Lindsey Buckingham Announces Fall US Tour Dates

Lindsey Buckingham has announced a run of fall U.S. tour dates, scheduled to commence after his previously announced shows in Europe. The acclaimed guitarist and singer will hit the road for 17 Stateside concerts, beginning with an Oct. 26 performance in Bristol, Tenn. After largely sticking to the western part of the country during his spring tour, Buckingham will wind through the Midwest, East Coast and South during his fall trek, which wraps on Nov. 19 in Augusta, Ga. The full list of dates can be found below.
Tinariwen Announce New Reissues of Three Albums

Tinariwen—the Tuareg musicians’ collective from Mali—have announced a series of reissues from Wedge Records and Craft Recordings. Wedge will be reissuing the group’s previously limited release from 1992, Kel Tinariwen, while Craft will release new versions of 2007’s Aman Iman: Water Is Life and 2009’s Imidiwan: Companions. Each release is due out November 4.
Mammoth WVH Announce 2023 Tour With Alter Bridge

Mammoth WVH will be hitting the road in 2023 for a North American tour alongside Alter Bridge. The trek begins on Jan. 25 with a performance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, Fla. The tour’s first leg runs until a Feb. 18 show in Chicago, after which the bands will take a three-week break. Things resume on March 10 in Quapaw, Okla., with the second leg wrapping up on April 1 in Highland, Calif. The full list of tour dates can be found below.
Ville Valo Shares ‘Echolocate Your Love’ From Upcoming VV Album

In 2020, HIM icon Ville Valo resurfaced as VV with a trio of new songs. Then, this spring, the singer returned with the tune "Loveletting" from the forthcoming VV album, Neon Noir. This week, another new Neon Noir track, "Echolocate Your Love," has emerged. It arrived on Friday (Sept. 2)...
55 Years Ago: Big Brother and the Holding Company Release Debut LP

For many aspiring rock bands, signing a record deal is a dream come true. For Big Brother & the Holding Company, it was more a matter of fiscal necessity. In September 1966, the San Francisco band - which included guitarists Sam Andrew and James Gurley, bassist Peter Albin, drummer Dave Getz and singer Janis Joplin - found themselves stranded in Chicago. Even though they were paid for some performances at Mother Blues, there wasn't enough money for plane tickets back to California. Bob Shad of the California-based independent record label Mainstream Records offered a solution: Sign a contract to make the money. Up until that point, Mainstream produced jazz albums. Big Brother & the Holding Company would be the label's first rock act.
Accessible Festivals Launches Ticket Program for Disable Concertgoers to Attend Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and More

Accessible Festivals has launched a new ticket program to make attending some of the country’s biggest concert events financially accessible to more disabled music lovers and festival attendees. The non-profit announced that Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Rolling Loud NY, Stagecoach, BottleRock Napa Valley and Electric Daisy Carnival are among its festival partners for its new Dan Grover Memorial Ticket Grant Program. Grover was one of the first accessibility consultants in the live music industry, leading ADA compliance operations on some of the nation’s largest shows, including Electric Forest, Lockn’, Life is Beautiful and Outside Lands. More from The Hollywood ReporterSpotify, Apple and Other Streamers Set...
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
MoFi Faces Fraud Lawsuit for Digitally Mastering ‘All-Analog’ LPs

Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (MoFi), a record label that specializes in high-quality vinyl reissues, is the subject of a proposed class action lawsuit seeking damages and restitution following the revelation that the company has been using digital mastering to make its “all-analog” reissues for more than a decade, Billboard reports. For years, MoFi records — labeled either “Original Master Recording” or “Ultradisc One-Step” — have been the envy of audiophiles, as they were purportedly sourced exclusively from the original master tapes.
Guitarists are raving about this $58 pedal John Mayer used on tour

A piece of budget gear from John Mayer‘s 2013 and 2014 Born and Raised and Paradise Valley world tours has set the guitar world buzzing. John Mayer devotee and gear YouTuber Justin Jeske revealed that the guitarist utilised a budget Mooer Ana Echo in his setup for both tours specifically for the live rendition of his track Paper Doll. Mayer specifically linked the Ana Echo to a TC Electronic Ditto and Keeley True Bypass for the song’s intro before returning to his standard Pete Cornish TES delay.
How a Tragic School Fire Led Journey’s Jonathan Cain to Music

Jonathan Cain was nine years old when a fire broke out on Dec. 1, 1958, at Our Lady of the Angels School in Chicago, where he attended. The blaze started in the basement of one of the buildings and had spread uncontrollably within an hour, leaving children and teachers stranded in various parts of the campus. By the time the fire was extinguished, it was clear that the toll would be shocking. A total of 92 children and three nuns died as a result of the incident, either from the fire itself, heat, smoke inhalation or from injuries sustained as they jumped out of second-floor windows. Cain managed to escape the building.
