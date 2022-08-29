Read full article on original website
Stanly News & Press
Stanly Community College student elected national parliamentarian for FBLA-Collegiate
Toby Kenneth Neal, a student at Stanly Community College (SCC), was installed along with five university students from across the country as officers of Future Business Leaders of America Collegiate at the closing session of the organization’s recent National Leadership Conference. Neal, an Associate in Arts major from Mount...
New London Class of 1962 returns for 60-year reunion
In 1962 basketball players wore short shorts and cheerleaders wore knee-length skirts, as pictured in the New London High School yearbook, “The Londoner.”. That was the year 50 seniors graduated from NLHS — the last and biggest class in the school’s history, according to the yearbook editor Judy Hatley Miller — and the year the first through twelfth grade school closed its doors.
Stanly County Historical Society promotes gold mining program
“Gold Mining in the Southern Piedmont” will be the topic of the next program to be offered by the Stanly County Historical Society. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Stanly County Historical Society will host Aaron Kepley in the sanctuary of Wesley Chapel Church in Misenheimer. Kepley started his career...
Atrium program allows Stanly students to see doctor without leaving school
In order to provide real-time care for students and staff and help avoid any unnecessary disruptions, Atrium Health is expanding its virtual healthcare program to several schools within Stanly County this year. Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital is providing virtual healthcare to students at Albemarle High, Stanly STEM Early College,...
Stanly County Dancing With The Stars will celebrate 10th anniversary
One upcoming event at the Stanly County Agri-Civic Center will celebrate Tinseltown and an anniversary while raising money to support young survivors of abuse. With the theme “Hooray For Hollywood,” the Stanly Health Foundation and the Butterfly House will present the 10th annual “Stanly County Dancing With the Stars” at 7 p.m. Sept. 10.
Sheriff’s Office arrests individual after bicyclist hit in Albemarle
Around 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Albemarle police officers responded to a hit and run collision on Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. near Dunlap St. The collision involved a vehicle striking a female on a bicycle. Stanly EMS arrived on scene and transported the female to the hospital. She is currently in stable condition.
Survivors speak of addiction, those lost at International Overdose Awareness Day
August has always been a tough month for Delton Russell. Twenty years ago, on Aug. 6, he lost his best friend to an overdose. “I think about that dude every damn day,” he said, holding back tears. A former executive at Will’s Place, who now works as a recovery...
Animal Protective Services shelter director leaving because of staffing shortage
After almost two years as the shelter director at the Stanly County Animal Protective Services, Jana Aviles is leaving her post, as she sent her resignation letter to Sheriff Jeff Crisco Friday afternoon. Her last day will be Sept. 16. Crisco said the Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the shelter, is...
Electric vehicle sharing company tests scooters in Albemarle
With the influx of new residents to Albemarle’s downtown area, getting around without a car often means walking. One relatively-new business looks to put wheels under those feet. Peel Scooters, a Kannapolis-based electric micro-mobility vehicle sharing company, recently donated to the city a batch of 20 yellow scooters for...
