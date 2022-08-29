Read full article on original website
Lindsey Buckingham Announces Fall US Tour Dates
Lindsey Buckingham has announced a run of fall U.S. tour dates, scheduled to commence after his previously announced shows in Europe. The acclaimed guitarist and singer will hit the road for 17 Stateside concerts, beginning with an Oct. 26 performance in Bristol, Tenn. After largely sticking to the western part of the country during his spring tour, Buckingham will wind through the Midwest, East Coast and South during his fall trek, which wraps on Nov. 19 in Augusta, Ga. The full list of dates can be found below.
Tinariwen Announce New Reissues of Three Albums
Tinariwen—the Tuareg musicians’ collective from Mali—have announced a series of reissues from Wedge Records and Craft Recordings. Wedge will be reissuing the group’s previously limited release from 1992, Kel Tinariwen, while Craft will release new versions of 2007’s Aman Iman: Water Is Life and 2009’s Imidiwan: Companions. Each release is due out November 4.
Mammoth WVH Announce 2023 Tour With Alter Bridge
Mammoth WVH will be hitting the road in 2023 for a North American tour alongside Alter Bridge. The trek begins on Jan. 25 with a performance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, Fla. The tour’s first leg runs until a Feb. 18 show in Chicago, after which the bands will take a three-week break. Things resume on March 10 in Quapaw, Okla., with the second leg wrapping up on April 1 in Highland, Calif. The full list of tour dates can be found below.
YES to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of ‘Close To The Edge’ with U.S. Tour
Acclaimed prog rock band YES is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its famed album, Close To The Edge, with a slate of U.S. tour dates, the band announced Monday (August 29). The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will set out on The Album Series Tour 2022 on...
Ville Valo Shares ‘Echolocate Your Love’ From Upcoming VV Album
In 2020, HIM icon Ville Valo resurfaced as VV with a trio of new songs. Then, this spring, the singer returned with the tune "Loveletting" from the forthcoming VV album, Neon Noir. This week, another new Neon Noir track, "Echolocate Your Love," has emerged. It arrived on Friday (Sept. 2)...
Special Interest Announce New Album Endure, Share Video for New Song With Mykki Blanco: Watch
Special Interest have announced their new album Endure with a video for their new song “Midnight Legend” (featuring Mykki Blanco). The LP is due out November 4 via Rough Trade. They have also announced a run of North American tour dates; check out the full list of shows and the visual for “Midnight Legend” below.
Bauhaus Cancels Upcoming North American Tour After Lead Singer Peter Murphy Enters Rehab
Just over a week before it was set to begin, legendary goth rock and post-punk band Bauhaus has canceled all of its upcoming North American tour dates due to lead singer Peter Murphy entering rehab for unspecified reasons. “It is with the utmost regret that the Bauhaus performances in North...
55 Years Ago: Big Brother and the Holding Company Release Debut LP
For many aspiring rock bands, signing a record deal is a dream come true. For Big Brother & the Holding Company, it was more a matter of fiscal necessity. In September 1966, the San Francisco band - which included guitarists Sam Andrew and James Gurley, bassist Peter Albin, drummer Dave Getz and singer Janis Joplin - found themselves stranded in Chicago. Even though they were paid for some performances at Mother Blues, there wasn't enough money for plane tickets back to California. Bob Shad of the California-based independent record label Mainstream Records offered a solution: Sign a contract to make the money. Up until that point, Mainstream produced jazz albums. Big Brother & the Holding Company would be the label's first rock act.
Accessible Festivals Launches Ticket Program for Disable Concertgoers to Attend Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and More
Accessible Festivals has launched a new ticket program to make attending some of the country’s biggest concert events financially accessible to more disabled music lovers and festival attendees. The non-profit announced that Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Rolling Loud NY, Stagecoach, BottleRock Napa Valley and Electric Daisy Carnival are among its festival partners for its new Dan Grover Memorial Ticket Grant Program. Grover was one of the first accessibility consultants in the live music industry, leading ADA compliance operations on some of the nation’s largest shows, including Electric Forest, Lockn’, Life is Beautiful and Outside Lands. More from The Hollywood ReporterSpotify, Apple and Other Streamers Set...
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Reveal ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ 2022 Tour Dates
It's become an annual rite of holiday passage for lovers of hard rock and the Christmas holiday season everywhere. That's right, Trans-Siberian Orchestra are back to bring their spectacular stage show to audiences, kicking off their second quarter century of touring. For 2022, TSO have updated their presentation of The...
MoFi Faces Fraud Lawsuit for Digitally Mastering ‘All-Analog’ LPs
Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (MoFi), a record label that specializes in high-quality vinyl reissues, is the subject of a proposed class action lawsuit seeking damages and restitution following the revelation that the company has been using digital mastering to make its “all-analog” reissues for more than a decade, Billboard reports. For years, MoFi records — labeled either “Original Master Recording” or “Ultradisc One-Step” — have been the envy of audiophiles, as they were purportedly sourced exclusively from the original master tapes.
guitar.com
Guitarists are raving about this $58 pedal John Mayer used on tour
A piece of budget gear from John Mayer‘s 2013 and 2014 Born and Raised and Paradise Valley world tours has set the guitar world buzzing. John Mayer devotee and gear YouTuber Justin Jeske revealed that the guitarist utilised a budget Mooer Ana Echo in his setup for both tours specifically for the live rendition of his track Paper Doll. Mayer specifically linked the Ana Echo to a TC Electronic Ditto and Keeley True Bypass for the song’s intro before returning to his standard Pete Cornish TES delay.
Sammy Hagar Brings Crazy Times to Detroit: Photos
Sammy Hagar still knows how to throw one heck of a beach party. It didn’t matter in this case that the “beach” was a muggy parking lot in the Detroit suburbs, thousands of miles from his typical home base in tropical Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Fans began...
How a Tragic School Fire Led Journey’s Jonathan Cain to Music
Jonathan Cain was nine years old when a fire broke out on Dec. 1, 1958, at Our Lady of the Angels School in Chicago, where he attended. The blaze started in the basement of one of the buildings and had spread uncontrollably within an hour, leaving children and teachers stranded in various parts of the campus. By the time the fire was extinguished, it was clear that the toll would be shocking. A total of 92 children and three nuns died as a result of the incident, either from the fire itself, heat, smoke inhalation or from injuries sustained as they jumped out of second-floor windows. Cain managed to escape the building.
