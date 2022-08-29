Read full article on original website
DL-Online
Winton “Wint” Johnson
Winton Dommer (Wint) Johnson, 85, of Detroit Lakes, MN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Wint was born on February 16, 1937 to Winton and Margaret (Dommer) Johnson in Moorhead, MN. He grew up in Moorhead and graduated from Moorhead High School in 1955. He joined the ROTC while attending NDSU. After graduating in 1959 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Wint served active duty at Fort Sill Oklahoma and later served as Company Commander of the Army Reserve Unit in Detroit Lakes. In 1960, he married Sharon Jacobsen with whom he shares two children Margaret and Katherine. That same year, Wint went to work for Lightowler Johnson in Fargo, ND, eventually becoming the ‘Johnson’ when he became a partner in the firm.

Aloysius Kunz
June 24, 1947 - Aug. 17, 2022. ST. PAUL, Minn. - Aloysius Kunz, 75, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Wednesday, Aug. 17, in The Emeralds. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. Arrangements...

Johnson opens business, follows in parents' footsteps
DETROIT LAKES – After 25 years in the real estate industry, Robb Johnson returned to his hometown to continue a family legacy of business ownership. Johnson recently opened Home Smart Adventure Realty in downtown Detroit Lakes. The business specializes in residential real estate, but also offers top-notch knowledge and service for commercial and land transactions.

Crime and fire report: Aug. 29-31
2:30 p.m., Shoplifting of products totaling less than $300 at a business is under investigation. 2:33 p.m., ATV went by a Lake Park store at a high rate of speed. Juvenile was located and admitted to conduct, noting he was late for football practice and knew he had done wrong. A warning was given.

Man accused of police chase in Pine Point
Trulo Austin Adams, 27, of Jordan, Minn., has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and two counts of felony DWI. According to court records, in the early morning hours of July 15, a White Earth police officer was on duty and parked in the Pine Point School parking lot just off of Pow Wow Highway in Ponsford. He saw a vehicle with no lights traveling northbound on the highway. The officer pulled out onto the highway and tried to pull over the vehicle, which did not stop and picked up speed.

Replacing the Detroit Lakes Pavilion is on the city's agenda
DETROIT LAKES — Should the Detroit Lakes Pavilion be torn down and replaced with a year-round building that could serve as an event center?. That was one of the questions posed at a public input open house hosted by the city Tuesday at the Pavilion. The city has a...

Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 31-Sept. 11
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OTTER TAIL
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF OTTER TAIL IN DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Custody In the matter of custody of S.V.S. DOB: 2/1/2007 The Honorable: Michelle Lawson Court File No: 03-F A-22-595 Deborah Herbst, Petitioner; vs. Jorge Villasnor, Respondent. SUMMONS THIS SUMMONS IS AN OFFICIAL DOCUMENT THAT AFFECTS YOUR RIGHTS. A copy of the paperwork regarding the lawsuit is served on you with this Summons. Read this Summons and attached Petition carefully. If you do not understand it, contact an attorney for legal advice. 1.The Petitioner has filed a lawsuit asking the Court to decide custody and parenting time of the minor child listed above in the caption. 2.You must serve upon the Petitioner and file with the Court a written Answer to the Petition. If the Petitioner is requesting child support, you must file a Financial Affidavit along with your Answer. You must pay the required filing fee. If you cannot afford to pay the filing fee, you may qualify to have the filing fee waived by the Court. You must file an In Forma Pauperis application with the Court and the judge will decide whether you must pay the fee. All court forms are available from the Court Administrator’s office and on the Court’s website at www.mncourts.gov/forms. You must serve your Answer and Financial Affidavit upon the Petitioners within twenty (20) days of the date you were served with this Summons, not counting the day of service. If you do not serve and file your Answer and Financial Affidavit, the court may grant the Petitioners everything they are asking for in the attached Petition. NOTICE OF PARENT EDUCATION PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS Parenting education may be required in all custody or parenting proceedings. You may contact court administration for additional information regarding this requirement and the availability of parent education programs. Date: 8-24-22 THORWALDSEN & MALMSTROM, P.L.L.P /s/ Isaiah P.Volk Isaiah P Volk #0398208 1105 Highway 10 East P.O. Box 1599 Detroit Lakes, MN 56502-1599 Phone: 218.847.5646 isaiah@lakeslawyers.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONERS State of Minnesota Becker County District Court Seventh District Court File Number: 03-FA-22-595 Case Type: Adoption NOTICE OF HEARING In Re: the Petition of Deborah Herbst to Adopt Sebastian Villasenor Sonnenberg You are notified of the following hearing date(s): Setting October 5, 2022 Adoption Hearing 2:15 PM at the following location: District Court Judge Michelle W. Lawson Becker County District Court Courtroom 1 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501-3403 218-846-5040 You are expected to appear fully prepared. You must notify the court if your address changes. To receive an eReminder for future court dates via e-mail or text, visit http://www.mncourts.gov/Hearing-eReminders.aspx or scan the QR code to enroll. Dated: August 24, 2022 Renelle Fenno Becker County Court Administrator cc: Deborah Herbst ISAIAH PHILLIP VOLK (August 31; Sept 7 & 14, 2022) 96769.

Girls tennis: Detroit Lakes falls in tight battles against Moorhead and Staples-Motley
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes girls tennis team came up short against Staples-Motley and Moorhead in its home triangular on Tuesday. After falling to the Spuds 5-2, the Lakers went the distance with the Cardinals in a 4-3 loss. Abby Noll and Amaya LeCleir picked up a No. 1 doubles win over Amy Rollins and Georgia Kruchten, while Megan Lunde and Claire Pazdernik beat Corinne Olson and Kenzie Erickson at No. 2 doubles. Allie Bolar beat Heidi Zimmerman 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4 singles for the Lakers' third point.

Perham Health and Roger Maris open cancer treatment center
PERHAM — Sanford Health’s Roger Maris Cancer Center , in partnership with Perham Health , has opened a chemotherapy infusion center in Perham. The infusion center contains two chairs with the ability for future expansion to meet patients' needs. Chemo infusion is a standard treatment option for patients diagnosed with most cancers. The treatment requires multiple trips to the cancer center daily or weekly and often months at a time.

FFA membership boom on horizon for Becker County high school
DETROIT LAKES – “Pretty much every student of mine this year will be FFA members,” said Detroit Lakes High School agricultural arts teacher Janelle Hueners. “The kids don’t even know about the opportunity yet, but I look forward to telling them on the first day of school.”

Court news: Frazee man sentenced for stealing car, pickup truck; DL woman sentenced for meth
DETROIT LAKES — Michael Jack Strehlow, 31, of rural Frazee has been sentenced for stealing a car from the parking lot of the Detroit Lakes Middle School in February. He was charged with felony theft in Becker County District Court. According to court records, he stole the car on...

Cross country: Lakers kick off competition season in Staples-Motley
STAPLES – The Detroit Lakes cross country teams officially kicked off their competition season in Staples-Motley on Monday morning. The Laker girls took fourth place behind a fifth-overall time from Julia Steffl. She clocked in at 21:17.26, trailing only four other runners in the pack. Maria Foltz (23:51.35, 21st),...

Letter: Frazee library is a hidden gem
I have been listening to the news about how the math and reading skills for Minnesota students have been shown, by testing, to be lacking. Society blames COVID-19. I agree that that may have been part of the reason. I heard of a 17-year-old student who signed in by computer every morning for school and then went hunting and fishing all day. I don’t think that he graduated. Also, video games do NOT include many printed words, so if your child is a gamer, how are his reading skills?

DL woman accused of illegal possession of a shotgun
Michele Renae Skramstad, 48 of rural Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with being a felon in possession of a firearm, which is a felony, and two counts of misdemeanor DWI. According to court records, on July 19 a state trooper pulled her over in Detroit...

Volleyball: Detroit Lakes dominates DGF in first match at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes volleyball season opener went according to plan. The Lakers (1-0) swept Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (0-1) on Tuesday in domination fashion. After needing an extra point to win the first set, they outscored the Rebels by 32 points in a 3-0 win at home. “I think...

Court news: Warrant issued after Detroit Lakes woman sentenced
DETROIT LAKES — Christin Lea Bellanger, 32 of Detroit Lakes has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime. According to court records, on June 16, 2021, she was pulled over in Detroit Lakes by an officer who saw her and knew she had an active warrant. In her backpack, officers found tin foil, small Ziplock baggies, a hypodermic needle, and a marijuana grinder.

Court news: Chisago City man sentenced in Highway 10 chase that saw speeds over 130 mph
DETROIT LAKES — Ryan Lee Thompson, 39 of Chisago City, Minn. has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and gross misdemeanor DWI. According to court records, about 10 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2021, local law enforcement agencies were...
