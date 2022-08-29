Read full article on original website
Shooting victim found at Krystal parking lot: Mobile Police
UPDATE: Mobile man dies from gunshot wounds MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed one was shot late Thursday night at the Krystal parking lot off of Government Boulevard (4110 Government Blvd.). The victim was sent to the hospital. There are no other details at this time. WKRG is working to learn […]
‘The community needs answers’: Protest held for OJ French Jr., man killed by Alabama police officer
Protesters gathered Thursday night at the Baldwin County Courthouse to protest the death of Otis “OJ” French, Jr., who was killed by police in Bay Minette following a traffic stop less than two weeks ago. “He was the best of me,” French’s sister told the crowd. “My brother’s...
Person killed in shooting on McVay Dr. and Navco Rd. in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police confirm one person is dead after a shooting Thursday night on McVay Drive and Navco Road. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. The victim managed to get over to the Krystal on Government Street where they later died. No names so far...
MPD: 42-year-old killed in I-65 traffic crash identified
According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., officers responded to I65 Southbound between Airport and Dauphin Street in reference to a traffic fatality. The preliminary investigation revealed two separate accidents occurred. In the initial accident, one driver was traveling northbound on I-65 when he...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man found not guilty in 2020 Azalea Road murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found a man not guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting of De’Varea Rashad Powell on Azalea Road. Powell was at a birthday party at an apartment in June of that year. According to testimony, the victim had marijuana and money, and the perpetrators hatched a plan to rob him. Prosecutors alleged two gunmen shot him and then dumped the body in a wooded area off of Shelton Beach Road.
WALA-TV FOX10
Overnight shooting sends Mobile man to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say one man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday night. According to police, officers got word of a reported shooting at about 9:30 P.M. at the Krystals on Government Blvd. near Azalea Rd. Police say the unidentified man was shot inside a car in the drive-thru.
WEAR
Suspect charged with murder in crash death of Mt Vernon officer
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 has learned new details in the tragic crash that killed a Mount Vernon Police officer two weeks ago. At a press conference on Thursday, investigators told NBC 15 news Officer Ivan Lopez was driving southbound on Highway 59 in Summerdale when his police cruiser was struck by an alleged drunk driver.
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Prichard train crash
NTSB investigators determined train engineer James Elder was distracted by a video conversation on a personal device when the train he was operating struck equipment on the tracks, killing a contract worker.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigating several incidents at two schools
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Four juveniles were arrested and are in custody at the Strickland Youth Center. All accused of threatening to shoot up Grand Bay middle school, according to investigators. This all happened Tuesday. After talking to the principal and other students, they were able to identify four...
Four kids, ages 11 and 16, arrested for threatening to blow up Mobile school
Four juveniles were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for threats against Grand Bay Middle School in South Alabama on Tuesday. The arrests occurred after the school’s principal contacted the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office about the students threatening on social media to blow up the school. All the threats were made over Snapchat.
Alabama police chief’s truck smelled strongly of alcohol after crash, report says
A newly obtained crash report suggests alcohol may have played some role in McClelland’s accident.
‘Agonizing’: Cassie Carli’s family gets update on ‘unacceptable’ autopsy process, investigation into Florida mom’s death
The family of Cassie Carli, a Florida mother found dead in April after disappearing on the Florida Panhandle, has received an update on the lengthy autopsy process in Alabama that they are criticizing as "agonizing" and "unacceptable."
Pedestrian killed on I-65: Car found, Mobile Police searching for driver
UPDATE: 2 wrecks on I-65, pedestrian hit and killed in Mobile UPDATE: Mobile Police said they located the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on I-65 southbound near the Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street exits. UPDATE (7:35 p.m.): One lane is now being opened on I-65 southbound for traffic to flow. MOBILE, Ala. […]
Cheer coach viciously attacked in front of children at Mobile park
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A vicious attack took place at a Mobile park in front of children. Several adults, women and men, allegedly ganged up and beat up on one woman. The victim claims it was all over a volunteer cheer coach position. The cuts and bruises tell some...
Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. More News from WRBL Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last […]
MCSO: Two young boys killed in a house fire result of one playing with butane lighter
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The deadly Irvington house fire appeared to have started after one of the victims, a four-year-old boy, was playing with a butane lighter when the mattress of his bed ignited, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. The MCSO said both children became trapped inside...
WPMI
Mobile woman says No to man offering to clean her windshield, man pulls out a gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile woman had a frightening encounter to say the least in the parking lot of the Family Dollar store on Spring Hill Ave. She said a man asking to clean her windshield pulled a gun on her after she said no to the cleaning.
US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in Mobile area sweep
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US...
Mobile Police identify man killed on I-65
CORRECTION: The man killed was 42-years-old. UPDATE (9:47 a.m.) — Mobile Police identified the man killed on I-65 Tuesday night. Police said Terry D. Riley was involved in a wreck, got out of his vehicle and crossed the concrete barrier. Police said Riley then entered oncoming traffic where he was struck and killed. The driver […]
