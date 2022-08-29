Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
numberfire.com
Tyrone Taylor batting ninth for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Taylor will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. Garrett Mitchell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Tuesday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will catch for Framber Valdez and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.9 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
numberfire.com
Justin Turner joining Dodgers' bench Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Turner will sit following five straight starts. Max Muncy will shift to third base while Joey Gallo serves as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bats fifth. Mookie Betts will return to right field and leadoff duty.
Fresh Crop of LIV Golf Defectors Have Complaints After Taking Huge Paydays
Now members of the 48-man field that will hit the course on Friday for the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston after defecting from the PGA Tour earlier this week, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are already complaining about some of the harsh realities of being a part of their new pro circuit.
Trevon Wesco Scooped up by the Bears
Former West Virginia tight end Trevon Wesco finds a new home in the Windy City
Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood
The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
David Peralta out of Tampa Bay's Tuesday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Peralta will sit on the bench after Harold Ramirez was named Tampa Bay's designated hitter, Isaac Paredes was aligned at first base, and Yu Chang was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 269...
numberfire.com
Jorge Mateo moving to Orioles' bench Thursday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. The Orioles appear to be giving Mateo a breather amid a rough stretch at the plate. Gunnar Henderson will shift to shortstop and hit fifth while Ramon Urias moves to third base. Jesus Aguilar will make his Orioles debut as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
What the Bears See in Draft Bust Alex Leatherwood
There is no doubt Alex Leatherwood was a draft bust, but the Raiders guard/tackle now has a coach in Matt Eberflus who likes fresh starts.
numberfire.com
Josh Rojas sitting for Diamondbacks on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rojas will move to the bench on Wednesday with Emmanuel Rivera starting at third base. Rivera will bat third versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Rivera for 9.6...
numberfire.com
Horse Racing Best Bets for Friday 9/2/22
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #2 Fabulous Candy – Delaware Park, R2 (1:00 PM ET) Fabulous Candy made a promising debut last time and looks the one to aim at. Sent off a big price, she finished strongly on the inside in a well-run race and was beaten just a neck. La Traviesa is from a barn who have a very good record with debutants and is taken for the forecast.. Bet Now at FanDuel.
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
Opinion: The Chicago Bulls Should Sign This Former 2nd Overall Pick
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who was the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, still remains a free agent on August 30. I believe that the Chicago Bulls should consider signing him.
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Thursday 9/1/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Jake Cave joining Twins' bench Wednesday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Cave hit a solo dinger on Tuesday and he is now 5-for-10 with two homers in his last four contests. However, he will take a seat Wednesday while Kyle Garlick takes over in left field and hits fifth.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Friday 9/2/22
It's a 13-game Friday main slate, and it's one that has a plethora of options for both pitching and stacking. Which options stand out above the rest?. Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and help give you a starting point when you're building lineups. Be sure to also incorporate our great tools into your research process. Whether you're looking for daily projections, the latest starting lineups and weather, or batting and pitching heat maps to find the best matchups -- we've got you covered!
MLB・
numberfire.com
Astros' Mauricio Dubon batting ninth on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Mauricio Dubon is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Dubon will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. J.J. Matijevic returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Dubon for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Marlins' Miguel Rojas (wrist) scratched on Wednesday, Jon Berti to start
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas (wrist) has been scratched from Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rojas has been scratched due to wrist discomfort and will be replaced in the lineup by Jon Berti. Berti will start at third base and bat second versus right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Rays.
