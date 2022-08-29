ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost Creek, WV

WDTV

Crews respond to structure fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Scenic View Drive, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities have not reported any injuries in the fire as of 1:10 p.m. The fire reportedly...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

House in Summit Park damaged in fire

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire in Summit Park on Thursday, the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department announced. According to a Facebook post, the call was made at 5:33 a.m. on Thursday for a fire on Savage Street. The post said that the first responders arrived less than three […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont road closed for accident involving power lines

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that part of Boothes Creek Rd in Fairmont is temporarily closed. According to a Facebook post, the closure is from Manuel Dr to Middletown Rd and is due to a vehicle accident involving power lines. The post also warned that Rt 73 […]
FAIRMONT, WV
wajr.com

Child escapes serious injury in Lost Creek crash

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – A young child escaped serious injury in a crash on Buckhannon Pike. Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said at 10:15 a.m. a semi-truck hit a tree in the 9000 block of Buckhannon Pike. The impact caused a tree limb to fall on a car passing through the area.
LOST CREEK, WV
The Recorddelta

MVC with injuries halts traffic on Brushy Fork Road

BUCKHANNON — On Monday, August 29, at approximately 11 a.m., the Upshur Communications Center reported a two motor vehicle collision (MVC) with injuries near the entrance of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) on Brushy Fork Road. According to the investigating department, Buckhannon Fire Department, Upshur County...
BUCKHANNON, WV
wtae.com

Crash shuts down Route 51 in Fayette County

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Route 51 was shut down in both directions in Perryopolis, Fayette County after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Quaker Church Road. Two people were flown to the hospital. There is no word on what caused the crash or the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Several Clarksburg streets to close for Italian Heritage Festival

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - There are several streets that will close beginning on Thursday for this weekend’s Italian Heritage Festival. According to the City of Clarksburg, streets will begin closing at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 in downtown Clarksburg. The following streets will not re-open again until Monday,...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Sobriety checkpoint planned in Philippi next week

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Thursday announced that troopers will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week. According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will be located on US Route 250 in front of Builders Center and Supply within the city limits of […]
PHILIPPI, WV

