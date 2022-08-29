ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Shooting victim found at Krystal parking lot: Mobile Police

UPDATE: Mobile man dies from gunshot wounds MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed one was shot late Thursday night at the Krystal parking lot off of Government Boulevard (4110 Government Blvd.). The victim was sent to the hospital. There are no other details at this time. WKRG is working to learn […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Person killed in shooting on McVay Dr. and Navco Rd. in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police confirm one person is dead after a shooting Thursday night on McVay Drive and Navco Road. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. The victim managed to get over to the Krystal on Government Street where they later died. No names so far...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MPD: 42-year-old killed in I-65 traffic crash identified

According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., officers responded to I65 Southbound between Airport and Dauphin Street in reference to a traffic fatality. The preliminary investigation revealed two separate accidents occurred. In the initial accident, one driver was traveling northbound on I-65 when he...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Mobile County, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Mobile, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man found not guilty in 2020 Azalea Road murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found a man not guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting of De’Varea Rashad Powell on Azalea Road. Powell was at a birthday party at an apartment in June of that year. According to testimony, the victim had marijuana and money, and the perpetrators hatched a plan to rob him. Prosecutors alleged two gunmen shot him and then dumped the body in a wooded area off of Shelton Beach Road.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Overnight shooting sends Mobile man to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say one man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday night. According to police, officers got word of a reported shooting at about 9:30 P.M. at the Krystals on Government Blvd. near Azalea Rd. Police say the unidentified man was shot inside a car in the drive-thru.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Suspect charged with murder in crash death of Mt Vernon officer

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 has learned new details in the tragic crash that killed a Mount Vernon Police officer two weeks ago. At a press conference on Thursday, investigators told NBC 15 news Officer Ivan Lopez was driving southbound on Highway 59 in Summerdale when his police cruiser was struck by an alleged drunk driver.
SUMMERDALE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Traumatic Brain Injury#Small Victories#Traffic Accident#Tbi
AL.com

Four kids, ages 11 and 16, arrested for threatening to blow up Mobile school

Four juveniles were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for threats against Grand Bay Middle School in South Alabama on Tuesday. The arrests occurred after the school’s principal contacted the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office about the students threatening on social media to blow up the school. All the threats were made over Snapchat.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
WRBL News 3

Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. More News from WRBL Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in Mobile area sweep

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify man killed on I-65

CORRECTION: The man killed was 42-years-old. UPDATE (9:47 a.m.) — Mobile Police identified the man killed on I-65 Tuesday night. Police said Terry D. Riley was involved in a wreck, got out of his vehicle and crossed the concrete barrier. Police said Riley then entered oncoming traffic where he was struck and killed. The driver […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy