Read full article on original website
Related
Biden targets Trump and says ‘anyone who fails to condemn violence is a threat to democracy’ – live
Biden speaks at White House and takes swipe at former president, but says not all Trump supporters are threat to America – follow the latest
SFGate
Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila...
Comments / 0