Coxsackie man dies in motorcycle crash
HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police investigated a deadly motorcycle crash in Hunter on Sunday. Troopers said Luke Niosi, 24, of Coxsackie was killed when his motorcycle went off the road.
Police said he was driving on State Route 23A when he crossed the center line and hit a guardrail. Greene County Paramedics arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures. They transported Niosi to Columbia Memorial Hospital by ambulance. He was pronounced deceased while en route to the hospital.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
