Aaron Donald was scheduled for a media blitz to promote a product before he swung a helmet at opposing players during a joint practice last week. The tour went on Wednesday, as planned. Donald wasn’t prepared for it. Given an opportunity by The Associated Press to address the incident, which occurred during a practice between his Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Donald said: “It was just a practice. It was football. I don’t really wanna go back to nothing negative that happened and talk about something that happened in a practice. My main focus is Buffalo.” Naturally, the seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle and three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year received more criticism for his response.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 28 MINUTES AGO