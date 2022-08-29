ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Veteran Atlanta anchor Karyn Greer joins WSB-TV

ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the station’s official afternoon and evening anchor teams. Wendy Corona and Justin Farmer will continue to anchor Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. This team has been delivering the latest breaking news and important local stories to viewers in North Georgia since 2019.
FanBolt.Com

‘Bros’ Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia

Universal Studios’ upcoming film Bros is opening in theaters on September 30, 2022. And to celebrate FanBolt is giving away tickets to an early exclusive screening, which our editor, Emma Loggins, is hosting!. The screening is taking place on Monday, September 12, in Atlanta, Georgia, and we have all...
WSB Radio

Mark Arum wants to give you the chance to see The Wu-Tang Clan!

Listen to the Mark Arum show this week on 95.5 WSB and you could win a chance to see the Wu-Tang Clan with Nas at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 22, 2022!. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/06/2022 - 09/09/22. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see the Wu-Tang Clan with Nas at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 22, 2022 (ARV: minimum $59.00, based on seating) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 3030.
Atlanta Daily World

Melissa Scott Shares Insight On What To Expect At Atlanta Black Pride Weekend

Atlanta Black Pride weekend has remained a staple during Labor Day Weekend for 26 years. This year, the five-day celebration will include special appearances by Kandi Burruss, Jussie Smollett, Joseline Hernandez, Natalie Nunn, Stasha Sanchez, Saucy Santana, Big Latto, Jhonni Blaze, Erica Banks, Jerrie Johnson, and more. The festivities kicked-off...
howafrica.com

Atlanta Will Be Home To The First Yeezy Store – Kayne West Reveals

Kanye West is looking to open Yeezy stores worldwide. On Instagram, the billionaire rapper shared he is on the lookout for anyone with retail experience, who can bring his vision to life. Based on the post, West plans to expand first in Atlanta, GA, before scaling globally. “We are going...
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: BBQ champion Myron Mixon talks about Labor Day grilling

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five-time world BBQ champion Myron Mixon joined CBS46 on Monday morning to talk about grilling on Labor Day. Myron has won over 200 grand championships resulting in more than 1,800 total trophies, 30 state championships, 8 Team of the Year wards, and 11 national championships in BBQ.
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Black Pride announces Labor Day weekend events

Atlanta Black Pride has announced a string of events happening over the Labor Day weekend. The inaugural Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Film Festival will roll out on Saturday, Sep. 3 at IPIC in Midtown; it will have free screenings all day long of independent LGBTQ films such as Mixed Girl and B-Boy Blues.
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta’s Stunning Bridgerton Experience Is Closing Its Ballroom Doors Soon

It’s no secret that The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience has been the talk of the Ton since it opened in July. This luxurious ball, which immerses guests in the iconic Shondaland hit series on Netflix, has been a dazzling spectacle in cities across the United States and Canada, including Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Montreal, and of course, Atlanta.
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: ‘Single Not Searching’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Actress Lisa Raye McCoy and producer Tanya Sam stopped by CBS 46 to talk about their new film Single Not Searching. They also gave some dating tips for those who are single and searching. Single Not Searching will hit theaters later this month.
CBS 46

Jurassic Jungle LIVE coming to Atlanta Sept. 17 and 18

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jurassic Jungle LIVE will come to the Cobb County Civic Center Sept. 17 and 18. The live educational program will feature 14 animatronic dinosaurs, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops and an Ankylosaurus. They’re the country’s large free-roaming dinosaurs, brought to life by special effects and professional puppeteers.
CBS 46

Fox Theatre announces September events lineup

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fox Theatre has announced its September events lineup. PAW Patrol Live!, Joe Rogan and Brandi Carlile are just some of the events coming to the Midtown venue. PAW Patrol Live! will come to the Fox Theatre Sept. 10 and 11 for a new pirate adventure....
artsatl.org

Atlanta-set “Honk For Jesus” pokes fun at the Black church, but with fondness

Identical twins Adamma and Adanne Ebo grew up in Atlanta, the children of Nigerian immigrants, thinking one day they’d become lawyers. While Adanne did indeed attend law school, Adamma changed courses and enrolled in UCLA to study directing. These days, the two are working together as part of their Ejime Productions and are Sundance darlings, with their new film Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul bowing in theaters and on Peacock Friday.
CBS 46

Michaels to hold seasonal hiring event Sept. 17

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is holding a seasonal hiring event Sept. 17 to prepare for the holiday season. The company hopes to fill more than 400 positions in Georgia, including 250 in Atlanta alone. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m....
CBS 46

Positively Georgia

Atlanta nonprofit collects water to send to Mississippi amid water crisis. The Caring For Others nonprofit team has spent the week collecting water donations to send to our neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi, who were ravaged by severe flooding in the Pearl River last week. Ferrari to host ‘Rides to Remember’...
