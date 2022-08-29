ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Badgers Will Drop National Championship Banner When In-State Rivals Meet

The Badgers volleyball program is promising a special night Friday when the home season opens at the UW Fieldhouse. The match will feature the in-state rival Marquette Golden Eagles of the Big East Conference. NCAA championship rings will be presented to the players and the “National Champions” banner will be...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Badgers Starters At LB Will Be Njongmeta, Turner

The Badgers’ starters at linebacker Saturday will be junior Maema Njongmeta and sophomore Jordan Turner. Coaches say consistency is why those two stood out from the field competing for the starting positions. Players like sophomore Jake Chaney, junior Tatum Grass, and redshirt freshman Bryan Sanborn figure to get plenty...
MADISON, WI
