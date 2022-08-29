Have a happy, safe and blessed Labor Day. If you are traveling, please drive defensively. Allowing a little more time to get home safely doesn’t hurt anyone. I want to thank all who helped make the Community Day weekend a big success. We saw more families at the parade, more attended the steak fry and more families than ever at Community Day on Sunday. Kudos to Meridian Sun Masonic Lodge for organizing the parade. We appreciate Jay Nye who once again did a great job with the entertainment. Thanks to Sons of Amvets and Meridian Sun for a fantastic steak fry. Special thanks to all those who helped make Community Day a big success especially to Ruth Jocek and the Bath-Richfield Kiwanis as well as Laura Toth, village police, fire and service personnel. This year’s fireworks were outstanding with the best finale I have ever seen.

RICHFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO