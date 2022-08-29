Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Symon's Canned Food Rule You Should Never Break - Exclusive
We hold this truth to be self-evident: Not all canned foods are inherently evil. The latest course books on such subjects (and believe us, they exist!) estimate that over 1,300 kinds of foods in cans exist to be purchased in the world. What's more, human thirst for the packaging type is nearing the unquenchable. Fortune Business Insights estimates that the global canned food market is growing and will top $100 billion by 2027 — which means that maybe it's time to have the talk.
Rachael Ray's Top Tip For Cooking Fresh Sausages
Rachael Ray is one of the most recognizable celebrity chefs in the world. An excellent cook, author, television host, and entrepreneur, her many credentials help define her as one of the most trusted personalities on Food Network. Between Ray's pet food line Nutrish, her iconic cookbook "30 Minute Meals," and her own television series "The Rachael Ray Show," the powerhouse chef offers the average home cook a great deal of advice and DIY tips to try for themselves.
Shaquille O'Neal Is Bringing His Big Chicken Restaurant To An Exciting New Location
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant, which already has several locations across land and sea, is set to expand later this year. According to its website, the fast-food chain's locations include storefronts in California, New York, and even on cruise ships. If you haven't heard of Big Chicken, the restaurant's food...
The Internet Is Bullying Gordon Ramsay Over His Restaurant's Burgers
The internet is a tough place for anyone. That includes the acerbic chef Gordon Ramsay, the star of "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." Ramsay is known for flying into a rage, abusing his staff, and spitting out such gems of hope as "I've never, ever, ever, ever, ever met someone I believe in as little as you," and "Chefs are nutters. They're all self-obsessed, delicate, dainty, insecure little souls, and absolute psychopaths," (via Scary Mommy). Though, these days he's on the receiving end of a lot of verbal punishment from those who are as disappointed in his food as he is in the meals his staff cooks up.
RELATED PEOPLE
What It's Really Like Behind The Scenes At A Gordon Ramsay Restaurant
It might surprise you to find out that Gordon Ramsay currently operates 53 restaurants worldwide, ranging in size and style from tiny sleek airport bars and spray-painted pizza joints in London to a one-of-a-kind Michelin-starred restaurant located in a breathtaking hotel in Bordeaux, France. Four of those restaurants are Hell's Kitchen restaurants, designed after the wildy popular 20-season show of the same name — where two teams battle it out and get whittled down until only one chef is left standing. The first of the TV-inspired restaurants was established in Las Vegas, followed by locations in Dubai, Lake Tahoe, and Southern California.
Instagram Is Drooling Over Giada De Laurentiis' 'Perfect Summer Bite'
Yes, she's a New York Times best-selling author. Yes, she looks like a model in the kitchen, but she studied at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and is a talented chef (per Food Network). Yes, she's so famous she can go by one name. Still, according to Giada De Laurentiis, the number one thing interviewers and fans ask about concerns her ability to be around delicious pasta, pizza, and gelato all day long (via Page Six).
Instagram Is Surprised By Emeril Lagasse's 'Teenage Dirtbag' Photos
Emeril Lagasse loves screaming "BAM!" and the truth is, we love screaming it with him. The OG celebrity chef was one of the first to captivate Food Network audiences and he paved the way for the many talented chefs who followed. For 11 seasons "Emeril Live" kept viewers' attention, but, to the shock of many, the popular cooking show was canceled in 2007.
Brooke Williamson Names The Top Chef Judge With The Toughest Feedback - Exclusive
Brooke Williamson is known for going head-to-head with competitors on not just one but two different seasons of "Top Chef." She ultimately came out victorious during her second round on the show, but she received a lot of feedback from the judges during that time that wasn't always easy to hear. While promoting the new Ziploc Endurables, she told Mashed in an exclusive interview that sometimes she didn't always see eye-to-eye with what Gail Simmons, Tom Colicchio, or Padma Lakshmi had to say about her dishes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Instagram Is In Shambles Over Giada De Laurentiis' Latest Video
If you're someone who's in a position of influence, you have to expect a public opinion when putting yourself out there. You can try to steer the conversation in a positive direction, but you're likely to fall short sometimes. Chef Gordon Ramsay knows this well after posting a video from his YouTube series "Scrambled: On The Road" last year. In the video, he was visiting Puerto Rico and claiming to cook up authentic Pegao. Not long after, the comments section came alive. "You took what was the closest you ever came to real Pegao and turned it into mediocre fried rice," someone wrote. Another comment read, "In my 30 years I've never seen someone murder the meaning of Pegao like you've done Gordon."
What Did Cowboys Really Eat In The Old West?
When you think of cowboy food, what comes to mind? For many of us, it's a tired and dusty cowhand sitting by the fire with a pot of beans and a cup of coffee. Though beans and coffee were staples of their diet, a cowboy's daily meals weren't always as mundane as you might think, especially for anyone who rode with a chuck wagon.
The Absolute Best Food Carts In NYC
In the city that never sleeps, the options for food are far from few. And with a population of over 8 million people, per the 2021 Census, meals come in every shape and size. From dozens of Michelin-starred restaurants to easy late-night eats for party-goers, New Yorkers aren't low on choice. Food carts are undeniably a crucial element of the city's culinary landscape, serving up international cuisines and familiar comfort foods.
Danielle Walker On Her New Cookbook, Easy Recipes, And More - Exclusive Interview
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Burnout is real, especially when it comes to the kitchen. With all of the health tips and lifestyles being thrown around online, it can be hard to find what's right for you. Gluten-free, dairy-free, and grain-free offerings are becoming more prevalent as brands recognize food restrictions and offer more options. Although restaurants seem to be providing more accommodations than in years past, changing your food habits can be stressful. That's why Danielle Walker, a bestselling cookbook author, is releasing a new cookbook that acknowledges gluten-free and dairy-free meals while making it easy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TikTok Is Roasting A Customer Who Sent His Steak Back Three Times
When the butcher hands over a fine cut of beef, he is presenting you with a juicy red slab of potential. Whether it's a choice top sirloin, a hefty T-bone, or a petite filet mignon, you have in your hands the makings of a heavenly piece of protein and the star of your meal — unless, of course, you decide to cook it well done. There, it's been said: The fastest way to destroy a quality piece of beef is to overcook it. Across the board, most chefs agree that you should never order your steak well done.
Katie Lee May Have Just Invented Her Own Salad
With her West Virginia accent, Katie Lee Biegel has become the face of homestyle cooking that's unpretentious, just sinfully delicious. Biegel, focusing solely on flavor, doesn't pull back for calorie counting or carb-conscious viewers but instead offers fans the most delicious version of her recipes. According to her website, Biegel...
The Sweet Way Ina Garten Celebrated Barefoot Contessa's 20th Anniversary
Like the classic paired favorites of peanut butter and jelly or eggs and bacon, home cooks can't picture Ina Garten without thinking of "The Barefoot Contessa." Garten's popular Food Network show debuted in 2002 and has so far successfully aired 28 full seasons (via Rotten Tomatoes). While the humble chef may never be the same since "The Barefoot Contessa" due to her immeasurable fame and success, Garten has never failed to be honest about her lack of formal training and confidence in the kitchen (via Page Six).
The Best Types Of Apples For Baking And What To Make With Them
Apples are more than just juicy fruits that emit an audible crunch when bitten. They actually play a substantial role in American culture: New York City is the Big Apple. Rumor has it that, "An apple a day will keep the doctor away " and that the object of your affection is "the apple of your eye." Men have Adam's apples, someone is always "upsetting the apple cart," and it is said that there is nothing more American than an apple pie. And that's not all.
The Sweet Family History Behind Giada De Laurentiis' Pasta
The affluent and influential Giada De Laurentiis posted a tweet via Giadzy on August 16, 2022, advocating pasta with a proud family history. The pasta in question is fusilli Corti, which apparently, "is not your everyday fusilli." Fusilli is not common in the United States and is often mistaken for...
What Are Taralli And What Do They Taste Like?
A super unique Italian treat, taralli (or, when pronounced in an Italian-American dialect, ta-rahl) are a crispy, crunchy delight. The cracker-like snacks are made from a simple dough in both sweet and savory permutations, with the sweetened variation being flavored with a touch of sugar and the savory variations infused primarily with anise or fennel, plus black pepper and salt.
Guy Fieri's Late Late Show Appearance Has The Internet Seeing Triple
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Out of all the celebrity chefs out there, Guy Fieri might just have the most recognizable personal style. From the frosted tips down to the bowling shirt with flames on it, you can spot him, or someone dressed like him, from a mile away. Dressing like the Mayor of Flavortown has become popular among bachelorette parties and even made an appearance on RushTok this year. One TikTok that showed the duality of a typical Nashville bachelorette party versus a Flavortown bachelorette garnered over 1 million likes.
Why Guy Fieri Apologized To Parents For 'Guy's Ultimate Game Night'
Even if you don't regularly watch Food Network, you know who Guy Fieri is, and you know he has a bunch of TV shows. Naturally, all of his shows revolve around food, whether he's driving around to various restaurants in "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" or cooking up some crazy cooking challenges on "Guy's Grocery Games."
Mashed
142K+
Followers
38K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0