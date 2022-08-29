Read full article on original website
Related
Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced
Maryland’s highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole In its 4-3 ruling, however, the Maryland Court of Appeals said it's very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody, because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia.“As a practical matter, this may be an academic question in Mr. Malvo’s case, as he would first have to be granted parole in Virginia before...
BET
Judge Orders Lower Court To Resentence D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo
Maryland’s highest court ruled on Aug. 26 that Lee Boyd Malvo, who was convicted as a juvenile in the serial sniper attacks that killed 10 people, must be resentenced in light of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, CNN reports. PHOTOS: Trail of Terror: The D.C. Sniper Shootings. Malvo was...
Death Penalty Fast Facts
Read CNN's Death Penalty Fast Facts to learn more about capital punishment in the United States.
Death row inmate orders two cheeseburgers, two fish sandwiches and two fries for final meal before execution
A death row inmate in Oklahoma ordered two cheeseburgers, two fish sandwiches, two large fries and a large soda for his final meal before his execution on Thursday morning. James Coddington, 50, was sentenced to death for the murder of 73-year-old Albert Hale in 1997. At the time of carrying...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Washington Examiner
Maryland woman runs down boyfriend in car, killing him: Police
A Maryland woman was taken into custody on Saturday after she allegedly mowed her boyfriend down with her car, killing him, authorities said. Udele Burno, 38, intentionally ran down 40-year-old Shamatto Clark outside a Brandywine, Maryland, home, roughly 22 miles southeast of Washington, D.C., according to a report. Police arrived...
Tennessee college alumni lobby to remove Supreme Court Justice Barrett from school's 'hall of fame'
An alumni group at Rhodes College created a petition for the school to remove Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett from the school's "Hall of Fame" because of her vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. The petition was created by Rhodes College Alumni for Reproductive Rights and is being sent...
Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 sentenced to 7 years
A disgraced Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison – marking the joint longest sentence handed down to any rioter to date.Thomas Robertson, 49, was sentenced on Friday to 87 months in prison as well as two months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.Robertson was an officer for the Rocky Mount Police Department in Virginia back on January 6 2021 when he travelled to Washington DC with fellow officer Jacob Fracker and stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential...
RELATED PEOPLE
Justice Department tells Supreme Court to not take up case on 'racist' Insular Cases
President Biden's administration faced a deadline Monday to decide whether to challenge a series of old Supreme Court decisions that deny certain constitutional rights and protections to residents in U.S. territories.
Late Maryland mayor accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit.The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C. federal court, alleges that Ward committed wire fraud and theft using government money that is awarded annually to KIPP DC. The charter school network is a subset of the district's wider public school system, encompassing 20 schools and eight campuses where roughly 7,000 students are enrolled on a tuition-free basis, the lawsuit...
Attorney General Merrick Garland issues new prohibitions on political activities for DOJ appointees
Merrick Garland's directive represents a break from long-standing department policy and a strict interpretation of the Hatch Act.
Kids-for-cash Pennsylvania former judges ordered to pay $200 million to victims
The victims of the kids-for-cash judicial scandal are slated to receive over $200 million in compensation, a Pennsylvania judge ruled Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DC mayor's 'no shots, no school' program postponed hours after separate COVID vaccine mandate struck down
Washington, D.C. is pushing back the enforcement date for a COVID-19 vaccine policy which requires that students over the age of 12 receive a coronavirus vaccine in order to participate in school. Democrat Mayor Muriel Browser's administration previously had a "No Shots, No School" policy in place for the upcoming...
Judge rules 'ghost guns' are firearms and bars Polymer80 from selling them to D.C. residents
Ghost gun kits and parts are in fact firearms, a court said in a landmark judgment, barring one of the nation’s largest manufacturers of the homemade and untraceable weapons from selling its do-it-yourself products to residents in Washington, D.C. Polymer80, a Nevada-based ghost gun manufacturer and distributor, has to...
Texas woman who flew to D.C. on friend's private jet for Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who flew upon a friend's private jet to participate in a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to breaching the Capitol building. According to court documents, Katherine Staveley Schwab of Fort Worth, Texas, pleaded guilty Thursday to...
U.S. Marine Reveals What Brittney Griner's Prison Life Is Like
Trevor Reed, a U.S. Marine veteran released from Russian detention in April, said Brittney Griner is likely facing "terrible" conditions. In a CBS Mornings interview Tuesday, Reed described his experience in Russian custody as "really bad." "The cells there are extremely dirty," Reed said. "Food there is really bad. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State Department employees killed in DC area after being struck by trucks while riding bikes
The State Department confirmed Tuesday the recent deaths of two employees killed after being struck by trucks while riding bikes in the Washington, D.C., area over the past few weeks. Both women were in their early 40s and were State Department Foreign Service Officers serving in Washington, D.C. "We can...
Federal appeals court upholds Mississippi’s Jim Crow-era voting law ‘steeped in racism’
A federal appeals court has upheld a 132-year-old, Jim Crow-era election law drafted by Mississippi’s past white supremacist leadership to undermine Black voters, despite the court admitting that the language was “steeped in racism” when it was adopted in 1890.Following a five-year legal challenge to strip the measure from the state’s constitution, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals determined that Mississippi has made enough changes over the following decades to override the racist “taint” of its foundation.A clause in the state’s 1890 constitution permanently bans people with certain felony convictions from voting, which the document’s authors believed were...
Judge tosses suit that tried to deem books obscene for kids
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A judge in Virginia dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that had sought to declare two books as obscene for children and to restrict their distribution to minors, including by booksellers and libraries. The books in question were “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe and “A...
U.S. judge throws out Texas gun ban for young adults after Supreme Court ruling
A federal judge in Texas threw out the state’s ban on people between 18 and 20 years old from carrying handguns on Thursday in what appears to be the first major judicial decision since a landmark ruling on weapons rights by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The challenge...
DCist
Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 5