Speedway gas station in Kalamazoo robbed at knife point
A Speedway gas station was robbed at knife point on Sunday. The robbery occurred at the Speedway located at 6150 Stadium Drive at around 11:25 p.m.
Memorial service for killed WMU student to be held this Sunday in Illinois
DOWNERS GROVE, IL (WKZO AM/FM) – A memorial service will be held this Sunday for a Western Michigan University student was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg from Lisle, Illinois died around 12 noon Saturday. Authorities say the accident happened around...
Police: One dead in shooting in Kalamazoo
A person is dead after a shooting in Kalamazoo Monday.
Michiana Unsolved: The murder of Tevin Lamar Glaspy
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Do you know who murdered 29-year-old Tevin Lamar Glaspy?. On March 13, 2021, at about 1:23am, Benton Harbor Officers were dispatched to Hull Avenue and Highland Avenue in Benton Harbor to help a motorist. When officers arrived at that intersection, they found a red 2016...
GoFundMe set up for WMU student struck and killed by drunk driver
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized by the family of WMU student Kaylee Gansberg who was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Friday, August 26, in the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue, near the campus of Western Michigan University. The 21-year-old...
Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer
UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection
KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
WMU student dies after shooting in Portage
Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds, 22, was shot on the evening of August 26. She later died in the hospital due to her injuries. Reports say the shooting took place on a ramp leading to I-94 in Portage. Two others were also shot, a pregnant woman and an infant. They are both in stable condition according to Portage police.
A Murder-Suicide: Man shoots woman and 6-year old child in Portage, then shoots himself
PORTAGE, Mich. — A man shot and killed a woman and child on Tuesday night, and then shot himself, according to Portage Department of Public Safety. Three other children escaped the home when they heard the gunshots, police said. New Information: Three dead in Portage, including a child, in...
Missing Michigan woman found dead; Police looking for man in murder probe
After a woman who was reported missing last week in Michigan was found dead on Tuesday, police are searching for a man they are calling a person of interest in a murder investigation. Mollie Schmidt, 33, of Plainfield Township, was found dead Tuesday from an apparent gun shot wound after...
17-year-old seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
NEWTON TWSP., Mich. — A teenage girl from Emmett Township sustained serious injuries in a crash on 8 Mile Road near B Drive S in Newton Township Tuesday afternoon. She was airlifted to the hospital. Investigators say the girl was driving eastbound on B Drive South when she collided...
KDPS: Driver of stolen vehicle died after chase, crash
A driver died after crashing during a chase in Kalamazoo Monday, police say.
GRPD names man shot, killed early Saturday
Police on Monday released the name of a man shot and killed in Grand Rapids over the weekend.
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash near Battle Creek
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a pickup truck south of Battle Creek on Tuesday, deputies said.
Prosecutors reject claim GRPD officer ‘tripped,’ fired gun
As the trial began for a Grand Rapids police officer accused of carelessly firing his gun, the man police were moving to arrest when it happened was barred from the stand.
2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say
Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
Family wants answers to fatal shooting that killed loved one outside Kalamazoo market
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Loved ones are remembering 31-year-old David Shayne Postawa, who was shot and killed outside Mills Street Market in Kalamazoo Monday night. Postawa was a friend, a brother and a local rapper. Previous Coverage: Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified. It's not known why Postawa was...
Road construction continues as school begins on Nichols Road in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Road Commission of Kalamazoo says that construction on Nichols Road in Kalamazoo is scheduled to continue through the start of the 2022-23 school year. The project, between West Main Street and Ravine Road, will have adjusted hours of construction outside of King-Westwood Elementary...
Sheriff's deputies seize guns from Kalamazoo County streets at record rates
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Dangerous weapons are getting into the hands of criminals at an alarming rate in Kalamazoo, Sheriff Richard Fuller said. “Tons of people have firearms, and they use them appropriately. What worries law enforcement is when firearms get into the hands of the wrong people," Fuller said.
