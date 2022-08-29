ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

papa roc
4d ago

plead guilty, apologize to the officer and court, ask for mercy and you may not get the full sentence that the judge and the American people want for you. good luck (lol)there shorty

MPD police report details shootout between suspect, off-duty FBI Police officer on 295

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD released the police report from Saturday's shooting involving an off-duty FBI Police officer in Northeast D.C. According to the testimony the FBI Police officer gave to MPD, an unknown suspect's vehicle collided with the officer's vehicle while traveling northbound on 295 around 1:30 p.m. The FBI Police officer said he followed the suspect's car after the suspect refused to stop. As he was following, the officer said the suspect shot at his vehicle several times with a handgun in the area of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue. The officer said he returned fire.
WASHINGTON, DC
Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
WASHINGTON, DC
Man found dead with gunshot wounds to the head in southeast DC: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was fatally shot in southeast D.C. early Friday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said. At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 18th and Q Street SE and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to MPD Commander of the 6th District Darnel Robinson.
WASHINGTON, DC
Joe Biden
Youngkin blasts 'progressives' in Fairfax schools for ignoring parental rights

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin blasted administrators in Fairfax County Public Schools for what he said were violations of parental rights. At a "Back to School" rally in Fairfax County with several Virginia GOP congressional candidates on Wednesday, Youngkin offered scathing criticism of the county's school district for pushing several policies allowing students to choose a different gender identity at school without parental notification or consent.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Is it legal to sleep in your car?

Sassidy shares this sad situation: “”if anyone wants to know how the housing situation is in our nation’s capital”. Man arrested after shooting inside L’Enfant Plaza Metro around 4pm Thursday. Prince Of Petworth Today at 10:35am. photo by Eric P. WTOP reported: “D.C. police said it...
WASHINGTON, DC
Owner of Branford restaurant Donovan’s under investigation for wage theft

Legal issues and questions surrounding the business practices of a Branford restaurateur continue to mount a week after employees went on strike after allegedly going weeks without being paid. Owner Steve Sinapis didn’t mince words when the Donovan’s Reef Restaurant employees wrote him asking for pay. “Cute email...
BRANFORD, CT
Governor Larry Hogan Announces Additional Judicial Appointments

ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has appointed Donnell Turner to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, along with several other new appointees across the state. Additionally, the Governor appointed Nicole Barmore to the Baltimore City Circuit Court, Michael Barranco to the Baltimore County Circuit...
MARYLAND STATE
Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
HARTFORD, CT

