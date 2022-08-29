ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion Joins 'She-Hulk' Cast, Has Dreams of Directing, Producing Films

 4 days ago

Megan Thee Stallion is just getting started on her Hollywood adventure. In an interview with New York magazine’s The Cut , the 27-year-old Traumazine rapper talked about how she was inspired to go after what she wants by her mother — a rapper who went by the name Holly “Holly-Wood” Thomas — playing the bad cop to her good copy in early music industry meetings.

But following her mother’s passing in 2019, Meg has to take on both roles and it seems as if she — along with manager T. Farris — are making her Moet wishes and caviar dreams come true. After landing a guest-spot as her alter ego Tina Snow on Starz’s stripper drama P-Valley earlier this year, the magazine appeared to confirm rumors that Megan has been cast in Marvel’s superhero lawyer sitcom She-Hulk in an unspecified role.

Though spokespeople for Disney+ and Megan had not returned requests for comment at press time, earlier this year a stunt person who worked on the set of the Tatiana Maslany-starring series seemed to corroborate the news by listing the need for a stunt double for “ utility stunts ” for the “Savage” MC. In addition to the possible MCU cameo, it was previously announced that MTS would appear alongside Nathan Lane and Bowen Yang in the first-ever musical from A24, F*cking Identical Twins .

When it comes to her acting plans, Meg said she’s taking notes from a pair of OG rapper-to-actor idols. “When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she said of Queen Latifah and Ice Cube. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”

In the profile, Megan also reveals that she actually auditioned for P-Valley before the world knew who she was, trying out for the lead role of Mercedes, which wound up going to actress Brandee Evans. “But seeing Brandee play Mercedes, I’m like, Obviously, I was not here yet. She’s so perfect for that role,” Meg said. The show’s creator, playwright Katori Hall, however, saw something in the rapper and recalled thinking, “This young lady has swag. She has power. She has something to say. She’s obviously gorgeous to look at. This is a young artist.”

Megan isn’t the only one who thinks she has a future in acting. J. Alphonse Nicholson, who plays rapper Lil Murda on P-Valley said he believes she’s just getting started in the acting game. “I think she has it in her tool bag to do anything,” he said. “You could see her in a period piece, whether she’s playing someone in the 1960s trying to come up and make it, or whether she’s in a futuresque sci-fi film and she’s out here whooping ass and fighting on some Marvel stuff. I think she could bring it all to the table just because she has that glow.”

As long as we’re making a list, Megan said her dream roster also includes a possible Bring It On reboot in which she would slip into Gabrielle Union’s iconic cheer uniform to play Isis, explaining, “I always have wanted to be Isis. I would be perfect for that. If they were ever to make a new Bring It On, I should be that character.”

Billboard

Chlöe Delivers a Sultry Cover of an Adina Howard Classic for Spotify Singles

Chloe Bailey dropped a sultry cover of Adina Howard‘s “Freak Like Me” on Wednesday (Aug. 31) for her new Spotify Singles release. “I want a freak in the morning/ A freak in the evening, just like me/ I need a roughneck n—-/ That can satisfy me, just for me/ If you are that kind of man/ ‘Cause I’m that kind of girl/ I’ve got a freaky secret, everybody sing/ ‘Cause we don’t give a damn about a thing,” the elder half of Chloe X Halle coos on the chorus, slowing the swagger of the 1995 original down to a hypnotic swirl. The...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

