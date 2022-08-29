Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s tie to California law causing split in opinions over vehicle standards
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia may be impacted by a law passed over on the other side of the country: California is banning the sale of new gas powered cars by 2035. Then-Governor Ralph Northam signed a bill back in 2021 that tied Virginia to California’s vehicle emission standards. Now, Virginia would also have to ban the sale of new gas powered cars in 13 years if there is not a change in law.
NBC 29 News
2022 Virginia ABC liquor sales soar
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Liquor sales are up higher this year in Virginia. Virginia ABC reported a gross revenue of $1.4 billion, up $60 million from 2021. The increase is being attributed to more businesses reopening for in-person dining and six ABC store expansions. “This was really the year of...
NBC 29 News
Roanoke College poll shows most Virginians don’t want Gov. Youngkin in presidential race
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new poll from Roanoke College shows that Governor Glenn Youngkin’s approval rating is going up, however that does not mean that Virginians approve of the idea of him running the country. Speculation indicates that Youngkin may run for president in 2024, and the poll...
Comments / 0