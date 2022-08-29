ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

Bluefield Middle to dismiss early today

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333DJ4_0hZeUQoD00

BUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Mercer County Public Schools announced that Bluefield Middle School will be let out early today, August 29, 2022.

Slow down for schools: Raleigh County starting

According to a Facebook post from Mercer County Public Schools, Bluefield Middle School will dismiss early today.

The school will dismiss entirely at noon due to a main line water break. This announcement is for Bluefield Middle only. All other schools will operate as normal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Retired Kanawha County teacher comes back amid shortage

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia reported 1,200 teacher vacancies in 2021. Kanawha County, the state’s largest district, continues to feel the pinch, most recently sitting at 145 teaching vacancies. The district has taken several measures to combat the issue, including asking some retired teachers to head back...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

‘Save A Life Day’ recognized in West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — All 55 counties in West Virginia will recognize Save A Life Day on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Raleigh County will be hosting the Save a Life Day event at Freedom Park on Eisenhower Drive at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday. This family friendly event is to raise awareness about Naloxone, which is […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.” According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.” The creators of the holiday, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
Mercer County, WV
Education
Mercer County, WV
Sports
Bluefield, WV
Education
County
Mercer County, WV
City
Bluefield, WV
Bluefield, WV
Sports
WVNS

WVSOM hosts addiction counselors conference

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The fight against addiction continues in Greenbrier County. The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine hosted a conference for the West Virginia Association of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Counselor and member Alvin Hall said sharing ideas with fellow counselors helps everybody learn how to fight the difficulties of addiction. “So […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Organizations in Mercer County continue to offer COVID-19 Boosters

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Two organizations in Mercer County still want to help fight against COVID-19. The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) and the Bluefield Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated held a COVID testing center and booster shot clinic. The Sorority even won an award from their Regional Conference for their efforts to […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fayetteville to address ongoing downtown parking issues

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The city council of Fayetteville has officially decided on a way to help assist with the increased traffic problems residents are facing. Sharon Cruikshank, Mayor of Fayetteville, says that the council has approved and will enforce the two-hour parking signs, starting September 6, 2022, and this, in turn, will help assist the […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

Bridge Day is officially on for 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– One of the Mountain State’s most treasured and anticipated traditions finally returns after a two-year hiatus and it’s the biggest year in the event’s history. Bridge Day is back! The event was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 but returns this year in a historic way. The New River Gorge […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Bluefield Middle School#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Biden administration invests $94 million for clean water in southern WV

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture announces a major, multi-million dollar investment in clean water infrastructure here in Southern West Virginia. Significant, multi-million dollar renovations will be coming to multiple water systems in Southern West Virginia. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced the plans today in Greenbrier County alongside Governor […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Free back to School cuts available in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Elementary students got the chance to have a free haircut in Summers County on August 29th. Community in Schools, Studio M Hair Salon, and NuSkool Scholars are funding the haircuts. Bus drivers even drove students to the salon to receive a new ‘do for back to school. Director of Federal Programs and […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Mount Hope Jubilee celebration returns

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– One festival in Fayette County makes its return after being canceled for the past two years. The Mount Hope Jubilee is returning for its 31st year. The theme for 2022 is a throwback to the ’50s and ’60s. Jubilee Chairperson, Patty Logan said two new editions this year are a Sock […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVU merchandise sales increase ahead of Backyard Brawl

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The excitement of WVU football also means an uptick in merchandise sales! AJ Dennison is the marketing director for Tamarack Marketplace. He said that he definitely noticed an increase in sales, so much so that it is hard to keep up with the demand. “We usually have trouble keeping our WVU license […]
BECKLEY, WV
woay.com

DHHR to host hiring event in Greenbrier County

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host a hiring event at the Greenbrier County DHHR office from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Thursday, September 1. Greenbrier DHHR is offering interviews for child protective services workers, child protective services worker...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Patrons line the streets for the Grand Opening of Sophia Goodwill

SOPHIA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The eagerly anticipated opening of Goodwill’s brand new Sophia location is finally upon us, and representatives, public figures, and members of the community flooded the walkways and parking areas of Lester Square Thursday morning to celebrate the occasion. Clear, sunny skies greeted the dozens...
SOPHIA, WV
Metro News

Big update coming on Turnpike with rebuild of travel plazas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVU Medicine opens new pediatric specialty center in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Mercer County is now home to the first children’s Specialty clinic in Southern West Virginia. Members of Princeton Community Hospital and WVU Medicine celebrated the opening of their brand new WVU Medicine Children’s Telemedicine and Specialty Clinic located at the Mercer Medical Group Primary Care building. After the ribbon cutting, refreshments were available […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

New events coming to Beckley Kids Classic Festival

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley’s annual Kids Classic Festival is back for its 29th edition, and it’s an exciting time for both parents and kids! Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley events, says that the festival starts next Monday, September 5, and lasts through the 11th. There is a brand new event in store as well as […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy