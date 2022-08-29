According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #2 Fabulous Candy – Delaware Park, R2 (1:00 PM ET) Fabulous Candy made a promising debut last time and looks the one to aim at. Sent off a big price, she finished strongly on the inside in a well-run race and was beaten just a neck. La Traviesa is from a barn who have a very good record with debutants and is taken for the forecast.. Bet Now at FanDuel.

SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO