In 1962 basketball players wore short shorts and cheerleaders wore knee-length skirts, as pictured in the New London High School yearbook, “The Londoner.”. That was the year 50 seniors graduated from NLHS — the last and biggest class in the school’s history, according to the yearbook editor Judy Hatley Miller — and the year the first through twelfth grade school closed its doors.

NEW LONDON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO