Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan

Michigan’s Labor Day weekend weather mostly summery with hints of fall
A cold front will move south across Michigan Friday night and Saturday. This will take Michigan from a south wind to a northeast wind, and change our temperatures. If you want to get out into the most summery day, you’ll have to start your weekend Friday. The cold front moves south across the U.P. Friday night and across Lower Michigan Saturday.
8 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As Labor Day weekend approaches, there are eight Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading...
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
DO NOT SWIM: High wave heights and strong currents on Lake Michigan today
Strong northwesterly winds pass through West Michigan on Wednesday, generating high wave heights and potentially strong currents. Do NOT swim in Lake Michigan on Wednesday.
Toxic algae hits Newaygo area lake as Michigan blooms spike
NEWAYGO, MI — Don’t touch the green water. Local health officials say Hess Lake in Newaygo County is experiencing a toxic algae bloom, which a state lab confirmed after water samples were collected Aug. 24. The cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, in the Hess Lake bloom are producing microcystin,...
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Will Michigan Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?
NOAA has comes out with its official winter forecast, and it seems to differ quite a bit depending on which area of Michigan you reside. I personally can’t stand wet winters with snow and ice, so I’m hoping that my area has a dry, cold winter instead. Read on for the details.
Here’s what to expect at construction zones in Flint, Saginaw areas on Labor Day weekend
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Michigan Department of Transportation says its lifting travel restrictions in 96 of its 162 active construction zones during the Labor Day weekend, including projects in Genesee and Saginaw counties. An MDOT spokeswoman said restrictions will have been removed by 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2,...
Headed up north for Labor Day? See what construction zones remain active
In anticipation of holiday travelers, orange barrels and lane restrictions will be moved from construction projects across Michigan. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will pause construction on 96 of 162 projects to ease traffic during Labor Day weekend. Lane restrictions will be removed beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept....
Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan
This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
Up North getaways, gorgeous resorts part of Pure Michigan’s September travel deals
September in Michigan means we are riding that sweet weather line between sunny, warm days and the first feelings of crisp fall air. It’s the perfect time to treat yourself to a mini adventure. And if you can save money on it, all the better. Our friends at Pure...
When Can Michigan Expect Its First Slap in the Face From Winter?
Get ready Michigan, winter is coming. The good news is it won't be here for a while. Most of us aren't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. Unfortunately, we're stepping into the final phase and we don't have much of a choice. The last day of summer is...
Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms
Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
What is a gustnado? Explaining Monday's severe weather in Southeast Michigan
RICHMOND, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than a quarter of a million people are still waiting for the power to return on Tuesday. Many are heading to hotels or friends or neighbors after trees came crashing down onto their homes. In the community of Richmond in northern Macomb County, many...
Shoreline horseback riding registration open at popular state park near Lake Michigan
MEARS, MI -- There’s a new way to experience Lake Michigan at one of the state’s most popular parks. Registration is now open for the first official shoreline horseback riding season at Silver Lake State Park in Oceana County. The program will offer riders the unique opportunity to ride the Lake Michigan shoreline at one of Michigan’s most unique state parks.
3 School Students Sustained Minor Cuts In A Bus Crash In Cass County (Cass County, MI)
Police responded to a school bus crash on Wednesday morning in Cass County. The crash happened at the intersection of Dewey Lake Street and Atwood road in Wayne Township. According to the police, the school bus travelling south on [..]
Over 381K without power in Michigan after storm with 70 mph gust
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Over 381,000 customers in Michigan are without power Tuesday, Aug. 30, after thunderstorms packing 70 mph gusts raced across the state. DTE Energy said 265,018 customers – primarily on the southeast side of the state – are without electricity. Consumers Energy reported another 116,085 without power.
