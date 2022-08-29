STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OTTER TAIL IN DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Custody In the matter of custody of S.V.S. DOB: 2/1/2007 The Honorable: Michelle Lawson Court File No: 03-F A-22-595 Deborah Herbst, Petitioner; vs. Jorge Villasnor, Respondent. SUMMONS THIS SUMMONS IS AN OFFICIAL DOCUMENT THAT AFFECTS YOUR RIGHTS. A copy of the paperwork regarding the lawsuit is served on you with this Summons. Read this Summons and attached Petition carefully. If you do not understand it, contact an attorney for legal advice. 1.The Petitioner has filed a lawsuit asking the Court to decide custody and parenting time of the minor child listed above in the caption. 2.You must serve upon the Petitioner and file with the Court a written Answer to the Petition. If the Petitioner is requesting child support, you must file a Financial Affidavit along with your Answer. You must pay the required filing fee. If you cannot afford to pay the filing fee, you may qualify to have the filing fee waived by the Court. You must file an In Forma Pauperis application with the Court and the judge will decide whether you must pay the fee. All court forms are available from the Court Administrator’s office and on the Court’s website at www.mncourts.gov/forms. You must serve your Answer and Financial Affidavit upon the Petitioners within twenty (20) days of the date you were served with this Summons, not counting the day of service. If you do not serve and file your Answer and Financial Affidavit, the court may grant the Petitioners everything they are asking for in the attached Petition. NOTICE OF PARENT EDUCATION PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS Parenting education may be required in all custody or parenting proceedings. You may contact court administration for additional information regarding this requirement and the availability of parent education programs. Date: 8-24-22 THORWALDSEN & MALMSTROM, P.L.L.P /s/ Isaiah P.Volk Isaiah P Volk #0398208 1105 Highway 10 East P.O. Box 1599 Detroit Lakes, MN 56502-1599 Phone: 218.847.5646 isaiah@lakeslawyers.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONERS State of Minnesota Becker County District Court Seventh District Court File Number: 03-FA-22-595 Case Type: Adoption NOTICE OF HEARING In Re: the Petition of Deborah Herbst to Adopt Sebastian Villasenor Sonnenberg You are notified of the following hearing date(s): Setting October 5, 2022 Adoption Hearing 2:15 PM at the following location: District Court Judge Michelle W. Lawson Becker County District Court Courtroom 1 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501-3403 218-846-5040 You are expected to appear fully prepared. You must notify the court if your address changes. To receive an eReminder for future court dates via e-mail or text, visit http://www.mncourts.gov/Hearing-eReminders.aspx or scan the QR code to enroll. Dated: August 24, 2022 Renelle Fenno Becker County Court Administrator cc: Deborah Herbst ISAIAH PHILLIP VOLK (August 31; Sept 7 & 14, 2022) 96769.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO