Howard County, TX

Howard Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigate repeated theft

By Tatiana Battle
 4 days ago

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Howard County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a repeated property theft. Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers say that the theft happened around 10:52 pm on June 3rd.

Deputies at HCSO were sent to 4900 Block of N. FM 700 and when they arrived they learned that unknown suspects stole a yellow Champion Generator and a 3-wheeled wheelbarrow.

Investigators caught the suspects on video footage from the business and saw that two males were stealing several items and taking them to a white pickup. Just 2 days later, another theft happened in the 3200 Block of North Highway 87.

Investigators say that the suspects were also seen carrying items to a late model Dodge Ram 2500 pickup. According to Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers, investigators believe that these two incidents are related.

If you have any information in regards to either of these incidents that leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

