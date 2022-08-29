ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Michiana Unsolved: The murder of Tevin Lamar Glaspy

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Do you know who murdered 29-year-old Tevin Lamar Glaspy?. On March 13, 2021, at about 1:23am, Benton Harbor Officers were dispatched to Hull Avenue and Highland Avenue in Benton Harbor to help a motorist. When officers arrived at that intersection, they found a red 2016...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
GoFundMe set up for WMU student struck and killed by drunk driver

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized by the family of WMU student Kaylee Gansberg who was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Friday, August 26, in the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue, near the campus of Western Michigan University. The 21-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer

UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
GRAND LEDGE, MI
Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection

KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WMU student dies after shooting in Portage

Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds, 22, was shot on the evening of August 26. She later died in the hospital due to her injuries. Reports say the shooting took place on a ramp leading to I-94 in Portage. Two others were also shot, a pregnant woman and an infant. They are both in stable condition according to Portage police.
PORTAGE, MI
17-year-old seriously injured in Calhoun County crash

NEWTON TWSP., Mich. — A teenage girl from Emmett Township sustained serious injuries in a crash on 8 Mile Road near B Drive S in Newton Township Tuesday afternoon. She was airlifted to the hospital. Investigators say the girl was driving eastbound on B Drive South when she collided...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say

Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
KENT COUNTY, MI

