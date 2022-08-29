Read full article on original website
Police Beat
Traveling south on I-77 near the turnpike, a motorcyclist eluded police by crossing the median and continuing south in the northbound lanes. The officer discontinued pursuit as several cars went into the median to avoid a collision and 911 calls flooded dispatch. The cyclist was next spotted on I-271 north using the Richfield exit. Heading south on Brecksville Road he ignored a red light at Wheatley Road and T-boned a pick-up truck. Charges would be filed once he regained consciousness. EMS transport time, 8 p.m.
Mayor’s Corner
Have a happy, safe and blessed Labor Day. If you are traveling, please drive defensively. Allowing a little more time to get home safely doesn’t hurt anyone. I want to thank all who helped make the Community Day weekend a big success. We saw more families at the parade, more attended the steak fry and more families than ever at Community Day on Sunday. Kudos to Meridian Sun Masonic Lodge for organizing the parade. We appreciate Jay Nye who once again did a great job with the entertainment. Thanks to Sons of Amvets and Meridian Sun for a fantastic steak fry. Special thanks to all those who helped make Community Day a big success especially to Ruth Jocek and the Bath-Richfield Kiwanis as well as Laura Toth, village police, fire and service personnel. This year’s fireworks were outstanding with the best finale I have ever seen.
Hudson Community First
Hudson Community First promotes positive youth development by introducing young people to 40 developmental assets that help youth grow up to be healthy, caring and responsible adults. The more assets young people have, the more likely they will do well in school and the community, and the less likely they are to be involved in negative and unhealthy choices.
Talk of the Town
September is finally here. The kids are all back in school, Hudson High School football team and marching band are in full swing and the days are slowly getting shorter. It’s time to take in the nice weather and sunshine before it fades. Here are some great stories about fellow community members. Enjoy.
Council meetings are available on Zoom
Residents can now attend Richfield Village council meetings from the comfort of their homes or wherever they have an internet connection. After a delay of several months, the microphones and sound system in council chambers have been updated to allow meetings to be broadcast over Zoom. Zoom meetings were held...
Superintendent’s Corner
One of my goals for the 2022-23 school year is to embrace the Portrait of an Explorer and incorporate its themes into our school community. The Portrait of an Explorer is often referred to as our North Star. If you are not familiar, the Portrait of an Explorer was drafted...
Friends ask for decorated tree sponsors
The Friends of Richfield Heritage Preserve are looking for individuals and businesses to sponsor blue spruce trees for its holiday Trails & Trivia self-guided hikes and Winter Wonders fundraising event. The decorated trees will be placed at the park’s trailheads and near the Lodge. Signs will be displayed near the trees, showing each tree’s sponsors.
Correction
An error In the August Hudson Life story about city council’s July 19 meeting, “Council debates, adopts revised legislation rules,” indicated that the new rules passed 5-2, with council members Nicole Kowalski and Kate Schlademan dissenting. The rules passed 5-1 with Kowalski dissenting. Council member Chris Banweg was not in attendance. ∞
Reenactment of Great Hinckley Hunt entertains locals
The Great Hinckley Hunt of 1818 came back to life at Richfield Fellowship Hall on the evening of Aug. 11. Although most of the names of the men who took part in the hunt have been lost to time, local historian John Burke is keeping the story of the Great Hinckley Hunt alive and well.
Akron Judge conducts wedding ceremony in RHP
Eight weddings were held at Richfield Heritage Preserve on Aug. 17, with Judge Nicole Walker officiating. The ceremonies were held near the Upper Lake, behind the Amity House. Akron Municipal Court offered to hold marriage ceremonies in seven different locations rather than in the city courthouse this summer. The only cost to the couple was a $25 fee for Summit County residents and $40 for anyone living outside the county. Summit County Probate Court and Summit Metro Parks are partnering to offer a free outdoor wedding ceremony and vow renewal for county residents at the Valley View area of Cascade Valley Metro Park in Akron on Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. Those wishing to marry or renew their vows in this group ceremony must register at bit.ly/promisesinthepark2022. ∞
‘So long, my Hudson High’
Longtime Hudson Life writer reflects on demolished school building. I knew it was going to happen – that the Hudson High School I attended – was being torn down. I had even gone to the “say goodbye” day held at the school at 77 N. Oviatt St. last year with my daughter. But a couple of weeks ago, when I turned down Oviatt Street and looked to my left, I had to catch my breath. I wasn’t prepared for my reaction of seeing my school in rubble. I pulled over my car and sat for a few minutes in shock.
Friends group asks to revisit donor plaque request
July 25 Richfield Joint Recreation District board meeting. Details concerning the placement and appearance of a donor recognition plaque to honor those who contributed to the restoration of Kirby Mill at Richfield Heritage Preserve was a main topic of discussion at the meeting held in Richfield Village Council Chambers. Board...
Puffy’s Vapor Lounge open downtown location
Puffy’s Vapor Lounge branched out and became a local chain recently, adding a new location on Atterbury Boulevard in downtown Hudson. This marks the lounge’s second location, with the first on South Arlington Road in Akron. The shop specializes in all things vaping and e-cigarettes, and aims to...
Free weddings offered in Summit County’s newest Metro Park area
Summit County Probate Court and Summit Metro Parks are partnering to offer a free outdoor wedding ceremony and vow renewal for Summit County residents at the Valley View Area of Cascade Valley Metro Park, at 1212 Cuyahoga St. in Akron. The outdoor wedding event will be held on Friday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. Akron Municipal Court Judge Nicole Walker will perform the ceremony. Those wishing to marry or renew their vows in this group ceremony must register at bit.ly/promisesinthepark2022.
Development Delay vs Disability; There is a Difference
If you are looking for more information or have questions about people with developmental disabilities, contact the Medina County Board of Developmental Disabilities (MCBDD) at 330-725-7751 or visit www.mcbdd.org. Opinions and claims expressed above are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of ScripType Publishing. It’s common...
Hudson Soccer4All special needs soccer program starts 25th season
The fall season for Soccer4All, which provides soccer training for children and young adults with special needs, is underway. A program of Hudson United, the all-volunteer staff of coaches and peer “buddies” take participants through the full soccer experience of skills training and games with an emphasis on fun and development.
Zen Zone offers unique massage therapy technique
Laurie Weber has been a licensed massage therapist for 11 years. Her original practice name was Laurie’s Healing Hands, but today Weber can be found doing Ashiatsu massage – a technique in which she uses her feet for performing deep tissue massage – at a new location in Hudson.
‘Challenger’ football game returns to Hudson community for 15th year
The Hudson Special Olympics team competes in several sports throughout the year, but one event that stands out among the others is the annual Challenger Football Classic. The Challenger Classic started 15 years ago when former board member for the Hudson Hawks youth football program, Mark Guadagni, wanted to feature Hudson Special Olympics athletes in a community event. What started as a game became a successful fundraiser for the Special Olympics team.
