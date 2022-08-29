ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Little Apple Post

Tip to police led to arrest of wanted Kansas man

A Crimestoppers tip led police to a Salina man with multiple active warrants Friday evening. Just before 7:30p.m. Sept. 2, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of N. Seventh Street in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester. A Crimestoppers tip had reported that Corry Barnes, 20, of Salina, who was on the Saline County Most Wanted List, was there and loading items into a vehicle.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report September 6

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. YURIY MICHAEL KOHL, 20, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. CHRISTOPHER RANDAL BROWN, 28,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: Shooting may be linked to killing of Kansas man

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that may be linked to the fatal Sept. 1, shooting of 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy at a Topeka home. Just after 4p.m.Saturday, police were sent to the area of SW Munson Avenue and SW Lincoln Street on a report of gunshots, according to Lt. Ron Ekis.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riley County, KS
Manhattan, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
Little Apple Post

Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Third suspect arrested in connection with July 28 robbery

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a July 28 robbery in Manhattan. Riley County Police Department identified 19-year old Evan Megaw as the third suspect in an armed robbery following further investigation. Previously RCPD had arrested Terriundis Toliver, 15, and Malachi Fielder, 18, both of Manhattan for...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Police ID 24-year-old homicide victim at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have identified the victim as 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#N 12th#Moro Streets
Little Apple Post

Homicide: One person dead after shooting at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. One victim suffering from...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Little Apple Post

15th President inaugurated at Kansas State University

For only the 15th time, in the 159 years that Kansas State University has been in existence, a new president was inaugurated on Friday afternoon. Exactly 9 months to the day of the announcement of his hiring, Kansas State University held an inauguration ceremony for it's newest president, Dr. Richard H. Linton.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Guess Who will perform at K-State

MANHATTAN — The 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series opens with The Guess Who at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in Kansas State University's McCain Auditorium. The Guess Who boast record sales well into the multimillions, showcasing electric instrumentation, timeless balladry and unpredictable jamming. The evening will be the ultimate sing-along experience led by a Canadian-bred band that's connected with the masses for decades with a virtual hit parade of 14 Top 40 hits, including "These Eyes," "Clap For the Wolfman," "Hand Me Down World," "No Time," "Star Baby" and "Share the Land." Audiences will also hear the group's classics and double-sided singles, including the No. 1 rock anthems "American Woman" and "No Sugar Tonight."
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

K-State holds South Dakota scoreless

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Chris Klieman thought Kansas State had a nice set of offensive plays ready for the opening series of the season. The Wildcats only got to call one of them Saturday night. That's because Malik Knowles took the opening handoff 75 yards for a score, setting...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy