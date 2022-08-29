Bluefield Middle to dismiss early today
BUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Mercer County Public Schools announced that Bluefield Middle School will be let out early today, August 29, 2022.
According to a Facebook post from Mercer County Public Schools, Bluefield Middle School will dismiss early today.
According to a Facebook post from Mercer County Public Schools, Bluefield Middle School will dismiss early today.

The school will dismiss entirely at noon due to a main line water break. This announcement is for Bluefield Middle only. All other schools will operate as normal.
