You can still order free at-home COVID tests — but not for long. Here’s what to know

The U.S. government will suspend its free at-home COVID test program this week, less than eight months since it started on Jan. 19.

Friday will be the last day to place an order for up to eight at-home COVID tests shipped free by the United States Postal Service for households who have not yet placed an order.

Each order includes eight rapid antigen COVID-19 tests approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

How do I order free at-home COVID tests?

To order your tests, go to covidtests.gov and click a blue box that says “Order Free At-Home Tests” or go directly to the USPS website through special.usps.com/testkits .

The orders ship free and come in two separate packages with four tests each.

Insurance information is not required to place an order for at-home COVID tests.

Blind or low-vision people can now order up to two orders of more accessible, free at-home tests. The orders ship in a carton and includes 12 rapid antigen tests that are more accessible, according to the USPS. To place an accessible order, visit the USPS website or call 1-800-232-0233.

Can you use an expired at-home COVID test?

The Food and Drug Administration discourages people from using expired at-home COVID tests. There are several at-home COVID test types with long shelf lives. To know when your at-home COVID test expires, visit the ‘ At-Home OTC COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests ’ webpage on the FDA website.