Residents Forced To Evacuate, SWAT On Scene Of Barricade Situation In Baltimore (DEVELOPING)

Residents near a barricade situation in Baltimore have been asked to evacuate the area, authorities say.

SWAT team officials are on the scene of the incident in the 1600 block of Light Street after a report of a shooting at 9:04 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29, according to Baltimore police.

Officers were able to locate a 66-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg once on the scene. The victim was allegedly involved in a dispute with the suspect before he was shot, Baltimore police continue.

The suspect, described as an adult male, barricaded himself inside of the location, resulting in SWAT team negotiations.

The suspect was eventually placed into custody, ending the barricade situation, according to reports by WBAL.

Thomas Jefferson Elementary was placed on lockdown amid the incident, officials said.

This is a developing story, check back for more.