key role in East Coast logistics industry
(The Center Square) – Maryland is a linchpin for the logistics industry on the East Coast, the head of the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA) said. With its ports, interstate corridors, and warehouses, MMTA President and CEO Louis Campion told The Center Square the state has prime north-south access along the I-95 corridor and excellent […]
Washington Examiner
Indiana schools granted $23.9M for safety enhancements
(The Center Square) – Grants totaling $22.9 million have been awarded to 425 Indiana schools from the state’s Secured School Safety Fund. The fund has provided nearly $133 million in funding for school safety since 2013. “These grants allow Indiana to make a real and tangible impact on...
Stimulus 2022: Deadline for direct $750 one-time family payments is today
Rhode Island families seeking financial relief need to make sure their taxes are filed and their dependents claimed by the end of the day Wednesday to qualify for the state's child tax rebate program.
Maryland Gov. Hogan pays off crab cake bet after Navy loses to Delaware
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan paid off his debt. The governor bought a round of crab cakes for Delaware Gov. John Carney.
Stimulus Update: Is Your State One of the 21 Providing Additional Stimulus Payments?
Stimulus is being distributed in the form of relief checks, tax rebates, and tax refunds.
Washington Examiner
Saving California's last nuke plant could save ratepayers money, energy suppliers say
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers sent a proposal to Gov. Gavin Newsom that could extend the life of the state’s last nuclear plant through 2030, a measure energy providers estimate could result in some savings for ratepayers. The vote, which came after midnight Thursday morning, gives lawmakers...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date new direct $3,200 one-time check payment will be sent out revealed
Alaska residents are poised to receive the first batch of a massive $3,200 payout next month.
Washington Examiner
When candidates avoid debates, voters question the transparency, trust, and authenticity of the candidates
CHARLESTON, Illinois — Just off U.S. 36, in a drive home across the country that began in Colorado heading toward the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line, a slight diversion off of Illinois state route 130 led me to one of the sites where Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas debated. The year...
Mystery deposits are bonus one-time rebates from Pa. Department of Revenue
"Where did that money come from?" -- that's what some Pennsylvanians are asking after receiving unexpected money labeled "PA Refund" in their bank accounts.
Washington Examiner
Ohio spending $733M on substance abuse and recovery efforts
(The Center Square) – Tax dollars are funding more than $733 million in substance abuse education, prevention and treatment in Ohio, according to a report from Gov. Mike DeWine. Recovery Ohio 2021 Annual Review details spending on at least 47 projects related to education, workforce development, prevention, harm reduction,...
Tax credit 2022: Deadline to claim $1,000 debt relief payments is just three weeks away
The deadline for Marylanders to claim the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit worth up to $1,000 is fast-approaching.
Moore crushes Cox in Maryland gubernatorial campaign fundraising
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Wes Moore, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Maryland, is going into the fall campaign against Republican Dan Cox with a significant fundraising edge after having raised $1.8 million to his opponent’s $195,000, campaign records show. This leaves the best-selling author and military veteran Moore, who would become the first Black […]
Big Winner: Baltimore Liquor Store Sells $1M Maryland Lottery Ticket
One lucky Maryland Lottery player may be in a new tax bracket after winning a cool million dollars playing Powerball, the agency announced. A ticket sold in Windsor Mill is worth seven figures for one lucky player who is set to cash in on the Wednesday, Aug. 31 drawing after it was purchased at Milford Liquors on Liberty Road.
Washington Examiner
California power use nears record high forcing grid emergency amid heat wave
Thousands of Californians were still without power Tuesday morning amid a record heat wave. Nearly 67,000 customers in California did not have power Monday night, according to PowerOutage.US. As of Tuesday morning, more than 22,000 were still off the grid. California officials declared a power grid emergency Monday afternoon and...
