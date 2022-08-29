Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Related
pittsburghmagazine.com
House of the Week: A Sophisticated Yet Comfortable Tudor in Mt. Lebanon
Located in the heart of Mt. Lebanon, this architectural gem is filled with seamless updates throughout. It includes top to bottom-original hardwoods, cove moldings on plaster walls, built-ins, wrought iron railings, high ceilings, archways and front & rear staircases. There are multiple spaces to lounge or entertain, including a spacious living room with an oversized fireplace and french doors to a 16×12 stone patio with an awning surrounded by a serene perennial garden. There’s also a sunken family room off of the kitchen a lush yard with a 14×12 pergola. The sunfilled kitchen is fully renovated and expanded with high-end appliances and a dining alcove. The owner’s suite is updated with an En Suite and a custom, walk-in closet of your dreams. There are three additional generously sized bedrooms on the second floor along with two full baths with nearly perfectly preserved vintage tile. A fifth bedroom on the third level includes a full bath and den. The home features three heat pumps with A/C and hot water heat throughout the home.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Love Frank Lloyd Wright? Visit Pennsylvania for a house tour or two
In 1935, famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed what was to become his masterpiece, Fallingwater. Situated in the Laurel Highlands just south of Pittsburgh, it’s his most masterful melding of home and environment. It’s a bucket-list destination and, along with his other homes, a UNESCO World Heritage travel site....
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
Reservation Secrets from Pittsburgh’s Busiest Restaurants
If you’ve ever tried to get a Saturday night reservation at DiAnoia’s Eatery or Pusadee’s Garden, you know that it can sometimes feel impossible (and you just know that the newly-opened Parlor Dim Sum is going to be a tough seat to get once they start taking reservations). To try to get a leg up, I found out exactly when some of these spots open their books – and when to get those reservations made. Long story short, it’s very possible to get a table on the date and time that you want – if you plan ahead (see below). Other than that, my signature move is to call a restaurant the day before (and again the day of), and ask if anything has opened up… it’s a long shot, but sometimes you can pick up a cancellation pretty quickly. Notifications are also your best friend in this situation. All the major reservation players (OpenTable, RESY, Yelp) offer notification services if a table opens up for your preferred date and time. Social media notifications also work, too – I’m a big believer in turning on those Instagram story notifications for my favorite restaurants, and seeing if they post a day-of open spot. It happens all the time. Also, let’s normalize dining out on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays! Through reporting this story, I found that even the busiest restaurants typically have mid-week tables open, even if they’re on the early or late side. And, don’t knock a 5:00 p.m. dinner reservation. You’re done by 7:00, and you still have enough time for after-dinner drinks to be in bed by 10:00. It’s a win-win-win for me. But, if you have a special date and place in mind, it’s helpful to know exactly when to get online and get those reservations made. We’ve rounded up a few of the most popular restaurants in town, and cracked their reservation codes, for parties of two to four (bigger parties, always call the restaurant directly). Good luck! DiAnoia’s Eatery Reservations open up 43 days in advance at 8:00 a.m. on Resy (which means, the number of days, including today’s date, that are available at all times). Owner Aimee DiAndrea Anoia also encourages people to use the “notify” feature in Resy, and to act first, adjust later. “We always say it’s better to lock in a reservation and try to adjust it later, than to call back later and find that your spot has been taken, which can happen very quickly,” she says. As a last resort, DiAnoia’s has seating in their bar area and outside that is always available for walk-in guests, though you could definitely be looking at a wait. (2549 Penn Avenue) Pusadee’s Garden Reservations at Pusadee’s Garden are released 30 days in advance at 7:00 a.m. on Resy, and they also use the service’s ‘notify’ option to let diners snag last-minute cancellations. Also, if your heart is set on enjoying Pusadee’s today, get there right as they open at 5:00 p.m. It’s not guaranteed, but you’ll have a pretty good shot of getting in the door. (5319 Butler Street) Gi-Jin It’s not impossible to get a seat at Gi-Jin, though sometimes it feels like it is. Richard DeShantz’s wildly-popular sushi restaurant takes reservations 13 weeks ahead of time on OpenTable. You can also sometimes score a last-minute reservation at the counter (you may get lucky as a single diner), and if you ever want to employ the “Instagram notifications” trick for a restaurant, this one would be it. Also, if you’re okay with eating later, reservations after 9:00 p.m. are usually available, regardless of the day. (208 6th Street) Poulet Bleu Still one of my absolute favorite restaurants (thank you for making the lobster spaghetti available nightly!), Poulet Bleu’s reservations open two months in advance on OpenTable. Prime seats (around 7:00 p.m.), tend to book up about a month ahead of time, but you can often find early (around 5:00 p.m.), and late (around 9:00 p.m.) tables most days, even on short notice. (3517 Butler Street) Morcilla Reservations at Morcilla in Lawrenceville open two months ahead of time, and those 7:00 p.m. spots on Fridays and Saturdays fill up about a month out. Early and late seats are easier to snag any day of the week, and you can always try your luck walking in to have a seat at the bar. (3519 Butler Street) Dish Osteria The times I have tried, and failed, to get a Saturday-night reservation at Dish… it makes me weep. Reservations are available 30 days in advance on Resy, and those prime dinner spots are gone in a flash, especially on the weekends. Walk-ins are welcome at Dish, though, and early and late tables (it’s very European to eat at 10:00 p.m.) are usually available day-of. (128 S. 17th Street) Wild Rosemary Truly one of the toughest reservations to get in town, if you want to dine at Upper St. Clair’s Wild Rosemary, you’ve got to call them at 412-221-1232, anytime after 2:00 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays (do NOT leave a message). They fill up fast, so for this one, you really need to plan ahead. Right now, they’re taking reservations for October and November… and we really have to recommend trying to get one of those tables this Fall. (149 Bower Hill Road, Upper St. Clair) Churchview Farm If you spent all summer jealously looking at Instagram shots of those Churchview Farm dinners, this is how you can get there yourself. Join their mailing list, then set your alarm for the date and time that their tickets go on sale in November. I use three computers, and make my husband get in on the action, to make sure I get the dates that I want – and, I wasn’t being extra, because they sold out in 9 minutes last year. They also send out updates on other events happening at the farm aside from the chef dinners, including happy hours, Hungarian dinners, and multi-course ‘On the Farm’ dinner series, so even if you miss out on the chef dinners, there are still plenty of options throughout the season. (3897 Churchview Avenue) Did I miss any of your favorite, hard-to-get-into restaurants? Let me know!
Pitt News
Five local spots for the breakfast buff
September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pittsburghmagazine.com
Big Changes Are in Store For Pittsburgh’s Three Sister Bridges
The three Sister Bridges, named for Roberto Clemente, Andy Warhol and Rachel Carson, are among Pittsburgh’s most identifiable images, and they’ll soon be getting an upgrade. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced that the county will be installing enhanced lighting on the bridges, located at Sixth, Seventh and...
duqsm.com
Taste-testing Duquesne’s newest restaurant
Newly located on Duquesne’s campus, Moonlit Burgers, a trendy burger joint, has been a smashing success since opening its doors on Aug. 22. I was lucky enough to see why students are flocking there for delicious meals, paired with quick service on Monday. With a quick trip down to...
wtae.com
Vehicle goes 50 feet over hillside at Green Oaks Country Club
A rescue mission was underway at a golf course in Verona Thursday after a vehicle went over a hillside. This happened Thursday morning at the Green Oaks Country Club along 3rd Street. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned a utility vehicle was nearly 50 feet down into the woods. The...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Toast of the Turnpike: Three Rivers Beer Week Celebrates Pittsburgh And Cleveland Brews
Pittsburgh and Cleveland may be foes in the National Football League, but when it comes to beer, they’re BFFs. The Rust Belt towns are teaming up on seven special releases for Three Rivers Beer Week, which runs Oct. 2-9. Cleveland Beer Week runs Oct. 14-23 and is a little more than two hours down the Pennsylvania/Ohio Turnpike.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s Where Von Maur Will Open Its First Pennsylvania Location in 2024
A Von Maur department store is coming to Pennsylvania. The Davenport, Iowa-based retailer announced on Tuesday that it will open a 118,000-square-foot store at South Hills Village in Pittsburgh in the fall of 2024, its first location in the Keystone State. The store will feature a selection of brand name and specialty apparel, shoes, accessories and gifts from brands like Bobbi Brown, Peter Millar, TravisMathew, Hammitt, Lilly Pulitzer, John Hardy and Vuori, among others, the company said. Located at the former Sears, renovations of the new two-level Von Maur store will begin this fall and will feature the company’s signature exterior brick façade...
Electrical fire damages Vandergrift family's home
A Vandergrift family of six is out of their home after it was damaged by fire Thursday. The fire at 429 Walnut St., a two-story house at the corner of Walnut and Irving streets, was reported about 4:30 p.m., a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said. Firefighters from several volunteer companies responded.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Region Wins Share of $1 Billion Through the Build Back Better Challenge
Southwestern Pennsylvania has won $62.7 million from a competitive federal grant program — and it’s going to help businesses invest in robotics and other tech startups around the Pittsburgh region. The funding, part of $1 billion allocated by President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better Challenge” through the U.S....
pittsburghmagazine.com
Chef Joey Hilty Is Having A Field Day At The Cafe In Lawrenceville
After 2½ years of pandemic gloom and doom, Chef Joey Hilty was ready for a little, lighthearted fun. So, the owner of Lawrenceville’s The Vandal joined forces with Partnered Company, a boutique developer and operator of community-driven real estate projects, to create Field Day. The collaborative workplace, eatery and community hub is at 3706 Butler St.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
22nd Allegheny County Music Festival to rock Hartwood Acres with jam band theme
Those looking to enjoy a day of music and fun during Labor Day weekend can do so for a good cause. The 2022 Allegheny County Music Festival, which is marking its 22nd year, will take place Sunday at Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater. The show kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and features performances from headliner Pink Talking Fish and local acts Dogs in a Pile and theCAUSE.
pittsburghmagazine.com
University of Pittsburgh Plans to Add a New Facility to “Victory Heights”
The University of Pittsburgh’s plan to add a multimillion-dollar facility to its campus is moving forward — slowly but surely. First proposed in January 2020, the Arena and Sports Performance Center would replace or expand most of the sports and functions in the existing Fitzgerald Field House. The 250,000-square-foot facility is expected to cost $250 million and would be built on the former site of Pitt Football Stadium, adjacent to the Petersen Events Center.
Pittsburgh's land bank hasn't rehabbed a single blighted house in its 9 years
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh rarely loses to Cleveland in football, but the same can't be said about turning around blighted properties. The score is a lopsided 12,000-0.Both cities have a huge problem with vacant decaying houses, but while Cleveland's land bank is making a dent, Pittsburgh's hasn't rehabbed a single house. When the mills closed and our population declined, many of our towns and cities were left with streets of vacant and decaying houses. There are tens of thousands throughout Allegheny County, and James Giles lives in the one inhabitable house on blighted Franklin Avenue in Wilkinsburg."Money into them or...
Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network." Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Expanded Rib Fest gets underway at Acrisure Stadium
The Backyard Brawl isn’t the only thing that’s kicking off on the North Shore Thursday. While the college football season opener between Pitt and West Virginia will be a large part of the focus of events at Acrisure Stadium, the Kickoff and Rib Festival will have a formidable footprint as well. For five days, what’s being billed as “the best ribs in the country” will be grilling in an area that “encompasses over half of Acrisure Stadium,” organizers said.
pittsburghmagazine.com
10 Pittsburgh Festivals This Fall You Won’t Want to Miss
As summertime wanes and the leaves begin to turn, a wide variety of festivals are returning to Pittsburgh — some for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to liven up the earliest days of fall. Whether you’re looking for celebrations of food, football,...
Explainer: How crickets can help you figure out the temperature
PITTSBURGH — Maybe you’ve heard the crickets recently. The warmer the weather, the faster they chirp. You may not know it, but they can help you figure out the temperature!. It’s actually a mathematical equation discovered in the late 1800s. The calculation has changed since then and can...
Home Décor creditor calls for liquidation as customers demand money back
PITTSBURGH — During a bankruptcy court hearing in Georgia on Monday, customers of Home Décor Outlets hoped for answers about whether they would get any of their money back. The furniture store closed its Pittsburgh location on Liberty Avenue without warning earlier this year, leaving many customers without their furniture or refunds of layaway payments.
Comments / 0