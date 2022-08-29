Bluefield Middle to dismiss early today

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The excitement of WVU football also means an uptick in merchandise sales! AJ Dennison is the marketing director for Tamarack Marketplace. He said that he definitely noticed an increase in sales, so much so that it is hard to keep up with the demand. “We usually have trouble keeping our WVU license […]

BECKLEY, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO