Everyone Is Collectively "Screaming Crying Throwing Up" Over Taylor Swift's New Album

By Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

Axelle / FilmMagic

As you hopefully know by now (how could you not?!?!), Taylor Swift is DROPPING A NEW ALBUM. AHHHHHHHHHHHHH.

It's called Midnights !!!!! And it's dropping Oct. 21!!!!!!!!!!!

Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.Pre-order now: https://t.co/jjqUNkphuG

@taylorswift13 04:01 AM - 29 Aug 2022

Swift announced the album at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night in her acceptance speech for "Video of the Year," which she won for "All Too Well: The Short Film."

"I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out Oct. 21," Swift told the crowd, to wild cheers and applause.

Naturally, Swifties lost their marbles.

LITERALLY SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP MUSIC TO MY EARS THIS FEELS SO SURREAL

@nverneedyjewel 03:29 AM - 29 Aug 2022

There was a whole lot of collective screaming, crying, throwing up, etc.

Screaming crying throwing up and shitting on floor Taylor swift new album announcement has me in SHAMBLES

@generictwhandIe 03:32 AM - 29 Aug 2022

taylor giving us a new album CRYING SCREAMING THROWING UP

@m_bee4 03:31 AM - 29 Aug 2022

In fact, the phrase "SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP" actually trended on Twitter right after the announcement. Her power!

The aforementioned Twitter trending topic, screenshotted by this insomniac Swiftie journalist at 11:59 p.m.

Twitter / BuzzFeed News

When the clock struck 12, Swift announced that the album would be titled Midnights . In an Instagram post , Swift described the concept for the album as "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life."

"We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back," she wrote. "We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren't — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake."

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams," the post continued. "The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

Of course, people went even wilder, if that's even possible.

SHE LOOKS ABSOLUTELY MISERABLE OH THE MUSIC IS GOING TO DEVOUR

@normalmadeline 04:08 AM - 29 Aug 2022

taylor swift’s midnights

@ariesmacasaet13 04:05 AM - 29 Aug 2022
@alecksis13

taylor ily but you’re crazy for this @Taylor Swift @Taylor Nation #taylorswift #swiftie #midnights #swifttok #vmas #alltoowellshortfilm

♬ original sound - Summer (Taylor’s Version)

Especially when people realized it was dropping on...Kim Kardashian's birthday.

ON KIM’S BIRTHDAY

@vulture 03:52 AM - 29 Aug 2022
@sophiaslibraryyy

🐍🐍🐍 #PartyWithVMAs #taylorswift #midnights #booktok

♬ original sound - Daniel:)

Which seemed especially definitely not an accident considering Swift's look for the night, a clear homage to her dress in the "Look What You Made Me Do" video , which was in large part based on her feud with Kardashian and her then-husband Kanye West.

THE MOST OBVIOUS EASTER EGG EVER

@ThrowbackTaylor 11:45 PM - 28 Aug 2022

(Which, of course, was itself an homage to Swift's dress at the 2009 VMAs, where Ye famously interrupted Swift's acceptance speech...which occurred 13 years ago, Swift's lucky number, and my god, am I sounding like I have a yarn wall in my apartment yet, or...?)

13 years later... This is Taylor Swift's revenge dress.

@blessedswifty 01:38 AM - 29 Aug 2022

Anyway, now everyone is just impatiently waiting till Oct. 21 and theorizing what the album will be:

Imagine if Taylor Swift's Midnights album is just 13 white noise songs to fall asleep to

@josephlongo_ 04:08 AM - 29 Aug 2022
@flabbygutler

#midnights #taylorswift #swiftnation #shadenevermadeanybodylessgay

♬ original sound - Flabs

Meet you all at midnight!!!!!!!!

me trying to meet taylor swift at midnight while also trying to meet her in the afterglow while also trying to meet her behind the mall while also trying to meet her in the pouring rain while also trying to meet her in the church at the backdoor

@rootlore 12:07 PM - 29 Aug 2022

taylor announcing a new album means that i’m about to become unbearable to everyone around me

@mirroorball 03:54 AM - 29 Aug 2022

