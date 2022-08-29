Child Playing With Lighter Causes Maryland House Fire

The fire broke out on 420 Hastings St. in Salisbury. Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

A child playing with a lighter accidentally set a fire inside the closet of a Maryland home, according to officials.

Members of the Salisbury Fire Department were called to help extinguish a fire that broke out in the closet of a Hatings Street home shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 when a child toying around with a lighter.

Officials said that a team of nine firefighters took approximately five minutes to knock down the accidental flames, which caused an estimated $350 in damage for the homeowner.

No injuries were reported.

