Stanly News & Press

New London Class of 1962 returns for 60-year reunion

In 1962 basketball players wore short shorts and cheerleaders wore knee-length skirts, as pictured in the New London High School yearbook, “The Londoner.”. That was the year 50 seniors graduated from NLHS — the last and biggest class in the school’s history, according to the yearbook editor Judy Hatley Miller — and the year the first through twelfth grade school closed its doors.
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Historical Society promotes gold mining program

“Gold Mining in the Southern Piedmont” will be the topic of the next program to be offered by the Stanly County Historical Society. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Stanly County Historical Society will host Aaron Kepley in the sanctuary of Wesley Chapel Church in Misenheimer. Kepley started his career...
Stanly News & Press

Atrium program allows Stanly students to see doctor without leaving school

In order to provide real-time care for students and staff and help avoid any unnecessary disruptions, Atrium Health is expanding its virtual healthcare program to several schools within Stanly County this year. Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital is providing virtual healthcare to students at Albemarle High, Stanly STEM Early College,...
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Dancing With The Stars will celebrate 10th anniversary

One upcoming event at the Stanly County Agri-Civic Center will celebrate Tinseltown and an anniversary while raising money to support young survivors of abuse. With the theme “Hooray For Hollywood,” the Stanly Health Foundation and the Butterfly House will present the 10th annual “Stanly County Dancing With the Stars” at 7 p.m. Sept. 10.
Stanly News & Press

Sheriff’s Office arrests individual after bicyclist hit in Albemarle

Around 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Albemarle police officers responded to a hit and run collision on Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. near Dunlap St. The collision involved a vehicle striking a female on a bicycle. Stanly EMS arrived on scene and transported the female to the hospital. She is currently in stable condition.
Stanly News & Press

Electric vehicle sharing company tests scooters in Albemarle

With the influx of new residents to Albemarle’s downtown area, getting around without a car often means walking. One relatively-new business looks to put wheels under those feet. Peel Scooters, a Kannapolis-based electric micro-mobility vehicle sharing company, recently donated to the city a batch of 20 yellow scooters for...
