Police find murder weapon during Kansas City-area traffic stop
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his father on Wednesday at a Lee's Summit residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Michael E. Hamilton, 23, Lee's Summit, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records...
Gunshots fired during incident inside of Independence Center
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Families trying to relax on Labor Day at a shopping center in Independence, Missouri, were in for a terrible surprise Monday afternoon. Police are reporting a shooting that took place at Independence Center just after 3:00 p.m. Independence police were called to the scene on shots...
3 arrested after drug task force finds cocaine at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspect on drug charges. On Sept. 2, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force Force served a search warrant at a home in the the 2700 Block SE Jefferson St. related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Edward Stanley.
Injuries reported in Topeka car crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash has been reported in the capital city on Labor Day. Two vehicles were involved in a car crash that was first reported at 6:25 p.m., according to the Topeka Police Department’s watch commander. Emergency crews are working the scene at the intersection of southwest 17th Street and southwest Fillmore […]
Lawrence police are looking for a man that almost hit an officer with a stolen vehicle
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence Police are still searching for a man who took off and almost hit an officer with his car on Sunday. Authorities say he led them on a high-speed pursuit down I-70, crashed, and then ran into the woods. The incident reportedly occurred just after 3:00...
KDWP K9 aids in arrest of escaped psychiatric patient, staff member
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A KDWP K9 helped local law enforcement find an escaped patient and staff member from a state psychiatric hospital through the discovery of a cell phone. The Kansas Department of Parks and Wildlife says on Monday morning, Aug. 29, Game Warden Falls and K9 Indy...
Two killed in quadruple shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a deadly quadruple shooting at a home in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday night. Police were called to 73rd and Manchester Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found three people shot. Two victims died at the scene, the third was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A fourth victim was driven to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Illegal sideshow results in pedestrian death after spectator is struck by car
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An illegal street racing sideshow turned deadly overnight in Kansas City. A pedestrian believed to be a spectator was struck during the incident. Evidence of what happened remains scorched across the parking lot where the death occurred. Rubber left behind from the cars doing donuts in the parking lot of American Freight off of Front Street.
One arrest made after boat crash in Gardner sends two people to the hospital
GARDNER, Kan. — An unidentified person has been arrested after a boat crash late Sunday night on Gardner Lake sent two people to the hospital. According to Sergeant David Rollf with the Gardner Police Department, alcohol was a factor in the crash. Rollf said the boat hit an outcropping...
One person dead after early evening homicide in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are reporting an early evening homicide on Monday. Police say the Labor Day shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of 17th and Oakley Ave. KCPD says one male victim was shot and later died at the...
Shooting at Kansas City Quiktrip early Tuesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 4:08 a.m. to the Quiktrip on Truman Road near Winchester Avenue in regard to a shooting. Crews transported one victim to the hospital....
Lawrence police detective arrested on suspicion of DUI
A Lawrence, Kansas police detective has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Lawrence Police Department. Police say around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a crash at East 15th Street and Lindenwood Lane. A vehicle had hit a parked car. Police say the...
RV turned on side after car crash in Douglas Co.
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – An RV was turned onto its side after a collision with another car on Saturday. U.S. Highway 56 was shutdown around 10 a.m. Saturday in both directions at Mile Marker 437, where Highway 56 and County Road 1061 intersect. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said no one was transported to the […]
KC-area man guilty of smuggling fentanyl, heroin into jail
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of smuggling drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher Harris, 39, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Drugs 2nd Degree. A Jackson County...
Man in hospital after motorcycle crash in Lyon Co.
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A motorcycle wreck left a 71-year-old Topeka man with suspected serious injuries on Sunday afternoon. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving north on K-99 Highway about 4 miles north of Admire around 12:30 p.m. When the driver rounded a curve, the motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway. The […]
Fire marshal announces cause of fire at Fort Scott church
FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that a lightning strike started the fire at a church in eastern Kansas on Monday, Aug. 29. The fire at Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Fort Scott was reported at 9:12 p.m. Fire crews from Fort Scott Fire Department arrived and found heavy […]
Holiday Weekend Begins with a Kansas Man Facing a Pending DWI Charge After a Fatal Wreck in Morgan County
The Labor Day Holiday weekend starts on a deadly note in the lake area when a Versailles man was killed in a head-on collision with alcohol being called a factor. That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened shortly before 8:30 Friday night along Rte-5 north of Rte-MM in Morgan County. 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, from Kansas City, Kansas, allegedly passed several vehicles before striking a car, head-on, driven by 25-year-old Steven Stafford, of Versailles. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene while Luttrell suffered serious injuries. Luttrell also faces a pending felony charge for drunk driving resulting in a death.
Kansas man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
Kansas City, Missouri fire crews respond to apartment fire on W. 39th Street
Kansas City, Missouri fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on W. 39th Street Sunday afternoon. Firefighters got the call around 3 p.m. Sunday for a fire at a three-story apartment building on W. 39th Street near Wyandotte Street. A KCFD spokesperson says firefighters had to rescue...
Police investigating body found along I-435 as hit and run
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after they said a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian along Interstste 435 over the weekend. Officers got the call around 8:45 a.m Sunday after a driver saw a body in the median of northbound I-435 at Gregory. Kansas City Police Department said officers are still working to determine the exact time of the hit and run. It could have been early Sunday or overnight.
